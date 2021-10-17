Qatari Investors Q S C : Group Discloses the financial statement for Quarter 3 of 2021

Qatari Investors Group discloses the interim financial statement for the nine-month period ending 30th September, 2021 . The financial statement revealed a Net Profit of QR 99,747,962 in comparison to Net Profit QR 47,077,426 for the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share(EPS) amounted to QR 0.08 as of 30th September, 2021versus Earnings per Share(EPS) QR 0.04 for the same period in 2021.