    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T6

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.

(QIGD)
Qatari Investors Q S C : Group Discloses the financial statement for Quarter 3 of 2021

10/17/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Qatari Investors Group discloses the interim financial statement for the nine-month period ending 30th September, 2021 . The financial statement revealed a Net Profit of QR 99,747,962 in comparison to Net Profit QR 47,077,426 for the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share(EPS) amounted to QR 0.08 as of 30th September, 2021versus Earnings per Share(EPS) QR 0.04 for the same period in 2021.

Disclaimer

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 17 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2021 13:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 701 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 84,6 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2020 842 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 3 256 M 894 M 895 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abdo Chief Executive Officer
Alex Aclimandos Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Akram El-Amin Chief Administration Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.44.62%894
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-12.77%32 125
HOLCIM LTD-8.56%29 450
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC29.43%16 344
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED16.42%13 449
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC14.33%11 584