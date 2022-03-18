Qatari Investors Q S C : Group holds its AGM on 12/04/2022

Qatari Investors Group announces that the General Assembly Meeting AGM will be held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, at 9:00 pm at the group's headquarters - Lusail Tower, first floor. In the event that the legal quorum to convene the meeting is not completed, the second meeting will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, at 9:00 pm, at the same venue.
