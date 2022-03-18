Log in
    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T7

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.

(QIGD)
Qatari Investors Q S C : Group holds its AGM on 12/04/2022

03/18/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Qatari Investors Group announces that the General Assembly Meeting AGM will be held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022, at 9:00 pm at the group's headquarters - Lusail Tower, first floor. In the event that the legal quorum to convene the meeting is not completed, the second meeting will be held on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, at 9:00 pm, at the same venue.

Disclaimer

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 701 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 84,6 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2020 842 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 3 035 M 834 M 834 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Technical analysis trends QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abdo Chief Executive Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Akram El-Amin Chief Administration Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Rashid Fahad Omeir Al-Jabor Al-Naimi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.9.95%834
HOLCIM LTD-0.02%30 237
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.44%29 946
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-15.55%15 366
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-10.74%11 442
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC6.42%11 179