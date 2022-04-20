Qatari Investors Q S C : Group's AGM Endorses items on its agenda

Qatari Investors Group announces the results of the AGM. The meeting was held on 19/04/2022 and the following resolution were approved

1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities and its financial position during the year ended on 31 December 2021 and the Company's business plan for 2022.

2. The report of the External Auditor on the Company's budget, financial position and final accounts submitted by the Board of Directors.

3. Approved the company's budget and statement of profits and losses for the year ended on 31 December 2021.

4. The Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 10% of the share nominal value (i.e. 10 Dirhams per share).

5. The Corporate Governance Report of 2021.

6. The basis and policy for granting remuneration for the Board of Members, in addition to incentives and rewards of Senior Executive Management and the Company's employees in accordance with the principles of the Governance Code.

7. Absolving the members of the Board of Directors from any liability for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 and determine their remuneration.

8. Appointing Deloitte as the External Auditor for the financial year 2022 and determining their fees.