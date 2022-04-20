Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Qatar
  Qatar Exchange
  Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C.
  News
  Summary
    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T7

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.

(QIGD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  04-18
2.549 QAR   +0.39%
02:47aQATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group's AGM Endorses items on its agenda
PU
04/17QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group discloses its financial statement for the period ending 31st March 2022 on 25/04/2022
PU
04/13QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group Postpones its AGM to 19/04/2022 due to lack of quorum
PU
Summary 
Summary

Qatari Investors Q S C : Group's AGM Endorses items on its agenda

04/20/2022 | 02:47am EDT
Qatari Investors Group announces the results of the AGM. The meeting was held on 19/04/2022 and the following resolution were approved

1. The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities and its financial position during the year ended on 31 December 2021 and the Company's business plan for 2022.

2. The report of the External Auditor on the Company's budget, financial position and final accounts submitted by the Board of Directors.

3. Approved the company's budget and statement of profits and losses for the year ended on 31 December 2021.

4. The Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of 10% of the share nominal value (i.e. 10 Dirhams per share).

5. The Corporate Governance Report of 2021.

6. The basis and policy for granting remuneration for the Board of Members, in addition to incentives and rewards of Senior Executive Management and the Company's employees in accordance with the principles of the Governance Code.

7. Absolving the members of the Board of Directors from any liability for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 and determine their remuneration.

8. Appointing Deloitte as the External Auditor for the financial year 2022 and determining their fees.

Disclaimer

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:44:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
