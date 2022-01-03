Qatari Investors Q S C : Group's EGM endorses items on its agenda

Qatari Investors Group announces the results of the EGM. The meeting was held on 2/1/2022 and the following resolution were approved

Qatari Investors Group EGM Resolution

The Qatari Investors Group EGM held on the second of Jan, 2022 has approved the following:

-Amending the articles of the AOA listed below:

(3), (14), (31), (32), (35), (36), (37), (46), (47), (50), (51), (53), (54), (59), (60)

For more details, click here