Qatari Investors Q S C : Group's EGM endorses items on its agenda

Qatari Investors Group announces the results of the EGM. The meeting was held on 2/1/2022 and the following resolution were approved
Qatari Investors Group EGM Resolution
-Amending the articles of the AOA listed below:
(3), (14), (31), (32), (35), (36), (37), (46), (47), (50), (51), (53), (54), (59), (60)
