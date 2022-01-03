Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T7

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.

(QIGD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qatari Investors Q S C : Group's EGM endorses items on its agenda

01/03/2022 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Qatari Investors Group announces the results of the EGM. The meeting was held on 2/1/2022 and the following resolution were approved

Qatari Investors Group EGM Resolution

The Qatari Investors Group EGM held on the second of Jan, 2022 has approved the following:

-Amending the articles of the AOA listed below:

(3), (14), (31), (32), (35), (36), (37), (46), (47), (50), (51), (53), (54), (59), (60)

For more details, click here

Disclaimer

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 07:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.
02:59aQATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group's EGM endorses items on its agenda
PU
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group postpones the egm to 2/1/2022 due to lack of quorum
PU
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group postpones it's EGM to 29/11/2021 due to lack of quorum
PU
2021Qatari investors holds its egm on 22/11/2021
PU
2021Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septem..
CI
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group Discloses the financial statement for Quarter 3 of 2021
PU
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Board Charter 2020
PU
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine ..
PU
2021QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Group to disclose its Quarter 3 financial results on 17/10/2021
PU
2021Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 701 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2020 84,6 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net Debt 2020 842 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 2 735 M 751 M 751 M
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Chart QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abdo Chief Executive Officer
Alex Aclimandos Chief Financial Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Akram El-Amin Chief Administration Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.-0.90%751
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.00%31 865
HOLCIM LTD-4.34%31 209
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.0.00%20 121
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC44.69%17 907
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED12.39%13 069