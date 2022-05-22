Log in
    QIGD   QA000A0NA0T7

QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.

(QIGD)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  05-18
2.234 QAR   -2.49%
07:46aQATARI INVESTORS Q S C : QSS to take part in Milipol Qatar 2022
PU
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Qatari Investors Group Q.S.C., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/26QATARI INVESTORS Q S C : Interim condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months period ended 31 march 2022
PU
Qatari Investors Q S C : QSS to take part in Milipol Qatar 2022

05/22/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Qatar Security Systems Company (QSS), a subsidiary of Qatari Investors Group Technology (QIG Technology), is honored to announce its participation in the 14th edition of the International Event for Homeland Security & Civil Defence "Milipol Qatar 2022", which will take place from May 24 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC).

QSS's participation in the event further demonstrates its commitment to securing and building Qatar, as well as, the exhibition represents an important opportunity to meet with the most prominent official delegations, exhibiting companies, military officials and exhibiting companies from different countries of the world.

Milipol Qatar, the leading international event in homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East, is launched amid the growing demand for innovative solutions and advanced defence systems, which are necessary to address the complex challenges facing the internal security sector.

The organising committee expects that Milipol Qatar 2022 would attract more than 200 delegates and dignitaries from 40 countries.

During this year's edition, QSS will showcase a number of its security products and solutions such as X-RAY scanners, metal dedicators, CCTV, fire alarm equipment and other latest integrated security technology and safety systems.

Qatari Investors Group QSC published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 11:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 692 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 188 M 51,7 M 51,7 M
Net Debt 2021 545 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 2 777 M 763 M 763 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,41x
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Abdo Chief Executive Officer
Abdulla bin Nasser Al-Misnad Chairman
Akram El-Amin Chief Administration Officer
Hamad bin Faisal bin Thani Al-Thani Vice Chairman
Rashid Fahad Omeir Al-Jabor Al-Naimi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QATARI INVESTORS GROUP Q.S.C.0.63%763
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.24%29 414
HOLCIM LTD0.13%29 024
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-20.64%15 727
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC16.73%12 194
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-33.11%11 576