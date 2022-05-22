Qatari Investors Q S C : QSS to take part in Milipol Qatar 2022

Qatar Security Systems Company (QSS), a subsidiary of Qatari Investors Group Technology (QIG Technology), is honored to announce its participation in the 14th edition of the International Event for Homeland Security & Civil Defence "Milipol Qatar 2022", which will take place from May 24 to 26 at the Doha Exhibition and Conference Center (DECC).

QSS's participation in the event further demonstrates its commitment to securing and building Qatar, as well as, the exhibition represents an important opportunity to meet with the most prominent official delegations, exhibiting companies, military officials and exhibiting companies from different countries of the world.

Milipol Qatar, the leading international event in homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East, is launched amid the growing demand for innovative solutions and advanced defence systems, which are necessary to address the complex challenges facing the internal security sector.

The organising committee expects that Milipol Qatar 2022 would attract more than 200 delegates and dignitaries from 40 countries.

During this year's edition, QSS will showcase a number of its security products and solutions such as X-RAY scanners, metal dedicators, CCTV, fire alarm equipment and other latest integrated security technology and safety systems.