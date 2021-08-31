QB Net : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 (Consolidated)

QB Net Holdings Co., Ltd. (6571) Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated)

1. Overview of Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

During the fiscal year under review (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), quarantine measures taken by administrative bodies in countries in the world remained in place due to the effect of the prolonged novel coronavirus (hereinafter referred to as "COVID-19"), causing a decrease in the number of customers visiting stores as people teleworked and refrained from going out.

Under these circumstances, the Company Group has proceeded with efforts from three viewpoints: the pandemic period, the post-pandemic period and the promotion of SDGs.

(Efforts during the pandemic period)

The Company Group took all possible measures to prevent infections to ensure the safety of customers and employees. To this end, the Group strove to ensure a system in which it could offer services, and customers could use its services with a sense of security continuously under the declaration of a state of emergency except stores that suspended business due to the temporary closure of the facilities that housed them. In addition, the Group reduced fixed costs through measures such as optimizing recruitment and lowering rents, and actively engaged in the integration and abolition of unprofitable stores. This successfully led to an improvement in its earning capacity.

(Efforts with an eye set on the post-pandemic period)

The Company Group has worked to improve customer convenience and satisfaction in anticipation of a recovery stage after COVID-19 is contained. The Company Group sought to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of hair cutting techniques by expanding and strengthening its unique technique training curriculum for beginners who have no prior experience in hair cutting, which the Group had put efforts into for years, and providing the opportunity for existing salon stylists to relearn the basics. Additionally, as part of service improvement, such as shortening waiting time, the Group developed a new app that allowed customers to make a reservation and advance payment and has introduced the app in salons of FaSS and QB PREMIUM. Going forward, the Group will continue endeavoring to further improve functions that help enhance convenience.

(Efforts to promote SDGs)

Based on the idea of avoiding any waste by specializing in hair cutting services, the Company has, since its founding, stuck to the stance of using no water resources for washing hair by replacing shampoo with suction devices (air washers). On the other hand, new combs had been used for each customer during hair treatment. However, as an approach to the recent plastic waste problem, the Company has changed to reusing combs after appropriately disinfecting them. Through this measure, the Company expects to save more than 15 million plastic combs each year.

In terms of our store network, we opened 25 stores. The breakdown is 15 stores in Japan, and overseas, one in Singapore, four in Hong Kong, and five in Taiwan. Moreover, since we closed 26 stores mainly due to integration and abolition of non-profitable stores, we had 714 stores as of the end of the fiscal year under review, a reduction of one store from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue decreased by 155 million yen year on year to 18,933 million yen mainly due to a decline in the number of customers visiting our stores caused by the impact of COVID-19. The status of COVID-19 and its impact on revenue in each country is as described below.

(Million yen) Changes Previous fiscal year Current fiscal year (Excluding (From July 1, 2019 (From July 1, 2020 Changes foreign to June 30, 2020) to June 30, 2021) exchange effects) Domestic 15,798 15,705 (93) － operations Overseas 3,290 3,228 (62) (74) operations Hong Kong 1,848 1,769 (79) (56) Singapore 836 836 0 (10) Taiwan 489 513 24 (1) Americas 116 108 (7) (5) Consolidated 19,089 18,933 (155) (74)

(Note) Amounts are after deducting intercompany transactions among group companies.