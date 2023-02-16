Advanced search
02-16-23
13.40 AUD   +0.98%
05:14pQBE Annual Profit Up 3%, Increases Dividend
DJ
02/14DWF wins reappointment to RSA Insurance defence panel
AN
02/03QBE recommit to NSW Swifts for another three years
AQ
QBE Annual Profit Up 3%, Increases Dividend

02/16/2023
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. reported a 3% rise in full-year net profit, supported partly by increased premium rates, but offset by higher catastrophe costs.

The Australia-listed insurer, which reports in U.S. dollars, said earnings for the 12 months through December were US$770 million compared to US$750 million a year earlier.

Full-year revenue rose by 15% to US$23.79 billion.

QBE's adjusted combined operating ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability comparing premiums with losses and expenses, improved to 93.7% from 95.0% in the prior year, while its gross written premium rose to A$20.05 billion on an adjusted basis.

"In a backdrop underscored by heightened inflation, geopolitical tensions and elevated catastrophe activity, QBE's underwriting performance demonstrated improved resilience," said the insurer.

For the full year, the net cost of catastrophe claims increased to US$1.06 billion, or 7.2% of net earned premium, compared with 6.6% in the prior year. QBE said catastrophe costs were underscored by Hurricane Ian, flooding in Australia and an allowance for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Australian general insurers have been managing the fallout from three consecutive La Niñas. While the likely end of the weather pattern may provide a reprieve, insurers have also been pressured by higher reinsurance costs. This has helped to spur higher pricing for cover, with insurers also adjusting their appetite for certain risks.

Directors of the company declared a final dividend of 30 Australian cents a share (20.6 U.S. cents) a share, compared to 19 Australian cents a share last year.


Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1713ET

