In 2024 we committed to voluntarily reporting our global gender pay gap on an annual basis.

This builds on mandatory reporting in a number of countries where we

have employees, including Australia and the UK. Being transparent

helps keep us accountable for our progress toward equality.

We maintain a commitment to

fostering an inclusive and respectful environment which promotes and

enables gender equality across our workforce. Our gender pay gap is an important measure and tells us we have more to do to address this gap.