2024 Half Year Investor Report
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Basis of presentation (unless otherwise stated)
half year highlights
Shareholder highlights
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor Report 2024
This Investor Report should be read in conjunction with QBE's 2024 Half Year Report. Unless otherwise stated, discussion of financial performance is
on a management basis. A detailed reconciliation between the statutory income statement and the management basis result is provided on page 28.
Unless otherwise stated, references in this report to 'QBE', 'the Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' refer to the QBE Insurance Group Limited (and its controlled entities). Any references in this report to a 'half year' or 'period' refer to the six months ended 30 June.
Management basis financial information in this report has not been audited or reviewed by QBE's external auditor.
Strategy and performance
2024 half year highlights
About QBE
Financial snapshot
Update from our Group Chief Executive Officer
Our strategic priorities
Dividend per share (A¢)
24
2024
24
2023
14
48
202314
2022
9
30
A¢ 0
10 20
30 40 50 60 70
Dividend per share (A¢) inal
Dividend per share (A¢) interim
Return on average shareholders'
Basic earnings per share
equity - adjusted basis
- adjusted basis (US¢)
16.9%
51.9
202310.1%
202327.2
Definitions of key insurance terms and ratios are provided in the glossary on page 34.
All figures are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Premium growth rates are quoted on a constant currency basis.
Premium rate changes exclude North America Crop and/or Australian compulsory third party motor (CTP).
Funds under management comprise cash and cash equivalents, investments and investment properties.
Core fixed income excludes enhanced fixed income risk assets which comprise emerging market debt, high yield debt and private credit.
Core fixed income running yield and core fixed income investment duration relate to assets measured at fair value through profit and loss. A portion of fixed income is measured at fair value through other comprehensive income.
2024 adjusted net profit after income tax reflects statutory net profit after income tax adjusted for Additional Tier 1 capital coupon accruals. Prior periods remain as presented in prior reports.
APRA PCA calculations at 30 June 2024 are indicative. Prior year calculation has been updated to be consistent with APRA returns finalised subsequent to year end.
Analysis of the Group by division excludes the Corporate & Other segment.
Where appropriate, comparative information has been restated to be comparable with information presented in the current period.
Financial performance review
Our financial performance
Divisional review
Other information
Statutory to management result
reconciliation
Key sensitivities
Historical management result review
Financial calendar
Glossary
Financial and operational highlights
Gross written
Average renewal premium
Premium
premium growth
rate increase
retention
North America
North America
2%
6.7%
9.3%
83%
68%
4.8%
88%
International
International
202313%
202310.2%
Australia Pacific
202382%
Australia Pacific
9.9%
81%
Combined operating ratio
Insurance operating result (US$M)
Insurance margin
93.8%
525
11.6%
202398.8%
202395
20236.0%
Sustainability highlights
Sustainable insuranceInclusion of diversity
QBE met the RE100
Continued recognition of our
target for the third year 1
focus on Gender Equality
QBE Insurance Group Limited
1 Based on the RE100 Climate Group's materiality threshold guidance which excludes countries with small electricity loads (<100MWh/year
ABN 28 008 485 014
and up to a total of 500MWh/year) and where it is not feasible to source renewable electricity via any credible sourcing options. We meet
our RE100 commitment through a combination of contracts with electricity suppliers and purchasing unbundled energy attribute certificates.
Sustainability focus areas
3
QBE Insurance
Half Year
QBE
Our purpose
QBE is an international insurer which holds leading franchises across commercial and specialty markets, organised across our three divisions. QBE is headquartered
in Sydney, and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Our business divisions
1.
2.
Foster an orderly and
Enable a sustainable
inclusive transition
and resilient
to a net-zero economy
workforce
3. Partner for growth through innovative, sustainable and impactful solutions
Our business focus
Net-zero
Employee
Partner
commitment
Share Program
for growth
Committed
Helping employees
Targeting
to net-zero
share in our future
$2 billion
emissions across
and success
invested in
our underwriting
Premiums4Good
and investment
portfolios by 2050,
and our own
operations
by 2030
For more information see our
2023 Sustainability Report.
Our strategy
Group
Investor Report 2024
Enabling a more
Net insurance revenue (US$)
Net insurance revenue (US$)
resilient future
~$17B
Business overview
North America
29%
Our North America division is organised
3
around our three segments of Crop,
Specialty and Commercial
Divisions
International
27
42%
Our International division encompasses
our Lloyd's franchise, UK and European
commercial segments, reinsurance
Countries of operation
business (QBE Re), and Asian operations
results
13,621
Australia Pacific
on FY23
29%
In our home market we offer a broad
People
range of commercial, specialty, credit
Based
and personal insurance products
~$17B
Commercial
QBE holds long-established leading market shares in SME through
middle-market commercial P&C segments in Australia and the UK,
46%
with a strong presence in Continental Europe and Asia
Specialty
QBE has strong market presence across a diverse group
of specialty classes, underpinned by our Lloyd's franchise
which maintains a solid track record for profitability
Reinsurance
QBE Re is a full platform, well diversified global reinsurance
26%
business, which has a strong presence in property, casualty
and specialty segments
results
Crop and LMI
11%
QBE holds leading market shares in two non-P&C lines,
FY23
providing crop insurance in North America, and lenders
mortgage insurance in Australia
on
11%
Consumer
Based
6%
QBE has market presence in Australia through its personal
lines franchise consisting of home and motor products
Portfolio optimisation
Active management of portfolio mix and volatility
Sustainable growth
Achieve consistent growth
Bring the enterprise together
Better leverage our global footprint and scale
Modernise our business
Make things easier for our customers, partners and people
2024 Half year - Gross written premium by business division (US$M)
13,051
North America
North America
35.6
4,645
HY 2024
%
International
International
43.7
2% from 2023
5,708
Australia Paci…ic
20.7
Australia Pacific
2,698
Shareholder highlights
Our people
Become an employer of
Group adjusted
Dividend per
Total shareholder
choice in our key markets
ROE (%)
share (A�)
return (%)
16.9
24
25.9
Our culture
Be a purpose-led
organisation. Strengthen
alignment, trust and
from 10.1% 2023
from 14 2023
from 18.4% 2023
collaboration.
4
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
US$M
US$M
Insurance revenue
10,438
9,911
Insurance service expenses
(9,659)
(9,384)
Reinsurance expenses
(1,926)
(1,934)
Reinsurance income
1,777
1,604
Insurance service result
630
197
Other expenses
(142)
(126)
Other income
37
24
Insurance operating result
525
95
Analysed as
13,051
12,803
Gross written premium
Insurance revenue
10,438
9,911
Reinsurance expenses
(1,926)
(1,934)
Net insurance revenue
8,512
7,977
Net claims expense
(5,466)
(5,505)
Net commission
(1,500)
(1,442)
Expenses and other income
(1,021)
(935)
Insurance operating result
525
95
Net insurance finance (expense) income
223
149
Fixed income losses from changes in risk-free rates
(231)
(201)
Net investment income on policyholders' funds
468
432
Insurance profit
985
475
Net investment income on shareholders' funds
265
230
Financing and other costs
(109)
(112)
Gain on sale of entities and businesses
3
-
Share of net loss of associates
(2)
(1)
Restructuring and related expenses
(75)
-
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
(16)
(8)
Profit before income tax
1,051
584
Income tax expense
(245)
(180)
Profit after income tax
806
404
Non-controlling interests
(4)
(4)
Net profit after income tax
802
400
Management result
Statutory result
Combined operating ratio
Insurance operating result (US$M)
93.8%
828
2023 98.8%
2023 377
Net profit after
Net profit after
income tax (US$M)
income tax (US$M)
802
802
2023 400
2023 400
Unless otherwise stated, the Group and business
commentary following are based on the management result.
Underwriting metrics
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
Gross written premium growth
- North America
- International
-
Australia Pacific
Ex-rate growth
Average renewal premium rate increases
- North America
- International
- Australia Pacific
Retention
Net insurance revenue growth
Net claims ratio
- Ex-catclaims ratio
- Catastrophe claims ratio
-
Prior accident year claims development Net commission ratio
Expense ratio
Combined operating ratio
- North America
- International
- Australia Pacific
Insurance profit margin
Investment metrics
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
Net investment return
- Core fixed income return
- Risk asset return
AS AT
Closing - Funds under management
Average - Funds under management
Risk asset allocation
Core fixed income allocation
Core fixed income exit running yield
Core fixed income investment duration
Profitability and balance sheet metrics
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
Basic earnings per share - Adjusted basis Dividend per share
Dividend payout ratio (percentage of adjusted profit) Dividend franking
Tax rate
Adjusted return on equity
AS AT
Average shareholders' equity - Adjusted for AT1
Prescribed capital amount (PCA) multiple Debt to total capital
Risk adjustment % of central estimate
2024
2023
%
%
2
13
(6)
6
12
18
(0)
18
(2)
7
6.7
10.2
9.3
10.9
4.8
9.4
9.9
11.8
83
82
7
12
64.269.0
- 60.6
- 8.7
(3.3)(0.3)
17.618.1
12.011.7
93.898.8
97.5106.9
89.293.2
- 98.9
- 6.0
2024
2023
%
%
2.4
2.4
2.4
2.4
3.3
2.6
30 JUNE 2024 31 DECEMBER 2023
US$M
30,465
30,064
US$M
30,265
29,116
%
14
12
%
86
88
%
4.7
4.6
Years
2.2
1.7
2024
2023
US¢
51.9
27.2
A¢
24
14
%
31
35
%
20
10
%
23.3
30.8
%
16.9
10.1
30 JUNE 2024 31 DECEMBER 2023
US$M
9,178
8,517
1.77x
1.82x
%
21.4
21.9
%
8
8
5
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor Report 2024
1 performanceStrategy and
Detailed statutory to management result reconciliation is included on page 28 of this report.
Group Chief Executive Officer's update
in a complex environment
We have seen a positive start to 2024, underpinned by further improvement in underwriting performance and strong return on equity. We have taken further steps to reduce volatility and ensure we deliver better performance in North America, and remain highly motivated to deliver our full year plan.
Strategy in action
We have made good progress on each of our six strategic priorities in the period, which are the foundations to support our vision of being the most consistent and innovative risk partner. While there remains work ahead of us, our focus on these priorities has supported significant improvement in the business, and I am particularly pleased with how we are bringing the organisation together, and becoming more focused on the longer-term strategy and potential for our business.
Pages 8 and 9 of this report detail progress and achievements against these priorities, along with future focus areas.
In June we announced our decision to commence an orderly closure of North America middle-market, which supports our continued focus on portfolio optimisation and improving performance in North America. This will allow us to refocus our North America strategy on those businesses which hold a more meaningful market position, relevance and scale.
We have announced an important reinsurance transaction for reserves totalling $1.6 billion. This will de-risk all North America middle-market reserves which will help to support an orderly exit from the segment, and covers long-tail reserves from other North America and International businesses. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving capital efficiency and reducing reserve volatility, and allows our teams to focus on future opportunities.
Outlook
We delivered a series of important initiatives through the period to support greater resilience and consistency. The shape and health of our underwriting portfolio has improved materially over recent years, and as a result, our priorities are becoming more future focused.
Following a good start to the year, we are on track to deliver our plan in 2024, which will build on our recent trend of improved and more consistent financial performance.
For the remainder of the year, we expect trading conditions to remain
7
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor Report 2024
1 performanceStrategy and
2
Financial performance
Focused on our strategic priorities
Our vision is to be the most consistent and innovative risk partner
Actively managing our portfolio mix to reduce volatility
Sustainability focus areas will help us to deliver on our purpose of enabling a more resilient future
QBE's performance over the period tracked broadly in line with our plan, and we remain on track to deliver another solid result in 2024. Our efforts have continued to concentrate on building resilience into our business and reducing volatility, and I am confident we are executing the right decisions to deliver a more consistent organisation.
Against the backdrop of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, an agile
and well diversified business is more important than ever. Persistent inflation and escalating conflicts across many parts of the world are risks which QBE remains acutely aware of in this environment.
The geopolitical landscape is particularly nuanced and dynamic. Changes in government and leadership are impacting international trade and diplomatic relations, across an ever more complex global environment.
With these challenges to navigate, our industry continues to exhibit good discipline in what remains a competitive market. Premium rate increases remain supportive in most lines, which we expect to continue.
Business performance
QBE continued to demonstrate encouraging resilience, which will be further supported by recently announced portfolio exits and balance sheet initiatives.
Financial performance improved in the period, and tracked broadly in line with our expectations for the year.
Our Group adjusted return on equity of 16.9% remains strong, increasing from 10.1% in the prior period.
Our combined operating ratio of 93.8% improved considerably from 98.8% in the prior period, primarily due to lower catastrophe costs and more stable reserve development.
We continue to see encouraging stability in net reserves, while catastrophe costs tracked comfortably within allowance.
This was despite elevated global insured losses in the period, and QBE's exposure to the civil unrest in New Caledonia.
Our North America division delivered a combined operating ratio of 97.5%, a considerable improvement from 106.9% in the prior period. Strong underwriting results were achieved across its three core businesses, which, combined with recent portfolio initiatives, underscore our confidence for improved and more consistent performance.
Our gross written premium growth of 2% was driven by premium rate increases of 6.7% and targeted organic growth, partially offset by crop commodity price declines and the impact from recent portfolio exits.
Interest rates remained highly supportive during the period, resulting in strong investment performance, where we maintain a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024.
For detailed discussion of Group and divisional performance, please refer to pages 10 to 27 of this report.
In the period we appointed Julie Minor to the Group Executive Committee, as Global Head of Distribution. This will ensure QBE is more consistent and strategic in how we interact with our distribution partners. I'm pleased with the improved alignment and connectivity across the enterprise. Our people remain highly engaged, and we are building a high performing, purpose-led organisation.
Supporting our customers, communities and people
This year, we have advanced our integrated approach to sustainability by progressing our Sustainability Scorecard commitments, ensuring that our actions align with our values and drive positive change across all areas of our influence. Our Scorecard also underpins our new 2024 Executive long-term incentive (LTI) award, where we have commenced including both sustainability and customer categories.
We have made good progress on our commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace which promotes and enables gender equality. This year, QBE was listed as one of the Top 100 companies globally for gender equality by Equileap for the second consecutive year. In June, we published our first global Gender Pay Gap report, a voluntary disclosure as we aim to be transparent and accountable for our progress.
The QBE Foundation continues to develop impactful partnerships, focused on creating strong, resilient and inclusive communities. In March this year, QBE Foundation, Australian Red Cross and Leading Cities were proud to announce a new global partnership that harnesses innovation, and scales data-driven technology solutions to empower community climate resilience. This is being delivered through our annual QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge. In this challenge we have introduced a Humanitarian track, with plans to pilot a start-up solution in a community at the conclusion of the challenge.
The QBE Foundation also announced in March its first seed capital grant of $500,000 to First Australians Capital, an Indigenous-led organisation focused on boosting investment readiness, and designing capital solutions for Indigenous businesses. The grant will form part of a seed capital pool which aims to fund start-ups and early-stage businesses for Indigenous entrepreneurs to access capital and support capacity building programs.
supportive, and QBE will continue to benefit from initiatives to improve performance in North America and reduce volatility more broadly.
We continue to expect a Group combined operating ratio of around 93.5% for 2024. Our constant currency growth outlook has been updated from the mid-single digits to around 3%, given a larger headwind from the closure of North America middle-market and Crop than previously expected. Elevated interest rates should continue to support strong investment returns.
Andrew Horton
Group Chief Executive Officer
8
building momentum
What we have achieved so far in 2024
Future focus
9
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor Report 2024
Our purpose is to enable a more resilient future. As an organisation, we have been helping our customers grow, innovate, explore, prepare and recover
from setbacks since 1886. Our strategy should ensure we build on this legacy.
Portfolio optimisation
Strive for both improved and more consistent risk-adjusted returns by actively managing portfolio mix and volatility
Sustainable growth
Achieve consistent growth through innovative risk solutions, leveraging improved digital capability and existing skill-sets across the enterprise
Bring the enterprise together
Simplify what we do and achieve greater consistency across the enterprise. Explore new ways to better leverage our global footprint and scale
Modernise our business
Strategically innovate and invest in differentiating capabilities that make things easier for our customers, partners and people
Our people
Empower a sustainable and diverse pipeline
of leaders, while becoming an employer of choice in our markets
Our culture
Be a purpose-led organisation, and ensure our purpose is visible every day, in all our interactions. Strengthen the alignment and collaboration across the enterprise
•
Commenced orderly closure of North America middle-market
•
Continue to become more medium-term in our
to refocus strategy, and support improved performance
approach to business planning
•
On track to further reduce underperforming third party property
•
Look for opportunities to drive incremental
gross written premium by ~$300 million in 2024
reduction in potential volatility
• In line with focus of deepening core franchises, recent addition
• Drive sustainable growth through deepening
core franchises, expanding footprint in focus
of healthcare and construction teams to broaden go-forward
areas, and innovating across new opportunities
North America platform
• Launch of QCyberProtect, QBE's global cyber coverage product,
• Become an easier partner to do business with
and build deeper distribution relationships
to support measured growth in an under-penetrated segment
around our growth focus areas
• Julie Minor appointed as Group Head of Distribution, to drive more
• Continue to identify enterprise opportunities
unlocked through better sharing of knowledge
strategic and aligned engagement with our distribution partners
and relationships
• Alignment between customer focus and development
• Create a central hub that drives the delivery
of brand proposition
of QBE's modernisation initiatives
•
Better alignment of future investment spend to support the
•
Progress and operationalise review into
capabilities required for success in our growth focus areas
operational efficiency, to ensure QBE is future fit
•
Progression of our data strategy, focused on the delivery
•
Support sustainable growth agenda through
of common data enabled capabilities, and continued success
continued enhancement of underwriting tools,
with the roll-out of AI co-pilots
process and data capability
• Enhancement of parental leave policies globally, including the
• Modernise approach to workforce planning
through improved global workforce processes
launch of gender-equal paid parental leave in North America,
and integrated tools
and extension of paid parental leave in Australia
• Launch of QBE's annual global Gender Pay Gap report, to provide
• Increase the diversity of our workforce in line
with targets including increasing representation
transparency in our progress toward equality
of women in all leadership roles
• Addition of sustainability and customer measures in the 2024
• Continue to embed our purpose, and foster
LTI award to align our organisation strategically toward a more
QBE's DNA by identifying and addressing
resilient future
opportunities for improvement
• Increasing engagement across leadership cohorts through
• Further strengthen the alignment and
business challenges and networking to support enterprise
collaboration across the enterprise
collaboration and purpose
10
Group Chief Financial Officer's update
Financial performance
Strong financial performance was underpinned by an improvement in underwriting profitability and favourable investment returns. We are confident in the delivery of our full year outlook, and continue to see encouraging resilience across key underwriting metrics, which will be further supported by recently announced portfolio exits and balance sheet initiatives.
Summary income statement and underwriting performance
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
US$M
US$M
Insurance revenue
10,438
9,911
Insurance service expenses
(9,659)
(9,384)
Reinsurance expenses
(1,926)
(1,934)
Reinsurance income
1,777
1,604
Insurance service result
630
197
Other expenses
(142)
(126)
Other income
37
24
Insurance operating result
525
95
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor Report 2024
1 performanceStrategy and
Embedding our strategic priorities
Building a more resilient and efficient business
Improving tools and capability to manage volatility
Medium-term performance and growth agenda supported by modernisation initiatives
Financial performance
QBE reported net profit after tax of $802 million compared with $400 million in the prior period.
Adjusted net profit after tax increased to $777 million from $405 million in the prior period, and equates to an annualised adjusted return on equity of 16.9%.
Unless otherwise stated, all discussion of performance within this Investor Report is on a management basis, and should be read in conjunction with the statutory income statement and management result reconciliation on page 28 of this report.
Gross written premium increased 2% from continued premium rate increases, alongside targeted new business growth. This was partially offset by lower Crop premium due to commodity price declines, and the impact of portfolio exits in North America and Australia Pacific.
Underwriting profitability tracked broadly in line with expectations, and we continue to observe encouraging resilience across key metrics. The combined operating ratio improved considerably to 93.8% from 98.8% in the prior period, primarily driven by lower catastrophe costs and more stable reserve development.
During the period further actions were taken in our strive for more consistent financial performance.
We executed a reserve transaction which will de-risk $1.6 billion in reserves, help support an orderly exit of the middle-market business in North America, and improve capital efficiency across the Group. The transaction is expected to complete during 4Q24 and is expected to incur an upfront cost of ~$85 million in the second half. This upfront cost will be split evenly across the underwriting result and restructuring expenses.
The decision to exit the middle-market business in North America improves our confidence in the outlook, as the segment has experienced performance challenges over several years.
To account for costs associated with both the business closure and the reinsurance of remaining reserves for the business, a restructure charge of ~$145 million will be recorded in 2024, of which $75 million was recognised in the first half.
Total investment income was $733 million or a return of 2.4%, compared with $662 million or 2.4% in the prior period. The investment result was supported
by strong risk asset performance and favourable interest rates across the core fixed income portfolio.
Risk assets now account for 14% of total investments, increasing from 12% at 31 December 2023.
During the half, the impact from asset liability management activities was broadly neutral.
The effective tax rate decreased to 23.3% from 30.8% in the prior period, reflecting the mix of corporate tax rates across QBE's key regions, and the utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses in the North American tax group.
QBE's balance sheet remains strong. The indicative APRA PCA multiple decreased slightly to 1.77x from 1.82x at 31 December 2023, and remains at the upper end of our 1.6-1.8x target range.
Debt to total capital of 21.4% improved from 21.9% at 31 December 2023, and is comfortably within the 15-30% target range.
Analysed as
13,051
12,803
Gross written premium
Insurance revenue
10,438
9,911
Reinsurance expenses
(1,926)
(1,934)
Net insurance revenue
8,512
7,977
Net claims expense
(5,466)
(5,505)
Net commission
(1,500)
(1,442)
Expenses and other income
(1,021)
(935)
Insurance operating result
525
95
Net insurance finance (expense) income
223
149
Fixed income losses from changes in risk-free rates
(231)
(201)
Net investment income on policyholders' funds
468
432
Insurance profit
985
475
Net investment income on shareholders' funds
265
230
Financing and other costs
(109)
(112)
Gain on sale of entities and businesses
3
-
Share of net loss of associates
(2)
(1)
Restructuring and related expenses
(75)
-
Amortisation and impairment of intangibles
(16)
(8)
Profit before income tax
1,051
584
Income tax expense
(245)
(180)
Profit after income tax
806
404
Non-controlling interests
(4)
(4)
Net profit after income tax
802
400
%
%
Ex-cat claims ratio
61.3
60.6
Catastrophe claims ratio
6.2
8.7
Prior accident year claims development
(3.3)
(0.3)
Net claims ratio
64.2
69.0
Net commission ratio
17.6
18.1
Expense ratio
12.0
11.7
Combined operating ratio
93.8
98.8
Insurance profit margin
11.6
6.0
12
Premium income and pricing
13
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor
Gross written premium
(US$M)
13,051
2% from 2023
Net insurance revenue
(US$M)
8,512
Gross written premium increased 2% on a headline basis to $13,051 million from $12,803 million in the prior period.
On a constant currency basis, gross written premium increased 2%, reflecting premium rate increases and targeted organic growth, partially offset by lower Crop premium and portfolio exits. Excluding Crop, gross written premium growth was 6% on the same basis.
The Group achieved an average renewal premium rate increase of 6.7% compared with 10.2% in the prior period. The result reflects moderation in certain
Reinsurance expenses
Headline reinsurance expenses reduced slightly to $1,926 million from $1,934 million in the prior period.
The expense associated with the Group catastrophe and risk reinsurance was broadly consistent with the prior period, reflecting modest cost increases on parts of the program which were mitigated by the run-off of non-core property lines and the new cyclone pool in Australia.
Crop reinsurance expense reduced relative to the prior period, reflecting
North America
International
Australia Pacific
Gross written premium (US$M)
4,645
5,708
2,698
(6%) from 2023
12% from 2023
(0%) from 2023
Report 2024
1 performanceStrategy and
7% from 2023
property and reinsurance lines following substantial increases in 2023, and a backdrop characterised by favourable rate adequacy across many lines. Excluding rate increases, gross written premium reduced 2% for the half, though increased by 1% excluding Crop, and 5% on further adjusting for exited portfolios.
The decision to exit North America middle-market, alongside the impact from recently terminated portfolios in North America and Australia Pacific, is expected to impact 2024 gross written premium by around $550 million.
Retention increased slightly to 83% from 82% in the prior period, reflecting strong performance in International, partially offset by the run-off of exited portfolios.
increased cessions to the Federal reinsurance scheme, which were more than offset by reduced external quota share reinsurance.
The $1.6 billion reserve transaction announced this period is expected to drive an increase in reinsurance expenses of around $40 million in the second half of the year.
Net insurance revenue
Group net insurance revenue increased 7% on a constant currency basis, higher than the growth in gross written premium. This largely reflects the earn-through
of strong premium rate increases, recent portfolio exits and reduced Crop reinsurance expense.
Gross written premium declined by 6% to $4,645 million, largely on account of lower premiums from Crop and the run-off of non-core lines. Excluding Crop, gross written premium remained broadly flat against prior period.
Net insurance revenue reduced 2% to $2,243 million.
Average premium rate increases of 9.3% compared with 10.9% in the prior period, and represented strong rate increases in property lines and Accident & Health, against rate declines in financial lines, where competition remains elevated.
Crop gross written premium decreased 11%, where the impact of lower commodity prices was partially offset by organic growth. Full year Crop gross written premium is expected to be around $3.8 billion.
Favourable market conditions and targeted growth initiatives supported a 12% increase in gross written premium on a constant currency basis to $5,708 million.
Net insurance revenue increased by 16% in constant currency to $3,803 million.
Average premium rate increases moderated to 4.8%, compared with 9.4% in the prior period. This reflected a reduction in rate increases across property and reinsurance lines following significant increases in 2023, alongside ongoing competition in financial lines.
Growth excluding premium rate increases was 8%, compared to 10% in the prior period. Encouraging ex-rate growth was achieved across most business segments, led by International Markets and UK insurance.
Gross written premium of $2,698 million remained broadly flat against prior period on a constant currency basis, where strong rate increases and targeted growth were partially offset by property portfolio exits.
On a constant currency basis, net insurance revenue increased by 6% to $2,468 million.
Premium rate increases reduced to 9.9% from 11.8% in the prior period. This reflected moderation in commercial property and strata businesses, which more than offset the materially higher rate increases in personal home and motor lines.
Excluding premium rate increases, gross written premium reduced by 6% compared to the prior period, primarily due to the termination of third-party property underwriting relationships. Excluding the run-off
Gross written premium mix by product
GROUP
NORTH AMERICA
INTERNATIONAL
AUSTRALIA PACIFIC
Excluding Crop, and the run-off of non-core lines, gross written premium increased by 15%. On the same basis,
Within the International Markets segment, which largely represents
of these lines, ex-rate reduction of 1% reflects volume reduction in consumer and strata portfolios, partly offset
Commercial & domestic property
27.2
Agriculture
22.5
Public/product liability
11.7
Motor & motor casualty
9.3
Marine energy & aviation
8.4
Professional indemnity
7.1
Accident & health
5.8
Workers' compensation
5.3
Financial & credit
1.0
Other
1.7
14.5
28.6
40.3
56.4
-
10.6
3.2
23.2
8.6
0.5
10.4
23.8
1.2
16.7
2.8
6.8
8.4
1.7
11.9
3.5
1.5
5.6
3.4
8.1
0.1
1.1
2.6
(0.2)
4.7
-
ex-rate growth was 8%, representing momentum across core Specialty lines.
The run-off of non-core lines in North America, including middle-market, is expected to represent a gross written premium headwind of around $350 million in 2024, with roughly
$200 million having occurred this period.
QBE's Lloyd's franchise, strong ex-rate growth was achieved across a broad number of product lines, where rate adequacy remains favourable.
Within QBE's UK insurance business, premium rate increases remained more resilient than expected, with organic growth recorded in line with a strategy to build profile in adjacent lines.
by organic growth in CTP and select commercial lines.
LMI gross written premium declined further by 21% to $38 million in the period, reflecting a market slowdown driven by higher interest rates and inflationary pressure, alongside the impact from government initiatives to support first home buyers. As a result, for the 2024 underwriting year, QBE reduced the cession on its external quota share from 50% to 30%.
Key premium metrics
GROUP
NORTH AMERICA
INTERNATIONAL
AUSTRALIA PACIFIC
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Gross written premium
US$M
13,051
12,803
4,645
4,967
5,708
5,072
2,698
2,771
Gross written premium - Crop and LMI
US$M
2,667
3,008
2,629
2,959
-
-
38
49
Gross written premium growth
%
2
13
(6)
6
12
18
(0)
18
Ex-rate growth
%
(2)
7
(9)
3
8
10
(6)
9
Average renewal premium rate increases
%
6.7
10.2
9.3
10.9
4.8
9.4
9.9
11.8
Retention
%
83
82
68
66
88
85
81
88
Net insurance revenue
US$M
8,512
7,977
2,243
2,285
3,803
3,278
2,468
2,393
Net insurance revenue - Crop and LMI
US$M
818
766
737
686
-
-
81
80
Net insurance revenue growth
%
7
12
(2)
5
16
16
6
13
Net insurance revenue by business segment
2024
2024
2024
%
%
%
Commercial
32.8
Commercial
42.2
Commercial
61.0
Crop
32.1
Specialty
30.9
Specialty
22.8
Specialty
28.3
Reinsurance
26.9
Consumer
12.8
Consumer
6.8
LMI
3.4
14
Claims
Net claims ratio
64.2%
67.5%
60.2%
67.5%
Ex-cat claims ratio
61.3%
The net claims ratio decreased to 64.2% from 69.0% in the prior period, primarily driven by a reduction in catastrophe costs and more stable reserve development.
The result demonstrated encouraging resilience, with further stability in net reserves, and catastrophe costs tracking comfortably within allowance during a period of elevated global insured losses.
Ex-cat claims
The ex-cat claims ratio increased to 61.3% from 60.6% in the prior period.
Catastrophe claims
The net cost of catastrophe claims reduced to $527 million or 6.2% of net insurance revenue, from $699 million or 8.7% in the prior period.
The result was below the Group's first half catastrophe allowance of $609 million, or 7.2% of net insurance revenue, which is encouraging following recent initiatives to build greater resilience.
Catastrophe costs in the period were underscored by a high frequency of global events, including the civil unrest
North America
International
Australia Pacific
QBE Insurance Group Half Year Investor Report
2024
Net claims ratio
67.5%
60.2%
67.5%
2023 77.2%
2023 63.2%
2023 69.8%
68.7%
57.8%
60.4%
Catastrophe claims ratio
6.2%
4.8%
3.7%
11.2%
- North America
- International
- Australia Pacific
The result included current accident year risk adjustment of $376 million, compared to $316 million in the prior period.
Excluding risk adjustment, the ex-cat claims ratio increased slightly to 56.9% from 56.6% in the prior period.
On the same basis, excluding Crop, which contributed to an increase due to changes in the reinsurance program, the Group ex-cat claims ratio improved by 0.2% from the prior period to 54.8%. Favourable premium rate increases were partially offset by large loss activity, business mix shift away from property classes, and persistent inflation in certain lines.
Claims inflation is moderating more notably in the Northern Hemisphere, but remains persistent across a number of short-tail classes in Australia Pacific.
While evidence of higher claims inflation across many longer-tail classes is more limited, QBE remains attuned to the potential for lags and persistence of inflation in these lines, alongside the risks posed by social inflation.
in New Caledonia, a series of storm and flood events across many regions of the business, and the Dubai floods.
Prior accident year claims development
The result was supported by favourable prior accident year claims development of $282 million or 3.3% of net insurance revenue, increasing from $30 million or 0.3% in the prior period.
This included modest strengthening of the central estimate of net outstanding claims by $18 million, compared with adverse development of $177 million in the prior period.
The broadly stable outcome was a function of reserve strengthening in International related to the 2023 Italian hailstorm and certain liability lines, which was largely offset by releases in North America short-tail lines and Crop, alongside Australia Pacific LMI and CTP.
The modest strengthening of the central estimate was more than offset by favourable development of $300 million related to the unwind of risk adjustment from prior accident years, an increase from $207 million in the prior period.
North America recorded improvement in its net claims ratio to 67.5% from 77.2% in the prior period, driven by lower catastrophe costs and favourable prior accident year development.
The ex-cat claims ratio increased by 4.7% to 68.7%, or 4.3% excluding risk adjustment, which includes
an increase due to changes in the reinsurance program for Crop.
Net catastrophe claims of $108 million or 4.8% of net insurance revenue reduced meaningfully from 9.3%
in the prior period. The majority of catastrophe costs in the period were incurred across non-core lines, and driven by winter and convective storm activity.
The result included favourable prior year central estimate development of $35 million or 1.6%, a significant improvement compared with 7.4% adverse in the prior period, and was driven by Crop releases of $21 million and favourable development in other short-tail lines.
The current accident year Crop combined operating ratio was broadly in line with expectations at 95.0%.
The net claims ratio improved to 60.2% from 63.2% in the prior period, predominately driven by benign catastrophe experience.
The ex-cat claims ratio improved by 0.1% to 57.8%, or 0.9% excluding risk adjustment. The benefit from favourable rate increases relative to inflation was partially offset by elevated large claims costs, including International's exposure to the Baltimore Bridge event.
Further, growth in recent periods has been biased toward non-property classes, which carry a higher ex-cat claims ratio.
International strengthened the central estimate by $68 million or 1.8%, increasing from 1.0% adverse in the prior period. This was primarily driven by adverse development on 2023 catastrophe events, including the Italian hailstorm which occurred in the third quarter, alongside strengthening in select liability classes and financial lines.
Net catastrophe claims of $142 million or 3.7% were lower than expected, and improved from 6.2% in the prior period. Catastrophe costs in the period included flooding events in Dubai, Germany and Italy, and the Taiwan earthquake.
The net claims ratio of 67.5% improved from 69.8% in the prior period, where elevated catastrophe costs remained a key feature of the result.
The ex-cat claims ratio improved by 1.4% to 60.4%, with a similar improvement of 1.4% when excluding risk adjustment. This reflected the benefit of significantly higher premium rate increases through recent periods, which are driving some recovery from inflation related challenges in the prior year.
Net catastrophe claims of $277 million, or 11.2% of net insurance revenue, improved from 11.8% in the prior period. Catastrophe costs in the period were driven by the civil unrest in New Caledonia, alongside a series of convective storm events across eastern Australia.
Favourable prior accident year central estimate development of $16 million or 0.6% compared to $19 million favourable or 0.8% in the prior period. This was driven by favourable prior accident year experience in CTP and LMI.
Key claims metrics
GROUP
NORTH AMERICA
INTERNATIONAL
AUSTRALIA PACIFIC
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Ex-cat claims ratio
%
61.3
60.6
68.7
64.0
57.8
57.9
60.4
61.8
Catastrophe claims ratio
%
6.2
8.7
4.8
9.3
3.7
6.2
11.2
11.8
Prior accident year claims development
%
(3.3)
(0.3)
(6.0)
3.9
(1.3)
(0.9)
(4.1)
(3.8)
Net claims ratio
%
64.2
69.0
67.5
77.2
60.2
63.2
67.5
69.8
Net insurance revenue
US$M
8,512
7,977
2,243
2,285
3,803
3,278
2,468
2,393
Comparison of ex-cat claims ratio by division
2024
68.7%
2024
57.8%
2024
60.4%
2023
64.0%
2023
57.9%
2023
61.8%
16
Commission, expenses and other income
Underwriting performance and outlook
17
QBE Insurance Group
Half Year Investor
Net commission ratio
17.6%
19.8%
17.6%
15.4%
Expense ratio
12.0%
10.2%
11.4%
12.7%
- North America
- International
- Australia Pacific
Net commission
The net commission ratio improved to 17.6% from 18.1% in the prior period, primarily due to business mix changes across the Group.
North America's net commission ratio of 19.8% decreased from 20.5% in the prior period. This was driven by the reduction in non-core premium and business mix shift towards Crop and Accident & Health in the period, both of which have a commission ratio below divisional average.
The progressive run-off of non-core lines should support the commission ratio in coming periods, given the third party nature of the underwriting for some of these lines.
The net commission ratio in International of 17.6% decreased from 17.9% in the prior period, primarily reflecting lower commission ratios across certain International Markets specialty lines.
Australia Pacific's net commission ratio reduced slightly to 15.4% from 15.6% in the prior period. This reflected broadly stable commission ratios across most lines, and favourable mix shift towards businesses with lower commission ratios such as CTP and certain commercial classes.
Expenses and other income
The Group's expense ratio increased to 12.0% from 11.7% in the prior period, which reflected constant currency expense growth of 9%.
The elevated expense growth reflected a continuation of investment in QBE's modernisation program, which includes targeted initiatives to support sustainable growth, alongside investment to improve operational efficiency.
Excluding this investment, higher run costs in the period primarily reflected annual salary increases, and higher headcount to support recent business growth, particularly in International.
Having laid strong foundations in recent years through investment in platforms and cloud infrastructure, the focus of QBE's modernisation program over coming periods will centre around delivery of a common set of technology and data enabled capabilities.
This will support greater digitisation and straight through processing, embed richer data analytics capability and support continued modernisation of underwriting tools. We believe this body of work will drive the development of differentiating capabilities for QBE, and support both sustainable growth and efficiency.
Combined operating ratio
93.8%
97.5%
89.2%
95.6%
Insurance operating result
(US$M)
525
56
410
108
- North America
- International
- Australia Pacific
Underwriting performance
The Group combined operating ratio improved by 5.0% to 93.8% on account of lower catastrophe costs and more stable reserve development.
Key underwriting metrics continued to improve, demonstrating greater resilience and tracked broadly in line with our plan.
Gross written premium growth of 2% was supported by compound premium rate increases of 6.7% and further organic growth. Excluding Crop, and the impact of exited lines, the business continues to exhibit good momentum with gross written premium growth of 11%, and ex-rate growth of 5%.
It was an active start to the year for catastrophes, with global insured losses of around $60 billion for the half. Against this backdrop, and in light of recent initiatives to reduce volatility, it was pleasing to see catastrophe costs tracking comfortably within allowance.
North America's combined operating ratio of 97.5% improved considerably from 106.9% in the prior period. This was supported by strong underwriting results across all three core businesses, alongside lower catastrophe costs and favourable prior accident year development.
The drag on performance from non-core lines remains a challenge, which we are highly motivated to mitigate over the remaining run-off.
Crop delivered a strong combined operating ratio of 92.1%, which included favourable prior year development of $21 million. Excluding this benefit, the current accident year combined operating ratio was 95.0%, tracking broadly in line with expectations for the period.
The LMI result was characterised by further reduction in gross written premium, albeit a strong underwriting result which was supported by favourable prior year development.
Underwriting outlook
Over the period a number of important steps were taken to reduce volatility, and drive sustained performance improvement in North America. We have seen a good start to the year, and are highly motivated to drive further improvement over the remainder of 2024.
While premium rate increases have moderated from the prior year, discipline remains across the majority of classes, in what are rational but competitive markets.
Against this backdrop, the opportunity for targeted growth remains attractive. The balance and health of our underwriting portfolio continues to improve, and rate adequacy is strong across many of our franchises.
We have commenced an orderly closure of our middle-market business in North America, and executed an important reserve transaction to de-risk the back book for this business.
This decision has meaningfully increased our confidence in achieving improved and more stable performance in North America, where the go-forward core business has an established track record of underwriting profitability.
We were encouraged by the stability in net reserves in the period. The $1.6 billion reserve transaction will serve to further de-risklong-tail reserves for older accident years, and drive greater capital efficiency. The transaction is expected
to incur an upfront cost of around $85 million in the second half, split evenly across the underwriting result and restructuring expenses.
Elevated investment will continue in the remainder of 2024 as we progress our modernisation agenda. This will ultimately position QBE to grow our core franchises and become a partner that is easier and more efficient to do business with.
Report 2024
Key commission and expenses metrics
GROUP
NORTH AMERICA
INTERNATIONAL
AUSTRALIA PACIFIC
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net commission
US$M
1,500
1,442
445
469
670
588
380
374
Net commission ratio
%
17.6
18.1
19.8
20.5
17.6
17.9
15.4
15.6
Expenses and other income
US$M
1,021
935
229
211
435
395
313
322
Expense ratio
%
12.0
11.7
10.2
9.2
11.4
12.1
12.7
13.5
Net insurance revenue
US$M
8,512
7,977
2,243
2,285
3,803
3,278
2,468
2,393
GROSS
NET
COMBINED
INSURANCE
WRITTEN PREMIUM
INSURANCE REVENUE
OPERATING RATIO
OPERATING RESULT
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
US$M
US$M
US$M
US$M
%
%
US$M
US$M
North America
4,645
4,967
2,243
2,285
97.5
106.9
56
(158)
International
5,708
5,072
3,803
3,278
89.2
93.2
410
223
Australia Pacific
2,698
2,771
2,468
2,393
95.6
98.9
108
26
Corporate & Other
-
(7)
(2)
21
-
-
(49)
4
Group
13,051
12,803
8,512
7,977
93.8
98.8
525
95
