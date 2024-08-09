For the remainder of the year, we expect trading conditions to remain

Following a good start to the year, we are on track to deliver our plan in 2024, which will build on our recent trend of improved and more consistent financial performance.

We delivered a series of important initiatives through the period to support greater resilience and consistency. The shape and health of our underwriting portfolio has improved materially over recent years, and as a result, our priorities are becoming more future focused.

We have announced an important reinsurance transaction for reserves totalling $1.6 billion. This will de-risk all North America middle-market reserves which will help to support an orderly exit from the segment, and covers long-tail reserves from other North America and International businesses. This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to improving capital efficiency and reducing reserve volatility, and allows our teams to focus on future opportunities.

In June we announced our decision to commence an orderly closure of North America middle-market, which supports our continued focus on portfolio optimisation and improving performance in North America. This will allow us to refocus our North America strategy on those businesses which hold a more meaningful market position, relevance and scale.

Pages 8 and 9 of this report detail progress and achievements against these priorities, along with future focus areas.

We have made good progress on each of our six strategic priorities in the period, which are the foundations to support our vision of being the most consistent and innovative risk partner. While there remains work ahead of us, our focus on these priorities has supported significant improvement in the business, and I am particularly pleased with how we are bringing the organisation together, and becoming more focused on the longer-term strategy and potential for our business.

We have seen a positive start to 2024, underpinned by further improvement in underwriting performance and strong return on equity. We have taken further steps to reduce volatility and ensure we deliver better performance in North America, and remain highly motivated to deliver our full year plan.

Focused on our strategic priorities Our vision is to be the most consistent and innovative risk partner Actively managing our portfolio mix to reduce volatility Sustainability focus areas will help us to deliver on our purpose of enabling a more resilient future

QBE's performance over the period tracked broadly in line with our plan, and we remain on track to deliver another solid result in 2024. Our efforts have continued to concentrate on building resilience into our business and reducing volatility, and I am confident we are executing the right decisions to deliver a more consistent organisation. Against the backdrop of ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty, an agile and well diversified business is more important than ever. Persistent inflation and escalating conflicts across many parts of the world are risks which QBE remains acutely aware of in this environment. The geopolitical landscape is particularly nuanced and dynamic. Changes in government and leadership are impacting international trade and diplomatic relations, across an ever more complex global environment. With these challenges to navigate, our industry continues to exhibit good discipline in what remains a competitive market. Premium rate increases remain supportive in most lines, which we expect to continue. Business performance QBE continued to demonstrate encouraging resilience, which will be further supported by recently announced portfolio exits and balance sheet initiatives. Financial performance improved in the period, and tracked broadly in line with our expectations for the year.

Our Group adjusted return on equity of 16.9% remains strong, increasing from 10.1% in the prior period. Our combined operating ratio of 93.8% improved considerably from 98.8% in the prior period, primarily due to lower catastrophe costs and more stable reserve development. We continue to see encouraging stability in net reserves, while catastrophe costs tracked comfortably within allowance. This was despite elevated global insured losses in the period, and QBE's exposure to the civil unrest in New Caledonia. Our North America division delivered a combined operating ratio of 97.5%, a considerable improvement from 106.9% in the prior period. Strong underwriting results were achieved across its three core businesses, which, combined with recent portfolio initiatives, underscore our confidence for improved and more consistent performance. Our gross written premium growth of 2% was driven by premium rate increases of 6.7% and targeted organic growth, partially offset by crop commodity price declines and the impact from recent portfolio exits. Interest rates remained highly supportive during the period, resulting in strong investment performance, where we maintain a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024. For detailed discussion of Group and divisional performance, please refer to pages 10 to 27 of this report.

In the period we appointed Julie Minor to the Group Executive Committee, as Global Head of Distribution. This will ensure QBE is more consistent and strategic in how we interact with our distribution partners. I'm pleased with the improved alignment and connectivity across the enterprise. Our people remain highly engaged, and we are building a high performing, purpose-led organisation. Supporting our customers, communities and people This year, we have advanced our integrated approach to sustainability by progressing our Sustainability Scorecard commitments, ensuring that our actions align with our values and drive positive change across all areas of our influence. Our Scorecard also underpins our new 2024 Executive long-term incentive (LTI) award, where we have commenced including both sustainability and customer categories. We have made good progress on our commitment to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace which promotes and enables gender equality. This year, QBE was listed as one of the Top 100 companies globally for gender equality by Equileap for the second consecutive year. In June, we published our first global Gender Pay Gap report, a voluntary disclosure as we aim to be transparent and accountable for our progress. The QBE Foundation continues to develop impactful partnerships, focused on creating strong, resilient and inclusive communities. In March this year, QBE Foundation, Australian Red Cross and Leading Cities were proud to announce a new global partnership that harnesses innovation, and scales data-driven technology solutions to empower community climate resilience. This is being delivered through our annual QBE AcceliCITY Resilience Challenge. In this challenge we have introduced a Humanitarian track, with plans to pilot a start-up solution in a community at the conclusion of the challenge. The QBE Foundation also announced in March its first seed capital grant of $500,000 to First Australians Capital, an Indigenous-led organisation focused on boosting investment readiness, and designing capital solutions for Indigenous businesses. The grant will form part of a seed capital pool which aims to fund start-ups and early-stage businesses for Indigenous entrepreneurs to access capital and support capacity building programs.

supportive, and QBE will continue to benefit from initiatives to improve performance in North America and reduce volatility more broadly. We continue to expect a Group combined operating ratio of around 93.5% for 2024. Our constant currency growth outlook has been updated from the mid-single digits to around 3%, given a larger headwind from the closure of North America middle-market and Crop than previously expected. Elevated interest rates should continue to support strong investment returns. Andrew Horton Group Chief Executive Officer