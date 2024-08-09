10.2% 8.1%

777

405

66

79

40

6

98.8% 94.9%

24

14

9

16.9

10.1

1.7

1.80

1.82

1.77

9.1

9.8

10.1

Strong financial performance continues

Adjusted cash ROE of 16.9%

Growth impacted by Crop and portfolio exits 2% GWP growth translates to growth of around 11% excluding Crop and exits

Improved and more resilient underwriting result COR of 93.8% is tracking to plan, and supports full year outlook of ~93.5%

North America strategic execution

Closure of middle market raises confidence in improved performance for North America

Actions to reduce reserve volatility Important transaction to derisk NA non-corereserves, and improve capital efficiency

Portfolio optimisation focus

Underwriting portfolio in great balance & health - focus shifting to a more forward-looking agenda

What we achieved in 1H24

NA Middle Market exit to refocus strategy.

On track to reduce third party property

GWP by >$300M in FY24

New NA Specialty teams and launch of QCyberProtect, QBE's new global cyber policy.

Appointed Group Head of Distribution to ensure we are strategically aligned with our distribution partners

Better alignment of future investment spend to support growth focus areas.

Enhancement of parental leave policies globally. Launch of QBE's Global Gender Pay Gap report

Addition of sustainability & customer measures in the 2024 LTI will align toward a more resilient future

Average rate increase

Catastrophe claims

Total investment income

Capital above S&P 'AA'

31% payout ratio

+6.7%

below allowance

of $733M

level

Ex-rate growth

Stable prior year

4.7% exit running yield

Debt to total capital 21.4%

20% franked

(2%)

development

Go-forward business has a well-established track record of performance, with attractive growth opportunities

Commercial ~$1B

Crop ~$1.7B

• Property programs

• #2 in the US

  • Workers' compensation programs

Specialty Casualty

25%

Construction

43%

Specialty ~$1.3B

Accident & Health

Financial Lines & Cyber

32%

  • Aviation
  • Specialty Healthcare
    • North America to transition toward service-led, Specialty platform, with good opportunity for measured growth through adjacencies
    • Favourable performance track record has been underpinned by limited secondary peril exposure, and general stability in reserves

93%

95%

94%

91%

~310

~250

~230

~110

~25%

~35%

~5%

~10%

~85

~50

~50

~50

~30

(~45)

(~5)

(~70)

FY21

FY22

FY23

1H24

AASB 1023

AASB 17

AASB 17

AASB 17

Non-Core

Go-forward core segments

  • Combination of portfolio actions and favourable markets has driven greater diversification and balance across the portfolio
  • Breadth of profit contribution now meaningfully improved following multi-year focus on remediation and performance discipline
  • Portfolio optimisation focus now shifting toward a forward- looking agenda

44%

27%

9%

13%

7%

44%

28%

12%

11%

5%

Commercial

Specialty

Reinsurance

Crop & LMI

Consumer

82%

88%

68%

74%

North America

International

Australia Pacific

(12%)

(18%)

(26%)

(32%)

FY21

FY22

FY23

FY24

(mid-year

forecast)

FY21FY24

(mid-year Forecast)

Inclusive of ~$1B of portfolio exits

20.0 21.7 ~22.5

15.5

FY19-21

FY22

FY23

FY24E

Avg

85

98

(82)

(82)

FY19-

FY22

FY23

1H24

21 avg

942

1,059

Total PYD

PYD on reserves

subject to LPTs1

100%

• Multi-year agenda focused on

improving resilience and consistency

now clearly translating into improved

outcomes

• Higher quality earnings profile

underscored by greater breadth of

profitable businesses, and reduction

in portfolio risk and volatility

• Greater resilience in underwriting

metrics reflect more consistent

underwriting, property de-risking

efforts and long-tail reserve

reinsurance in place

97.0

95.9

95.2

80%

QBE

93.8

+57%

60%

40%

ASX200

AASB 17

20%

+19%

impact

10.5

-

2.8

8.3

16.0

16.9

-20%

FY19-21

FY22

FY23

1H24

Dec-21

Dec-22

Dec-23

Avg

Note:

  1. Reinsurance loss portfolio transfer reserve transactions
  2. All periods are inclusive of reinsurance loss portfolio transfer transactions. 2020 and 2021 COR excludes the impact of COVID-19.

• North America remediation and

turnaround continues to be a key

strategic priority, with a clearer path

to sustainable profitability following

recent actions

