Strong financial performance continues
Adjusted cash ROE of 16.9%
Growth impacted by Crop and portfolio exits 2% GWP growth translates to growth of around 11% excluding Crop and exits
Improved and more resilient underwriting result COR of 93.8% is tracking to plan, and supports full year outlook of ~93.5%
North America strategic execution
Closure of middle market raises confidence in improved performance for North America
Actions to reduce reserve volatility Important transaction to derisk NA non-corereserves, and improve capital efficiency
Portfolio optimisation focus
Underwriting portfolio in great balance & health - focus shifting to a more forward-looking agenda
What we achieved in 1H24
NA Middle Market exit to refocus strategy.
On track to reduce third party property
GWP by >$300M in FY24
New NA Specialty teams and launch of QCyberProtect, QBE's new global cyber policy.
Appointed Group Head of Distribution to ensure we are strategically aligned with our distribution partners
Better alignment of future investment spend to support growth focus areas.
Enhancement of parental leave policies globally. Launch of QBE's Global Gender Pay Gap report
Addition of sustainability & customer measures in the 2024 LTI will align toward a more resilient future
Average rate increase
Catastrophe claims
Total investment income
Capital above S&P 'AA'
31% payout ratio
+6.7%
below allowance
of $733M
level
Ex-rate growth
Stable prior year
4.7% exit running yield
Debt to total capital 21.4%
20% franked
(2%)
development
Go-forward business has a well-established track record of performance, with attractive growth opportunities
Commercial ~$1B
Crop ~$1.7B
• Property programs
• #2 in the US
- Workers' compensation programs
•
Specialty Casualty
25%
•
Construction
43%
Specialty ~$1.3B
•
Accident & Health
•
Financial Lines & Cyber
32%
- Aviation
- Specialty Healthcare
- North America to transition toward service-led, Specialty platform, with good opportunity for measured growth through adjacencies
- Favourable performance track record has been underpinned by limited secondary peril exposure, and general stability in reserves
93%
95%
94%
91%
~310
~250
~230
~110
~25%
~35%
~5%
~10%
~85
~50
~50
~50
~30
(~45)
(~5)
(~70)
FY21
FY22
FY23
1H24
AASB 1023
AASB 17
AASB 17
AASB 17
Non-Core
Go-forward core segments
- Combination of portfolio actions and favourable markets has driven greater diversification and balance across the portfolio
- Breadth of profit contribution now meaningfully improved following multi-year focus on remediation and performance discipline
- Portfolio optimisation focus now shifting toward a forward- looking agenda
44%
27%
9%
13%
7%
44%
28%
12%
11%
5%
Commercial
Specialty
Reinsurance
Crop & LMI
Consumer
82%
88%
68%
74%
North America
International
Australia Pacific
(12%)
(18%)
(26%)
(32%)
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
(mid-year
forecast)
FY21FY24
(mid-year Forecast)
Inclusive of ~$1B of portfolio exits
20.0 21.7 ~22.5
15.5
FY19-21
FY22
FY23
FY24E
Avg
85
98
(82)
(82)
FY19-
FY22
FY23
1H24
21 avg
942
1,059
Total PYD
PYD on reserves
subject to LPTs1
100%
• Multi-year agenda focused on
improving resilience and consistency
now clearly translating into improved
outcomes
• Higher quality earnings profile
underscored by greater breadth of
profitable businesses, and reduction
in portfolio risk and volatility
• Greater resilience in underwriting
metrics reflect more consistent
underwriting, property de-risking
efforts and long-tail reserve
reinsurance in place
97.0
95.9
95.2
80%
QBE
93.8
+57%
60%
40%
ASX200
AASB 17
20%
+19%
impact
10.5
-
2.8
8.3
16.0
16.9
-20%
FY19-21
FY22
FY23
1H24
Dec-21
Dec-22
Dec-23
Avg
Note:
- Reinsurance loss portfolio transfer reserve transactions
- All periods are inclusive of reinsurance loss portfolio transfer transactions. 2020 and 2021 COR excludes the impact of COVID-19.
• North America remediation and
turnaround continues to be a key
strategic priority, with a clearer path
to sustainable profitability following
recent actions
