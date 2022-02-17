QBE Insurance : Dividend/Distribution - QBE

2A.4 +Record Date 8/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 7/3/2022
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
QBE
1.6 ASX +Security Code
18/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
QBE
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
onlyPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
usepersonalPart 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details For
Announcement Details
Registration Number
28008485014
2A.6 Payment Date 12/4/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
+security (in primary currency) for all
dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.19000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
this dividend/distribution?
Yes
Full DRP
2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to
this dividend/distribution?
Yes
Full BSP offered
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
No
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
QBE shareholders may nominate an account with a financial institution in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom or US for receipt of their dividend payments. Shareholders who provide an Australian bank account details will be paid in Australian dollars; shareholders who provide New Zealand bank account details will be paid in New Zealand dollars; shareholders who provide United Kingdom bank account details will be paid in pounds sterling; shareholders who provides USA bank account details will be paid in US dollars.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
this time?
No
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
AUD 0.19000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
Yes
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
franked
10.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
+security
90.0000 %
AUD 0.01900000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount
per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign
income amount per security
AUD 0.17100000
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?
Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
4A.3 DRP discount rate
notices to share registry under DRP
Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
|
14/3/2022
|
25/3/2022
|
4A.5
|
DRP price calculation methodology
|
|
|
The share issue price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and the Bonus Share Plan will be based on a volume weighted
|
average price of the shares in the 10 trading day period from 14 March 2022 to 25 March 2022 (both dates inclusive).
|
4A.6
|
DRP Price (including any discount):
|
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
|
AUD
|
|
12/4/2022
|
Will DRP +securities be a new issue?
|
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue
Yes
|
date?
|
Yes
|
Yes
4A.9a Minimum number of +securities required for DRP
4A.9b Minimum amount for DRP participation
|
100
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?
No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes
4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation
Participation is subject to the DRP Rules as per the DRP booklet.
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.qbe.com/investor-relations/dividends
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
Part 4B - Bonus +security plan or equivalent (BSP)
4B.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the BSP? Do not participate in BSP (i.e. cash payment)
4B.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election
4B.3 BSP discount rate
|
0.0000 %
Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00
4B.4 Period of calculation of BSP price
Start Date
End Date
14/3/2022
25/3/2022
