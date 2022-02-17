QBE Insurance : Dividend/Distribution - QBE

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price Start Date End Date 14/3/2022 25/3/2022 only 4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology The share issue price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and the Bonus Share Plan will be based on a volume weighted average price of the shares in the 10 trading day period from 14 March 2022 to 25 March 2022 (both dates inclusive). 4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount): 4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date AUD 12/4/2022 4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? 4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue Yes date? use Yes 4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? Yes 4A.9a Minimum number of +securities required for DRP 4A.9b Minimum amount for DRP participation participation AUD 100 personal 4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Participation is subject to the DRP Rules as per the DRP booklet.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.qbe.com/investor-relations/dividends

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 4B - Bonus +security plan or equivalent (BSP)