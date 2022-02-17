Log in
    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 12:10:56 am
12.65 AUD   -0.16%
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : Presentation of QBE FY21 Results
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : Dividend/Distribution - QBE
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : FY21 Annual Report and Appendix 4E
QBE Insurance : Dividend/Distribution - QBE

02/17/2022 | 03:58pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

QBE - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

18/2/2022

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.19000000

Ex Date

7/3/2022

Record Date

8/3/2022

Payment Date

12/4/2022

DRP election date

Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date 8/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 7/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ASX +Security Description
QBE
1.6 ASX +Security Code
18/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
QBE
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ABN
1.2 Registered Number Type
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

28008485014

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 12/4/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.19000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

We have a Bonus +Security Plan or equivalent (BSP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.11b If the +entity has a BSP, is the BSP applicable to

2A.11b(i) BSP status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full BSP offered

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

QBE shareholders may nominate an account with a financial institution in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom or US for receipt of their dividend payments. Shareholders who provide an Australian bank account details will be paid in Australian dollars; shareholders who provide New Zealand bank account details will be paid in New Zealand dollars; shareholders who provide United Kingdom bank account details will be paid in pounds sterling; shareholders who provides USA bank account details will be paid in US dollars.

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD 0.19000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is 3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

10.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

90.0000 %

AUD 0.01900000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount

per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign

income amount per security

AUD 0.17100000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4A.3 DRP discount rate

notices to share registry under DRP

0.0000 %

Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

14/3/2022

25/3/2022

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

The share issue price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and the Bonus Share Plan will be based on a volume weighted

average price of the shares in the 10 trading day period from 14 March 2022 to 25 March 2022 (both dates inclusive).

4A.6

DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD

12/4/2022

4A.8

Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue

Yes

date?

Yes

4A.9

Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

Yes

4A.9a Minimum number of +securities required for DRP

4A.9b Minimum amount for DRP participation

participation

AUD

100

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? Yes

4A.11a Conditions for DRP participation

Participation is subject to the DRP Rules as per the DRP booklet.

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.qbe.com/investor-relations/dividends

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

Part 4B - Bonus +security plan or equivalent (BSP)

4B.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the BSP? Do not participate in BSP (i.e. cash payment)

4B.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election

4B.3 BSP discount rate

notices to share registry under BSP

0.0000 %

Wednesday March 9, 2022 17:00:00

4B.4 Period of calculation of BSP price

Start Date

End Date

14/3/2022

25/3/2022

Notification of dividend / distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
