QBE Insurance : FY21 Annual Report and Appendix 4E

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary final report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Results for announcement to the market

2021 2020 UP / DOWN % CHANGE US$M US$M Revenue from ordinary activities Up 17% 20,762 17,814 Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after income tax attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Up N/A 750 (1,517) Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Up N/A 750 (1,517)

Net profit after tax was $750 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, compared with a net loss after tax of $1,517 million in the prior year. The current year profit reflects a material turnaround from the prior year which included a significant underwriting loss due to COVID-19, adverse prior accident year claims development, and impairments of North American goodwill and deferred tax assets.

The Group reported an underwriting profit of $1,138 million compared with a loss of $869 million in the prior year, equating to a combined operating ratio of 91.5% compared with 107.4%. Excluding the impacts of changes in risk-free rates, the combined operating ratio was 93.7% compared with 104.2% in the prior year. Gross written premium was up by 26%, benefiting from premium rate increases, improved Group-wide retention and strong new business growth.

The net claims ratio was 62.4% compared with 76.3% in the prior year (or 64.6% compared with 73.1% excluding the impact of changes in risk-free rates) mainly reflecting the reduced impact of COVID-19 claims (a net benefit of $141 million compared with a cost of $560 million in the prior year) and lower adverse prior accident year claims development relative to the prior year. The combined commission and expense ratio decreased to 29.1% from 31.1% in the prior year, mainly reflecting disciplined cost management and operating leverage driven by strong premium growth.

Total investment income was $122 million compared with $226 million in the prior year, mainly reflecting the adverse impact of higher risk-free rates partly offset by increased returns on growth assets.

The Group's effective tax rate was 17% compared with negative 3% in the prior year reflecting the mix of corporate tax rates in the jurisdictions in which QBE operates and the utilisation of previously unrecognised tax losses in the North American tax group. The prior year tax rate was also impacted by the non-deductible impairment of goodwill and derecognition of deferred tax assets in North America.

AMOUNT FRANKED AMOUNT PER PER SECURITY SECURITY DIVIDENDS (AUSTRALIAN CENTS) (AUSTRALIAN CENTS) Interim dividend 11 1.1 Final dividend 19 1.9

The final dividend will be 10% franked. The Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Bonus Share Plan will be satisfied by the issue of shares with no discount applicable. The unfranked part of the dividend is declared to be conduit foreign income.

The share issue price for the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and the Bonus Share Plan will be based on a volume weighted average price of the shares in the 10 trading days between 14 March and 25 March 2022 (both dates inclusive).

The record date for determining shareholder entitlements to the dividend is 8 March 2022. The last date for receipt of election notices applicable to the Dividend Reinvestment Plan and Bonus Share Plan will be 9 March 2022.

The final dividend will be paid on 12 April 2022.

Additional disclosures

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the QBE Insurance Group Limited Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 (Attachment A).

The Annual Report should be read in conjunction with any market or public announcements made by QBE Insurance Group Limited during the reporting year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules. The independent auditor's report is included at pages 155 to 162 of the Annual Report.

Other information

At the balance date, QBE held an interest in Mitti Insurance Pty Ltd (50%), Raheja QBE General Insurance Company (49%) and Chrysalis Management Ltd (20%). The Group's aggregate share of profit or loss in these entities is not material. On 6 July 2020, QBE announced the sale of Raheja QBE Insurance Company Limited. The transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approval in India.