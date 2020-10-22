QBE Insurance : International Boss Richard Pryce Named Interim CEO

By Stuart Condie



SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Ltd. appointed the head of its international unit as interim chief executive while it seeks a permanent replacement for Pat Regan who left in September.

The Australian insurer on Friday said Richard Pryce would lead the business while it carried out its global CEO search. Mr. Pryce has been with QBE since 2012 and CEO of its international business since 2019.

Mr. Pryce will remain in the U.K. while in the interim CEO role and intends to retire with the appointment of a permanent CEO, QBE said.

Mike Wilkins had been acting as executive chair since Mr. Regan left in September following breaches of the company's code of conduct. Mr. Wilkins will revert to his prior role as non-executive chair.

