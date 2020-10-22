Log in
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/22
8.8 AUD   +0.80%
QBE Insurance : International Boss Richard Pryce Named Interim CEO

10/22/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

By Stuart Condie

SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Ltd. appointed the head of its international unit as interim chief executive while it seeks a permanent replacement for Pat Regan who left in September.

The Australian insurer on Friday said Richard Pryce would lead the business while it carried out its global CEO search. Mr. Pryce has been with QBE since 2012 and CEO of its international business since 2019.

Mr. Pryce will remain in the U.K. while in the interim CEO role and intends to retire with the appointment of a permanent CEO, QBE said.

Mike Wilkins had been acting as executive chair since Mr. Regan left in September following breaches of the company's code of conduct. Mr. Wilkins will revert to his prior role as non-executive chair.

Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-20 1753ET


Financials
Sales 2020 16 169 M 11 496 M 11 496 M
Net income 2020 -637 M -453 M -453 M
Net Debt 2020 3 395 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,5x
Yield 2020 1,77%
Capitalization 12 944 M 9 203 M 9 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 11,14 AUD
Last Close Price 8,80 AUD
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Wilkins Executive Chairman
Inder Singh Group Chief Financial Officer
Matt Mansour Chief Information Officer
John M. Green Deputy Chairman
Brian Pomeroy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED-31.68%9 140
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.90%32 476
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.73%31 664
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-19.29%28 346
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-38.30%27 282
SAMPO OYJ-8.66%23 424
