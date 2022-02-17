QBE Insurance : Presentation of QBE FY21 Results

QBE Insurance Group Limited ABN 28 008 485 014 Level 18, 388 George Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 82, Sydney NSW 2001

telephone + 612 9375 4444 • facsimile + 612 9231 6104

www.qbe.com

18 February 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

QBE Presentation on the 2021 results

Further to the Company's announcement to the market today on its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, please find attached the presentation to be delivered to investors and analysts this morning.

This release has been authorised by the QBE Board of Directors.

Yours faithfully,

Carolyn Scobie

Company Secretary

Encl.