    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/17 12:10:56 am
12.65 AUD   -0.16%
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : Presentation of QBE FY21 Results
PU
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : Dividend/Distribution - QBE
PU
03:58pQBE INSURANCE : FY21 Annual Report and Appendix 4E
PU
QBE Insurance : Presentation of QBE FY21 Results

02/17/2022 | 03:58pm EST
For personal use only

QBE Insurance Group Limited ABN 28 008 485 014 Level 18, 388 George Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 82, Sydney NSW 2001

telephone + 612 9375 4444 • facsimile + 612 9231 6104

www.qbe.com

18 February 2022

The Manager

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 4

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

QBE Presentation on the 2021 results

Further to the Company's announcement to the market today on its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, please find attached the presentation to be delivered to investors and analysts this morning.

This release has been authorised by the QBE Board of Directors.

Yours faithfully,

Carolyn Scobie

Company Secretary

Encl.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 18 605 M 13 389 M 13 389 M
Net income 2021 1 151 M 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2021 3 721 M 2 678 M 2 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 3,10%
Capitalization 18 678 M 13 441 M 13 441 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 11 444
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
QBE Insurance Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,65 AUD
Average target price 14,69 AUD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Andrew Horton Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inder Singh Chief Financial Officer-Australia & New Zealand
Michael Wilkins Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Mansour Group Executive-Technology & & Operations
John M. Green Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED11.63%13 427
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.6.12%50 100
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.10.39%41 654
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.13%41 552
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION5.58%34 648
SAMPO OYJ1.02%27 472