QBE Insurance : Presentation of QBE FY21 Results

QBE Insurance Group Limited ABN 28 008 485 014 Level 18, 388 George Street, SYDNEY NSW 2000 Australia GPO Box 82, Sydney NSW 2001
telephone + 612 9375 4444 • facsimile + 612 9231 6104
www.qbe.com
18 February 2022
The Manager
Market Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 4
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
QBE Presentation on the 2021 results
Further to the Company's announcement to the market today on its results for the year ended 31 December 2021, please find attached the presentation to be delivered to investors and analysts this morning.
This release has been authorised by the QBE Board of Directors.
Yours faithfully,
Carolyn Scobie
Company Secretary
Encl.
Diversified portfolio with international footprint onlyExtensive product set across all major insurance markets
Strong brand, distribution and relationships Embedded performance management disciplines
useMarket conditions remain supportive Business is well positioned to grow
Deliberate decision making on capital allocation to balance growth, returns and volatility Ongoing operating leverage benefits provide capacity for reinvestment
ersonalQuality and depth of talent
Breadth of knowledge, expertise and skill set
Upside potential from improving collaboration and enterprise mindset
Well positioned on sustainability initiatives
|
|
|
|
Motor & motor
|
Marine energy
|
|
|
casualty
|
|
|
|
|
& aviation
|
|
|
|
Financial &
|
Public/product
|
|
|
credit
|
|
|
|
liability
|
|
|
|
Workers'
|
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
Agriculture
Accident &
health
33% from FY20
Professional indemnity
Commercial & domestic property
1. All figures reported on a statutory basis.
|
|
|
Financial &
|
|
|
|
|
Professional
|
Accident &
|
|
Marine energy
|
|
|
indemnity
|
credit
|
|
|
|
|
Accident &
|
Workers'
|
health
|
|
|
Other
|
|
& aviation
|
|
|
|
health
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Workers'
|
|
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
domestic property
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture
|
|
|
|
Commercial &
|
indemnity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
domestic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial &
|
property
|
|
credit
|
|
15% from FY20
|
17% from FY20
|
Motor & motor
|
Public/product
|
liability
|
casualty
|
Public/product
|
|
|
liability
|
Marine energy
|
|
& aviation
|
Motor &
|
|
|
motor casualty
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.