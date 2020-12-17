Log in
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
QBE Insurance : Signals $1.5 Billion Annual Loss -- Update

12/17/2020 | 05:49pm EST
By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. expects to report a statutory net loss of US$1.5 billion in the 2020 fiscal year, but says its balance sheet remains strong and sufficient to fund growth plans.

The general insurer on Friday said the loss includes a US$520 million non-cash write-down of North America goodwill and deferred tax assets, and around A$100 million of IT and real estate-related writedowns.

The goodwill writedown reflects significantly lower investment return expectations, a higher 10-year average Crop unit combined operating ratio and elevated catastrophe claims, QBE said.

QBE also guided for a US$780 million adjusted net cash loss for fiscal 2020. This forecast includes US$470 million of Covid-19 costs, US$130 million of elevated catastrophe costs and US$360 million of prior accident year claims development.

Still, annual net investment income is expected to be US$140 million, which QBE noted is a material turnaround from a loss of US$90 million in its fiscal first half.

"While I am very disappointed with the headline statutory loss, I am increasingly confident about the pricing cycle, particularly in the northern hemisphere, and the outlook for the underlying business," Interim Chief Executive Richard Pryce said.

"Premium rate momentum accelerated in North America and International during 3Q of 2020 and the fiscal 2020 attritional claims ratio is expected to improve further from 45.5% reported in 1H of 2020."

Premium pricing continues to strengthen in most regions and portfolios, said QBE. It expects FY 2020 gross written and net earned premium to be US$14.5 billion and US$11.7 billion, respectively.

The third quarter 2020 year-to-date combined operating ratio was around 102%, which reflected a pandemic impact of 4% and higher catastrophe experience. The underlying third quarter 2020 year-to-date combined operating ratio was broadly in line with the 93.7% reported in the first half and included a deterioration in the performance of QBE's Crop business during the third quarter of 2020.

While QBE's estimated ultimate net cost of Covid-19 is unchanged at US$600 million, the insurer said the net incurred cost in 2020 is now expected to be around US$470 million, up around US$135 million from the US$335 million reported in the first half.

"The increase in Covid-19 related costs is primarily due to recognition of around US$100 million of additional net claims costs across trade credit, lenders' mortgage insurance, casualty classes and business interruption," said QBE.

Subject to catastrophe experience in December not exceeding plan, QBE forecast that FY 2020 net catastrophe costs are expected to be around US$680 million, which is around US$130 million above the insurer's US$550 million annual allowance and well into the company's catastrophe aggregate reinsurance program.

QBE guided that the year-end Australian Prudential Regulation Authority prescribed capital amount is expected to be above the midpoint of the company's 1.6-1.8 times target PCA range.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 1748ET

