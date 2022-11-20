Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. QBE Insurance Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBE   AU000000QBE9

QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED

(QBE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:31 2022-11-20 pm EST
12.11 AUD   -2.34%
05:14pQBE's Fiscal Year Catastrophe Costs to Exceed Allowance by About $100 Million
DJ
11/13Three top Australian banks settle class action lawsuits for $84 mln
RE
10/16Australian Court Decision on Business Interruption Positive for Insurers -- Market Talk
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QBE's Fiscal Year Catastrophe Costs to Exceed Allowance by About $100 Million

11/20/2022 | 05:14pm EST
By Stuart Condie


SYDNEY--QBE Insurance Group Ltd. expects the full-year cost of catastrophe claims to exceed annual allowance by about $100 million after heavy rain again inundated parts of Australia's eastern states.

The Australia-listed insurer, which reports in U.S. dollars, on Monday said that the net cost of catastrophe claims for the nine months through September was tracking at about $880 million. It now assumes full-year net catastrophe costs of about $1.06 billion, compared with a $962 million allowance for the 2022 fiscal year.

The total includes an unchanged $75 million charge for exposure to the conflict in Ukraine.

QBE said that gross written premium for the three months through September was up 6% on-year, or 13% in constant-currency terms. It said it continued to expect gross written premium to grow by about 10% in constant-currency terms over the whole of 2022.

The group said it had achieved rate increases at inflation or above in most classes and anticipated that the favorable rate environment would persist into 2023.


Write to Stuart Condie at stuart.condie@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-20-22 1713ET

Financials
Sales 2022 21 865 M 14 621 M 14 621 M
Net income 2022 1 079 M 721 M 721 M
Net Debt 2022 3 345 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 18 411 M 12 311 M 12 311 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 11 404
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 12,40 AUD
Average target price 15,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Andrew Horton Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Inder Singh Chief Financial Officer-Australia & New Zealand
Michael Wilkins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Matt Mansour Group Executive-Technology & & Operations
Brian Pomeroy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED9.25%12 311
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.5.21%44 445
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES17.98%43 251
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.28.01%39 196
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.83%35 204
SAMPO OYJ8.42%25 639