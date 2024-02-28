Highlights:

Guy Le Bel brings proven mine development and business development expertise, having held key senior roles with large mining companies.

Guy will lead QC Copper into its next phase of defining Opemiska's engineering and economics.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guy Le Bel as its President. Guy brings significant mining and operational experience to the QC Copper team at a time when the Company is pivoting toward the engineering and economics of its flagship Opemiska copper project.

Guy has an excellent mining and business development track record, having played key roles with major companies, including Rio Algom, Quadra FNX, Capstone Mining, and BHP Billiton Base Metals.

As a Quebec-based mining engineer with expertise in marketing, capital markets, and corporate development, Guy will lead this next phase of QC Copper's transition towards developing Opemiska's engineering and economic studies. Guy will also provide leadership with QC Copper's community and First Nations engagement and manage the permitting processes at Opemiska.

"The team and I have gotten to know Guy for the past six months, including bringing him on-site to meet the community and our Chapais-based team. As a mining engineer, Guy has the right blend of technical and operational expertise and an impressive business development track record with numerous multibillion-dollar multinational mining corporations. I am pleased to welcome Guy to the team," said Stephen Stewart, QC Copper's CEO and Chairman.

Stock Option Grant

The Company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options to certain officers of the Company, allowing for the acquisition of up to, in the aggregate, 400,000 shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at CAD $0.13 per share for five (5) years from the date of grant, vest one (1) year from the date of grant, and are subject to regulatory policies and approvals.

The grant of options to certain directors and officers is a "related party transaction" ‎under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special ‎Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority ‎shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI ‎‎61-101 in respect of related party matters, as the Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and neither the fair ‎market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of ‎the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves the related parties, exceeded 25% of the ‎Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).‎

