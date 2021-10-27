Download - PDF

PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $31.6 Million for the Third Quarter of 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Highlights Record net income of $31.6 million, or $1.99 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin ("NIM") increased by 8 basis points and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 9 bps to 3.36% and 3.53%, respectively

(TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 9 bps to 3.36% and 3.53%, respectively Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) increased $2.8 million, or 6.2%

(non-GAAP) increased $2.8 million, or 6.2% Annualized core loan and lease growth (non-GAAP) of 23% for the quarter and 18% YTD, excluding SBA

Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans

(non-GAAP) of 23% for the quarter and 18% YTD, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans Annualized core deposit growth of 15.6% for the quarter

Nonperforming assets improved by 32% for the quarter and now represent only 0.11% of total assets

Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans/leases of 1.79%, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) Moline, IL, October 27, 2021 -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the "Company") today announced record net income of $31.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.99 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $22.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2021 were the same as GAAP net income and diluted EPS, as there were no meaningful non-core adjustments during the quarter. For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $22.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.40. For the third quarter of 2020, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $17.7 million and $1.11, respectively. For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, $ in millions (except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 Net Income $ 31.6 $ 22.3 $ 17.3 Diluted EPS $ 1.99 $ 1.39 $ 1.09 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 31.6 $ 22.5 $ 17.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.99 $ 1.40 $ 1.11 _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company's business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

"We are very pleased with our outstanding financial performance for the third quarter," said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered another record quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, strong fee income, an expanded net interest margin and strong credit quality. We grew core loans 23% on an annualized basis, largely funded with core deposit growth of 16%. This exceptional performance is reflective of our core values, one of which is our relationship- based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients." Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 23% for the Quarter and 18% YTD, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP) During the third quarter of 2021, the Company's core loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $246.0 million to a total of $4.5 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 23.0% on an annualized basis and was funded by core deposit growth and some excess liquidity. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $183.0 million during the quarter. The Company's wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital. "Our continued robust loan growth was driven primarily by strength in our Specialty Finance Group as well as continued growth in our traditional commercial lending and leasing business," added Helling. "Given the 18% annualized loan growth we have delivered over the first nine months of 2021, combined with our current pipeline, we are now targeting organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 16% and 18%." Record Net Interest Income of $46.2 million Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $46.2 million, compared to $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $44.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $48.5 million, an increase of $2.8 million, or 6.2%, from the prior quarter, due to an increase in adjusted NIM combined with strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Acquisition- related net accretion totaled $456 thousand for the third quarter of 2021, up from $291 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 and down from $833 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. In the third quarter, reported NIM was 3.36% and tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.56%, compared to 3.28% and 3.46% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.53%, up 9 basis points from the second quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to a 7 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion, non-GAAP) driven by fees associated with $63.9 million of PPP loans that were forgiven during the quarter. In addition, adjusted NIM benefited from a decline of 2 basis points in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate). For the Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2021 2021 2020 NIM 3.36% 3.28% 3.36% NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.56% 3.46% 3.51% Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.53% 3.44% 3.44% * See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations "We expanded our NIM again during the third quarter, bolstered by higher PPP fees, lower deposit costs and relatively stable core loan yields in this highly competitive lending environment," said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "With our strong loan and lease growth and margin expansion, net interest income grew by 6% in the quarter when excluding the impact of acquisition accounting." 2

Noninterest Income of $34.7 million Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $34.7 million, compared to $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to a $15.3 million increase in capital markets revenue from the prior quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.8 million for the quarter, consistent with the second quarter. "Capital markets revenue totaled $24.9 million for the quarter, which benefited from a number of swap transactions that were scheduled to close in the second quarter carrying over into the third quarter," added Gipple. "Capital markets revenue averaged $16 million per quarter for the first nine months of 2021 and $16.3 million for the last eight quarters. This gives us confidence in the sustainability of this important source of fee income and supports our continued guidance range of $14 to $18 million per quarter." Noninterest Expenses of $41.4 million Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $41.4 million, compared to $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $40.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to higher performance- based salary and benefits expense of $5.2 million, driven by strong capital markets revenue production and earnings performance during the quarter. Additionally, the Company recorded a $1.5 million charge related to the write-down of certain fixed assets. Partially offsetting these increases was a $1.3 million net gain on the sale of other real estate. Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $6.8 million at the end of the third quarter, a decrease of $3.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the sale of a commercial property classified as other real estate owned and a reduction in nonaccrual loans that either returned to performing status or were monetized during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.11% on September 30, 2021, compared to 0.17% on June 30, 2021, and 0.31% on September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company's criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.57% and 1.29%, respectively, from 2.97% and 1.80% as of June 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a reduction in nonperforming loans. Similarly, there was no provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.75%, compared to 1.79% as of June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $84 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of September 30, 2021, was 1.79% (non-GAAP). Continued Strong Capital Levels As of September 30, 2021, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 14.51%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.45% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.54%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.72%, 10.52% and 9.55% as of June 30, 2021. During the third quarter, the Company continued its existing share repurchase program and purchased and retired 193,153 shares at an average price of $48.50 per share. Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives: Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year. 3

