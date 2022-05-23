Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. QCR Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QCRH   US74727A1043

QCR HOLDINGS, INC.

(QCRH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
53.49 USD   +5.32%
08:36aQCR : Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aQCR HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:30aQCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QCR : Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share - Form 8-K

05/23/2022 | 08:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

MOLINE, Ill., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) today announced the election of three Class II directors at the Company's annual meeting of its stockholders. The directors, Brent R. Cobb, Larry J. Helling, and Mark C. Kilmer, were re-elected to three-year terms.

Additionally, on May 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share payable on July 6, 2022, to holders of common stock of the Company of record on June 17, 2022.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018, and Guaranty Bank, also based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company and merged with Springfield First Community Bank on April 1, 2022, with the combined entity operating under the Guaranty Bank name. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. Including the Guaranty Bank acquisition, the Company now has 40 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.2 billion in assets, $4.8 billion in loans and $4.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.qcrh.com.

Contacts:
Todd A. Gipple Kim K. Garrett
President Vice President, Corporate Communications
Chief Operating Officer Investor Relations Manager
Chief Financial Officer (319) 743-7006
(309) 743-7745 kgarrett@qcrh.com
tgipple@qcrh.com

Disclaimer

QCR Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 12:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QCR HOLDINGS, INC.
08:36aQCR : Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aQCR HOLDINGS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
08:30aQCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results and a Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Sh..
AQ
05/19QCR Holdings' Board Approves Plan to Buy Back Up To 1.5 Million Common Shares
MT
05/19QCR HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/19QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program Renewal
AQ
05/19QCR Holdings, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,500,000 shares, representing 8.5% ..
CI
05/19QCR Holdings, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/09Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
05/03QCR HOLDINGS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QCR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 323 M - -
Net income 2022 106 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 944 M 944 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart QCR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
QCR Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QCR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 53,49 $
Average target price 68,40 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry J. Helling Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd A. Gipple President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Marie Zelnio Ziegler Chairman
Reba K. Winter Chief Information Officer
Mark C. Kilmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QCR HOLDINGS, INC.-4.48%944
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 683
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.7.86%72 143
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%62 167
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.3.41%61 116
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.98%52 240