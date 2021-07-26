Log in
    QCRH   US74727A1043

QCR HOLDINGS, INC.

(QCRH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/26 04:00:00 pm
47.18 USD   +0.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QCR : Download - PDF

07/26/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $22.3 Million for the Second Quarter of 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record net income of $22.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income(non-GAAP) of $22.5 million, or $1.40 per diluted share
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") increased by 2 basis points and Adjusted NIM(TEY)(non-GAAP) increased by 4 bps to 3.28% and 3.44%, respectively
  • Adjusted net interest income(non-GAAP) increased $1.9 million, or 4.4%
  • Annualized core loan and lease growth(non-GAAP) of 14.9% for the quarter, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
  • Annualized core deposit growth of 4.9% for the quarter
  • Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans/leases of 1.85%, excluding PPP loans(non-GAAP)
  • Nonperforming assets improved by 28% for the quarter and now represent only 0.17% of total assets

Moline, IL, July 26, 2021 -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the "Company") today announced record net income of $22.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.39 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $18.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company reported adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.5 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.40 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $18.6 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.16 for the first quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2020, net income and diluted EPS were $13.7 million and $0.86, respectively, and adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $14.0 million and $0.88, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

$ in millions (except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

Net Income

$

22.3

$

18.0

$

13.7

Diluted EPS

$

1.39

$

1.12

$

0.86

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

22.5

$

18.6

$

14.0

Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$

1.40

$

1.16

$

0.88

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-recurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company's business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

"We delivered a record quarter of net income, driven by continued strong loan growth, an expanded net interest margin, improved asset quality and careful noninterest expense management," said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully deployed our liquidity with another quarter of strong loan and lease production, while maintaining disciplined underwriting. Higher average loan balances, combined with an improved net interest margin, enabled us to generate a solid increase in net interest income from the prior quarter."

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.9% for the Quarter, excluding PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company's core loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, increased $153.0 million to a total of $4.3 billion. Core loan and lease growth during the quarter was 14.9% on an annualized basis and was funded by the Company's excess liquidity and core deposit growth. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $57.0 million during the quarter. The Company's wholesale funding portfolio has been reduced to predominately subordinated debt that qualifies as regulatory capital.

"Our continued outsized loan growth for the quarter was driven by strength in both our Specialty Finance Group and our core commercial lending and leasing business," added Helling. "Given the robust first half results, combined with our current pipeline, we are targeting continued strong organic loan growth for the full year 2021 of between 10% and 12%, which is higher than our long-term goal of 9%."

Net Interest Income of $43.5 million

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $43.5 million, compared to $42.0 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $41.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $45.7 million, an increase of $1.9 million, or 4.4%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in adjusted net interest margin combined with the strong loan/lease growth. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $41.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $291 thousand for the second quarter of 2021, down from $504 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 and $736 thousand for the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter, reported NIM was 3.28% and, on a tax-equivalent yield basis (non-GAAP), NIM was 3.46%, as compared to 3.26% and 3.43% in the first quarter of 2021, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion was 3.44%, up 4 basis points from the first quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was due to a decline of 3 basis points in the total cost of interest-bearing funds (due to both mix and rate), and a 1 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets (adjusted for acquisition-related net accretion).

For the Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

NIM

3.28%

3.26%

3.14%

NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)

3.46%

3.43%

3.27%

Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP)

3.44%

3.40%

3.21%

See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

"We expanded our adjusted net interest margin again during the second quarter driven by lower deposit costs. Additionally, our average yield on interest earning assets was up slightly during the quarter. Our talented team of bankers continues to have success implementing our relationship-based model, leading to improved cost of funds and minimizing loan yield reductions in this highly competitive environment. With our strong loan and lease growth and margin expansion, net interest income grew by over 4% in the quarter when excluding the impact of acquisition accounting," said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Noninterest Income of $19.3 million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $19.3 million, compared to $23.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $4.0 million reduction in capital markets revenue from the prior quarter as a few of the Company's swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter will now close in the third quarter. Wealth management revenue was $3.9 million for the quarter, up $146 thousand from the first quarter.

"Swap fee income/capital markets revenue totaled $9.6 million for the quarter, which was lower than our guidance. Several of our swap loans that were scheduled to close in the second quarter were temporarily delayed due to factors outside of the Company's control. Most of those loans subsequently closed in July, where we have experienced very strong activity and as of July 23rd we have already generated $10 million in swap fees this month. The current pipeline of swap loans remains healthy and we believe this source of revenue is sustainable long-term," added Gipple. "As a result, we expect our third quarter swap fee income/capital markets revenue will be at the upper end of our guidance range of $14 to $18 million."

Noninterest Expenses of $35.7 million

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $35.7 million, compared to $37.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $33.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decline was primarily due to lower salary and benefits expense of $1.8 million, driven by lower incentive compensation and commission expense in the quarter due to the lower capital markets revenue income. Partially offsetting this decrease was a $259 thousand increase in professional and data processing fees and a $226 thousand increase in advertising and marketing expense, both returning to more normalized levels from their lower levels in the first quarter.

Asset Quality Remains Strong and NPAs Improved

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $10.1 million at the end of the second quarter, a decrease of $4.0 million from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in nonaccrual loans as a number of loans returned to performing status or were either

2

monetized or were charged-off during the quarter. The ratio of NPAs to total assets improved to 0.17% on June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% on March 31, 2021, and 0.22% on June 30, 2020. In addition, the Company's criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases decreased to 2.97% and 1.80%, respectively, from 3.17% and 1.95% as of March 31, 2021.

The Company did not record a provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued strong asset quality and a reduction in nonperforming loans. The provision for credit losses totaled $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.79%, compared to 1.88% as of March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans of $148 million, the ACL to total loans/leases as of June 30, 2021, was 1.85% (non-GAAP).

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2021, the Company's total risk-based capital ratio was 14.77%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.55%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.85%, 10.55% and 9.42% as of March 31, 2021. During the second quarter, the Company resumed share repurchases under its existing share repurchase program and purchased and retired 100,000 shares at an average price of $48.00 per share.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

  • Organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;
  • Growfee-based income by at least 6% per year; and
  • Limit our annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, July 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free:888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through August 10, 2021. The replay access information is 877-344-7529 (international 412-317-0088); access code 10158303. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed at the Company's News and Events page at www.qcrh.com.An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven,multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. The Company has 23 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $5.8 billion in assets, $4.4 billion in loans and $4.7 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.qcrh.com.

Special Note ConcerningForward-LookingStatements.This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "predict," "suggest," "appear," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "annualize," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward- looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission or the PCAOB, including FASB's CECL impairment standards; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as

3

tornadoes, floods and blizzards; and (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated..These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Todd A. Gipple

Kim K. Garrett

President

Vice President

Chief Operating Officer

Corporate Communications

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

(309) 743-7745

(319) 743-7006

tgipple@qcrh.com

kgarret@qcrh.com

4

QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

As of

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020

(dollars in thousands)

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET

Cash and due from banks

$

55,598

$

78,814

$

61,329

$

68,932

$

88,577

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

88,780

55,056

95,676

302,668

142,900

Securities, net of allowance for credit losses

810,445

799,825

838,131

782,088

748,883

Net loans/leases

4,338,811

4,279,220

4,166,753

4,168,395

4,079,432

Intangibles

10,365

10,873

11,381

11,902

13,872

Goodwill

74,066

74,066

74,066

74,066

74,248

Derivatives

193,395

122,668

222,757

236,381

225,164

Other assets

233,705

224,625

212,704

220,128

220,920

Assets held for sale

-

-

-

-

10,765

Total assets

$

5,805,165

$

5,645,147

$

5,682,797

$

5,864,560

$

5,604,761

Total deposits

$

4,688,935

$

4,631,782

$

4,599,137

$

4,672,268

$

4,349,775

Total borrowings

198,908

188,601

177,114

226,962

376,250

Derivatives

196,092

125,863

229,270

244,510

233,589

Other liabilities

90,754

90,182

83,483

148,207

87,539

Liabilities held for sale

-

-

-

-

1,588

Total stockholders' equity

630,476

608,719

593,793

572,613

556,020

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,805,165

$

5,645,147

$

5,682,797

$

5,864,560

$

5,604,761

ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO

Loan/lease mix: (1)

Commercial and industrial - revolving

$

182,882

$

168,842

Commercial and industrial - other

1,505,384

1,616,144

Commercial Real Estate, Owner Occupied

427,734

461,272

Commercial Real Estate, Non-Owner Occupied

618,879

610,582

Construction and Land Development

708,289

607,798

Multi-family

466,804

396,272

Direct financing leases

56,153

60,134

1-4 family real estate

382,142

368,927

Consumer

69,438

71,080

Total loans/leases

$

4,417,705

$

4,361,051

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

78,894

81,831

Net loans/leases

$

4,338,811

$

4,279,220

Loan/lease mix: (1)

Commercial and industrial loans

$

1,680,853

$

1,779,062

$

1,726,723

$

1,823,049

$

1,850,110

Commercial real estate loans

2,319,423

2,174,897

2,107,629

1,999,715

1,869,162

Direct financing leases

55,371

59,229

66,016

73,011

79,105

Residential real estate loans

268,193

254,900

252,121

245,032

241,069

Installment and other consumer loans

86,925

87,053

91,302

102,471

99,150

Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees

6,940

5,910

7,338

4,699

1,663

Total loans/leases

$

4,417,705

$

4,361,051

$

4,251,129

$

4,247,977

$

4,140,259

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

78,894

81,831

84,376

79,582

60,827

Net loans/leases

$

4,338,811

$

4,279,220

$

4,166,753

$

4,168,395

$

4,079,432

ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO

Securities mix:

U.S. government sponsored agency securities

$

14,670

$

14,581

$

15,336

$

18,437

$

17,472

Municipal securities

641,603

614,649

627,523

569,075

526,192

Residential mortgage-backed and related securities

106,139

118,051

132,842

134,147

145,672

Asset backed securities

31,778

39,815

40,683

40,665

39,797

Other securities

16,429

12,903

21,747

19,764

19,750

Total securities

$

810,619

$

799,999

$

838,131

$

782,088

$

748,883

Less allowance for credit losses (2)

174

174

-

-

-

Net securities

$

810,445

$

799,825

$

838,131

$

782,088

$

748,883

ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS

Deposit mix:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

1,258,885

$

1,269,578

$

1,145,378

$

1,175,085

$

1,177,482

Interest-bearing demand deposits

2,976,696

2,916,054

2,987,469

2,938,194

2,488,755

Time deposits

452,171

445,067

460,659

499,021

560,982

Brokered deposits

1,183

1,084

5,631

59,968

122,556

Total deposits

$

4,688,935

$

4,631,782

$

4,599,137

$

4,672,268

$

4,349,775

ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS

Borrowings mix:

Term FHLB advances

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

40,000

$

90,000

Overnight FHLB advances (3)

40,000

25,000

15,000

-

55,000

FRB borrowings

-

-

-

-

100,000

Other short-term borrowings

7,070

6,840

5,430

30,430

24,818

Subordinated notes

113,771

118,731

118,691

118,577

68,516

Junior subordinated debentures

38,067

38,030

37,993

37,955

37,916

Total borrowings

$

198,908

$

188,601

$

177,114

$

226,962

$

376,250

  1. The Company adopted ASU2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which included a change in class of receivable and segment categories.
  2. The Company adopted ASU2016-13 "CECL", effective January 1, 2021, which requires an allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans/leases, off-balance sheet ("OBS") exposures and held to maturity ("HTM") securities, recorded through the income statement within the provision for credit losses. The Day 1 adjustments to ACL were as follows: loans/leases ($8.1) million, OBS $9.1 million, HTM securities $183 thousand.
  3. At the most recentquarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 0.26%.

5

Attachments

Disclaimer

QCR Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 21:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
