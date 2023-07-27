FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Special Note ConcerningForward-LookingStatements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "bode", "predict," "suggest," "project", "appear," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "annualize," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "likely," "might," "potential," "continue," "annualized," "target," "outlook," as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward- looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies(including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events;
- changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB; (iv) changes in local, state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and "fintech" companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees;
- changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversity their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xixi) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
These slides contain non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the slides, as necessary, of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more details on the Company's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.
QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH)
Consistent Top Tier Financial Performance
- Upper quartile returns compared to proxy peers
- EPS CAGR of 18.8% in last five years and positioned for sustained growth
- High profitability and low dividend payout ratio quickly builds core equity capital
Diversified Sources of Revenue
- Diverse and growing fee revenue streams with Wealth Management, Correspondent Banking, and Capital Markets business lines
Track Record of Successfully Integrating Acquisitions
- Capacity for future M&A and considered acquirer of choice
Prudent Risk Management
- Strong and proven credit culture
- Right people, infrastructure and balance sheet to sustain performance
Exceptional Growth in Key Financial Metrics
Since the end of 2018, our company has grown at a 14.7%** compounded annual growth rate and delivered consistent, steady growth - outperforming many of our peers.
Financial Metric
12/31/2018
6/30/2023
CAGR
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$3.08
$6.68*
18.8%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$24.04
$39.99
12.0%
Loans **
$3.3B
$6.4B
15.5%
Core Deposits **
$3.3B
$6.2B
15.4%
Assets Under Management **
$3.4B
$5.4B
10.9%
CAGR = Compound Annualized Growth Rate. *Annualized ** Data excluding Rockford Bank & Trust
QCR Holdings is a Top Performer
LTM
7 Institutions (including QCRH)
Core(4)
ROA >1.50%
LTM ROE >13%
12 Institutions
Consecutive Increases in
PTPP Income Since 2012(3)
Profitable for
the Last 10 Years(2)
Exchange Traded Depositories
with Assets Between $1B and $10B(1)
Source: S&P Capital IQ Pro. Financial data is as of December 31, 2022.
(1) Includes banks and thrifts traded on the NYSE, NYSEAM or NASDAQ as of 4/13/23; excludes merger targets.
17 Institutions
169 Institutions
201 Institutions
- Defined as having positive net income before extraordinary items and preferred dividends for each of the last 10 years (calendar years ended December 31, 2013 through December 31, 2022). Net income before extraordinary items is defined by S&P Capital IQ Pro as GAAP net income, after taxes, minority interest, and other after tax items, but before any extraordinary items. Excludes any revaluation of net deferred tax assets due to tax reform per S&P Capital IQ Pro.
- Defined as consecutive increases in pre-tax, pre provision earnings (excludes nonrecurring revenues and expenses, one time goodwill impairment charges) for each of the years ending December 31, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- Core Income excludes extraordinary items, non-recurring items, including DTA revaluations, and gains/losses on sale of securities as calculated by S&P Capital IQ Pro.
