QCR Holdings, Inc. is a Midwest-based bank holding company, established in 1993, with a relationship-driven approach. We consistently deliver strong returns on average assets (ROAA) and boast a track record of profitable growth. Our unique and diversified noninterest income sources contribute to our upper quartile performance compared to industry peers.

We make financial dreams a reality.

Our Mission Drives Us.

Exceptional people providing extraordinary performance for our clients, shareholders, and communities.

Our Vision Guides Us.

Who We Are

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH)

Four distinct operating bank charters, managed by local veteran bankers, governed by local Board of Directors with customized solutions by market

Relationships matter and differentiate us from big banks

Robust commercial, industrial, and technology activity

Ability to gain prominent market share

Mid-sized metros with 200K-500K population MSAs

Strong demographics & highly educated workforce drive steady growth

Entity States/Region # Locations Deposits Market Share Quad City Bank & Trust Iowa/Illinois - Quad Cities 5 $2.1B #1 Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust * Iowa -Cedar Rapids/Cedar Valley 8 $1.7B #1 Guaranty Bank Missouri - Southwest Region 14 $1.8B #3 Community State Bank Iowa - Des Moines/ Ankeny 9 $1.2B #7

Location and deposit data as of 6/30/24. Market share as of 6/30/23. * Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust includes Community Bank & Trust in the Cedar Valley.

