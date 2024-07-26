Investor Presentation
June 2024
Who We Are
Our Vision Guides Us.
Exceptional people providing extraordinary performance for our clients, shareholders, and communities.
Our Mission Drives Us.
We make financial dreams a reality.
QCR Holdings, Inc. is a Midwest-based bank holding company, established in 1993, with a relationship-driven approach. We consistently deliver strong returns on average assets (ROAA) and boast a track record of profitable growth. Our unique and diversified noninterest income sources contribute to our upper quartile performance compared to industry peers.
$8.9 billion
$5.9 billion
1000+
36
in total assets
in Wealth
dedicated team
locations across
Management AUM
members
4 states.
3
QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH)
Four distinct operating bank charters, managed by local veteran bankers, governed by local Board of Directors with customized solutions by market
- Relationships matter and differentiate us from big banks
- Robust commercial, industrial, and technology activity
- Ability to gain prominent market share
- Mid-sizedmetros with 200K-500K population MSAs
- Strong demographics & highly educated workforce drive steady growth
Entity
States/Region
# Locations
Deposits
Market Share
Quad City Bank & Trust
Iowa/Illinois - Quad Cities
5
$2.1B
#1
Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust *
Iowa -Cedar Rapids/Cedar Valley
8
$1.7B
#1
Guaranty Bank
Missouri - Southwest Region
14
$1.8B
#3
Community State Bank
Iowa - Des Moines/ Ankeny
9
$1.2B
#7
Location and deposit data as of 6/30/24. Market share as of 6/30/23. * Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust includes Community Bank & Trust in the Cedar Valley.
4
Why Invest…Exceptional Performance
Since 2019, our company has increased adjusted earnings per share at an impressive 14.2%* compound annual growth rate, consistently outperforming many of our peers.
12/31/19
6/30/24
CAGR
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$3.66
$6.64*
14.2%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
$28.15
$46.65
11.9%
Loans
$3.7B
$6.9B
14.7%
Core Deposits
$3.3B
$6.5B
16.3%
Assets Under Management
$3.4B
$5.9B
13.0%
CAGR = Compound Annualized Growth Rate. *6/30/24 annualized
5
Building a Long-Term EPS Track Record
QCRH Core EPS ($)
$8
$6.80 $6.82 $6.64
$6.27
$6
$3.96
$4
$3.66
$3.08
$2.66
$2.31
$2
$1.84
$1.79
$1.99
$1.72
$0.92
$0.53
$0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
6/
30/24*
Core EPS CAGR (%)
QCRH KRX(1)
5-year
14.0%
0.6%
10-year
15.3%
6.0%
20-year
9.1%
3.2%
* 6/30/24 annualized. (1) KRX calculated as the median of the current 50 KRX constituents excluding PACW as of 3/31/24.
6
Top Tier Tangible Book Value Per Share Growth
QCRH TBVPS ($)
TBVPS (%)
$60
$50.32
$47.15
$40.68
$46.65
$43.81
$38.02
$32.16
$36.82
$30
$28.15
$24.04
$22.70
$20.11
$17.08
$17.50
$18.81
$15.92
$14.70
$14.29
$0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022*
2023*
6/30/24*
QCRH
KRX(1)
5-year
11.9%
3.7%
10-year
10.9%
4.7%
20-year
7.6%
4.1%
* TBVPS of $40.68, $47.15 and $50.32 for 2022, 2023 and 6/30/24 excludes the impact of AOCI. (1) KRX calculated as the median of the current 50 KRX constituents excluding PACW as of 3/31/24.
7
Consistent Improvement in Shareholder Return
- Top quartile ROAA and ROAE performance
- Adjusted ROAA grew from 1.15% in 2019 to 1.30% Q2 2024
- Adjusted ROAE grew from 11.53% in 2019 to 12.30% Q2 2024
- Efficiency ratio improved from 66.25% in 2019 to 59.65% Q2 2024
Adjusted Net Income/Earnings Per Share
Adjusted Net Income CAGR from 2019-6/30/24: 15.6%
$59$63
$3.66$3.96
$0
$115
$115
$112
$100
A d j u s t e d
$6.80
$6.82
N e t I n c o m e
$6.64
$6.27
A d j u s t e d
E P S
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
6/30/24*
Note: 2019 excludes $12.3 million gain on sale from the RB&T transaction. Data as of 6/30/24. * 6/30/24 annualized.
8
Diversified Business Lines Drive Outstanding Results
Wealth
Management
Traditional Banking
+
Three diversified
business lines powering
exceptional results.
Correspondent
Specialty
Banking
Finance Group
Wealth Management
- Broad scope of services
- $5.9 billion in AUM as of 6/30/24
Correspondent Banking
- Competitive deposit products
- Approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity
- 188 banking relationships
Specialty Finance Group ("SFG")
- Municipal and tax credit lending
- Robust capital markets revenue
9
Specialty Finance Group ("SFG")
Our SFG business is unique and offers:
- Strong pipelines built on relationships
- Complexity which creates significant barriers to entry by competitors
- Consistent source of revenue in all economic cycles
- Strategic use of securitization for long-term sustainability and growth
Fee income Growth ($MM)
Loan and Bond Growth Breakdown ($B)
$100
CAGR from 2019-6/30/24: 25.3%
$91.4
$4
$80
Other
$3.2
$74.8
$2.9
$3
Guidance
$60
$2.6
Municipal Bonds
$61.0
$60.0
Fee Income
$2.2
and Loans
Historic Tax
$2
$40
Credit Loans
$1.6
$41.3
Low Income
$34.2
$1.2
$28.3
Housing Tax
$1
Credit Loans
$20
$0
$0
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
6/ 30/24*
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
6/30/24
* The high-point of the company's current 12-month guidance range is $60 million.
10
