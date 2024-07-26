Investor Presentation

June 2024

Who We Are

Our Vision Guides Us.

Exceptional people providing extraordinary performance for our clients, shareholders, and communities.

Our Mission Drives Us.

We make financial dreams a reality.

QCR Holdings, Inc. is a Midwest-based bank holding company, established in 1993, with a relationship-driven approach. We consistently deliver strong returns on average assets (ROAA) and boast a track record of profitable growth. Our unique and diversified noninterest income sources contribute to our upper quartile performance compared to industry peers.

$8.9 billion

$5.9 billion

1000+

36

in total assets

in Wealth

dedicated team

locations across

Management AUM

members

4 states.

3

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH)

Four distinct operating bank charters, managed by local veteran bankers, governed by local Board of Directors with customized solutions by market

  • Relationships matter and differentiate us from big banks
  • Robust commercial, industrial, and technology activity
  • Ability to gain prominent market share
  • Mid-sizedmetros with 200K-500K population MSAs
  • Strong demographics & highly educated workforce drive steady growth

Entity

States/Region

# Locations

Deposits

Market Share

Quad City Bank & Trust

Iowa/Illinois - Quad Cities

5

$2.1B

#1

Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust *

Iowa -Cedar Rapids/Cedar Valley

8

$1.7B

#1

Guaranty Bank

Missouri - Southwest Region

14

$1.8B

#3

Community State Bank

Iowa - Des Moines/ Ankeny

9

$1.2B

#7

Location and deposit data as of 6/30/24. Market share as of 6/30/23. * Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust includes Community Bank & Trust in the Cedar Valley.

4

Why Invest…Exceptional Performance

Since 2019, our company has increased adjusted earnings per share at an impressive 14.2%* compound annual growth rate, consistently outperforming many of our peers.

12/31/19

6/30/24

CAGR

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$3.66

$6.64*

14.2%

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$28.15

$46.65

11.9%

Loans

$3.7B

$6.9B

14.7%

Core Deposits

$3.3B

$6.5B

16.3%

Assets Under Management

$3.4B

$5.9B

13.0%

CAGR = Compound Annualized Growth Rate. *6/30/24 annualized

5

Building a Long-Term EPS Track Record

QCRH Core EPS ($)

$8

$6.80 $6.82 $6.64

$6.27

$6

$3.96

$4

$3.66

$3.08

$2.66

$2.31

$2

$1.84

$1.79

$1.99

$1.72

$0.92

$0.53

$0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6/

30/24*

Core EPS CAGR (%)

QCRH KRX(1)

5-year

14.0%

0.6%

10-year

15.3%

6.0%

20-year

9.1%

3.2%

* 6/30/24 annualized. (1) KRX calculated as the median of the current 50 KRX constituents excluding PACW as of 3/31/24.

6

Top Tier Tangible Book Value Per Share Growth

QCRH TBVPS ($)

TBVPS (%)

$60

$50.32

$47.15

$40.68

$46.65

$43.81

$38.02

$32.16

$36.82

$30

$28.15

$24.04

$22.70

$20.11

$17.08

$17.50

$18.81

$15.92

$14.70

$14.29

$0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022*

2023*

6/30/24*

QCRH

KRX(1)

5-year

11.9%

3.7%

10-year

10.9%

4.7%

20-year

7.6%

4.1%

* TBVPS of $40.68, $47.15 and $50.32 for 2022, 2023 and 6/30/24 excludes the impact of AOCI. (1) KRX calculated as the median of the current 50 KRX constituents excluding PACW as of 3/31/24.

7

Consistent Improvement in Shareholder Return

  • Top quartile ROAA and ROAE performance
  • Adjusted ROAA grew from 1.15% in 2019 to 1.30% Q2 2024
  • Adjusted ROAE grew from 11.53% in 2019 to 12.30% Q2 2024
  • Efficiency ratio improved from 66.25% in 2019 to 59.65% Q2 2024

Adjusted Net Income/Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income CAGR from 2019-6/30/24: 15.6%

$59$63

$3.66$3.96

$0

$115

$115

$112

$100

A d j u s t e d

$6.80

$6.82

N e t I n c o m e

$6.64

$6.27

A d j u s t e d

E P S

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6/30/24*

Note: 2019 excludes $12.3 million gain on sale from the RB&T transaction. Data as of 6/30/24. * 6/30/24 annualized.

8

Diversified Business Lines Drive Outstanding Results

Wealth

Management

Traditional Banking

+

Three diversified

business lines powering

exceptional results.

Correspondent

Specialty

Banking

Finance Group

Wealth Management

  • Broad scope of services
  • $5.9 billion in AUM as of 6/30/24

Correspondent Banking

  • Competitive deposit products
  • Approximately $1.1 billion in liquidity
  • 188 banking relationships

Specialty Finance Group ("SFG")

  • Municipal and tax credit lending
  • Robust capital markets revenue

9

Specialty Finance Group ("SFG")

Our SFG business is unique and offers:

  • Strong pipelines built on relationships
  • Complexity which creates significant barriers to entry by competitors
  • Consistent source of revenue in all economic cycles
  • Strategic use of securitization for long-term sustainability and growth

Fee income Growth ($MM)

Loan and Bond Growth Breakdown ($B)

$100

CAGR from 2019-6/30/24: 25.3%

$91.4

$4

$80

Other

$3.2

$74.8

$2.9

$3

Guidance

$60

$2.6

Municipal Bonds

$61.0

$60.0

Fee Income

$2.2

and Loans

Historic Tax

$2

$40

Credit Loans

$1.6

$41.3

Low Income

$34.2

$1.2

$28.3

Housing Tax

$1

Credit Loans

$20

$0

$0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6/ 30/24*

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

6/30/24

* The high-point of the company's current 12-month guidance range is $60 million.

10

