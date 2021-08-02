QCR : QCRH Investor Presentation_July 2021

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by the state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission, or the PCAOB, including FASB's CECL impairment standards; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers;
changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated;
the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrence, such as tornados, floods and blizzards, and; (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward- looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
These slides contain non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the slides, as necessary, of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more details on the Company's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
QCR Holdings, Inc. Overview
OVERVIEW
Local charters provide a competitive advantage
Strong, centralized risk management function
Efficient centralized group operations
Strong credit and asset quality
Consistent adjusted net income growth
High-touchservice approach
Serving attractive Midwest markets
Significant expansion opportunities
COMPANY
QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) | Founded in 1993
QCRH operates four locally managed and governed charters, supported by a centralized operations team.
Lines of Business:
Full-servicecommercial and consumer banking
Correspondent banking
Commercial lease financing
Trust and wealth management services
Assets: $5.8 Billion
Loans: $4.4 Billion
Deposits: $4.7 Billion
Wealth Management: $5.1 Billion
$3.9 Billion in Trust and Investment Accounts
$1.2 Billion in Brokerage Accounts/RIA
Shares Outstanding: 15.8 Million
Ownership (as of 3/31/21):
Institutional & Mutual Funds 70.5%
Insiders & Benefit Plans 12%
LEADERSHIP
Seasoned Senior Leadership
Larry J. Helling
Todd A. Gipple
Chief Executive Officer
President, COO and CFO
Over 30 years of commercial banking experience
Over 30 years of commercial banking and financial
Founding member and CEO of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust
accounting experience
QCR Holdings Board Director since 2001
Joined QCR Holdings in 2000
Oversight responsibility for specific product lines and services
Appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2000
Specialty Finance Group
Appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2008
‒ Municipal Finance and Government Guaranteed
QCR Holdings Board Director since 2009
Lending, Tax Credit Lending, Interest Rate Swap
Products and Services
m2 Equipment Finance
