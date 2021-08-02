Log in
    QCRH   US74727A1043

QCR HOLDINGS, INC.

(QCRH)
  Report
QCR : QCRH Investor Presentation_July 2021

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Investor Presentation

Updated July 31, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including the impact of the new presidential administration; (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or threats thereof, or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by the state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities Exchange Commission, or the PCAOB, including FASB's CECL impairment standards; (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company's general business; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company's assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers;

  1. changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated;
  1. the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrence, such as tornados, floods and blizzards, and; (xiii) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward- looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These slides contain non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation G, the Company has provided reconciliations within the slides, as necessary, of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. For more details on the Company's non-GAAP measures, refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

QCR Holdings, Inc. Overview

OVERVIEW

  • Local charters provide a competitive advantage
  • Strong, centralized risk management function
  • Efficient centralized group operations
  • Strong credit and asset quality
  • Consistent adjusted net income growth
  • High-touchservice approach
  • Serving attractive Midwest markets
  • Significant expansion opportunities

COMPANY

QCR Holdings (NASDAQ: QCRH) | Founded in 1993

QCRH operates four locally managed and governed charters, supported by a centralized operations team.

Lines of Business:

  • Full-servicecommercial and consumer banking
  • Correspondent banking
  • Commercial lease financing
  • Trust and wealth management services

Assets: $5.8 Billion

Loans: $4.4 Billion

Deposits: $4.7 Billion

Wealth Management: $5.1 Billion

  • $3.9 Billion in Trust and Investment Accounts
  • $1.2 Billion in Brokerage Accounts/RIA

Shares Outstanding: 15.8 Million

Ownership (as of 3/31/21):

  • Institutional & Mutual Funds 70.5%
  • Insiders & Benefit Plans 12%

LEADERSHIP

Seasoned Senior Leadership

Larry J. Helling

Todd A. Gipple

Chief Executive Officer

President, COO and CFO

Over 30 years of commercial banking experience

Over 30 years of commercial banking and financial

Founding member and CEO of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust

accounting experience

QCR Holdings Board Director since 2001

Joined QCR Holdings in 2000

Oversight responsibility for specific product lines and services

Appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2000

Specialty Finance Group

Appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2008

‒ Municipal Finance and Government Guaranteed

QCR Holdings Board Director since 2009

Lending, Tax Credit Lending, Interest Rate Swap

Products and Services

m2 Equipment Finance

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

QCR Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 92,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 774 M 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,78x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 96,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,09 $
Average target price 58,20 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
Managers and Directors
Larry J. Helling Chief Executive Officer & Director
Todd A. Gipple President, Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Director
Marie Zelnio Ziegler Chairman
Reba K. Winter Chief Information Officer
Mark C. Kilmer Independent Director
