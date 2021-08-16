QDM International : Articles of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation of QDM International Inc (Form 8-K)

3.

Upon the filing and effectiveness (the 'Effective Time') pursuant to the FBCA of this amendment to the Corporation's Articles of Incorporation, each thirty (30) shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the 'Common Stock') issued and outstanding immediately prior to the Effective Time either issued and outstanding or held by the Corporation as treasury stock shall be combined into one (1) validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable share of Common Stock without any further action by the Corporation or the holder thereof (the 'Reverse Split'); provided that no fractional shares shall be issued to any holder and that instead of issuing such fractional shares, the Corporation shall round shares up to the nearest whole number. Each certificate that immediately prior to the Effective Time represented shares of Common Stock ('Old Certificates'), shall thereafter represent that number of shares of Common Stock into which the shares of Common Stock represented by the Old Certificate shall have been combined, subject to the treatment of fractional shares as described above.