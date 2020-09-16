Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc.    1739   KYG730661058

QEEKA HOME (CAYMAN) INC.

(1739)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/15
2.22 HKD   +3.26%
05:15aQEEKA HOME CAYMAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
05:00aQEEKA HOME CAYMAN : 2020 interim report
PU
09/15QEEKA HOME CAYMAN : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Qeeka Home Cayman : 2020 INTERIM REPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:00am EDT

2020

INTERIM REPORT

CONTENTS

02

04

06

08

15

22

23

24

26

28

29

50

Corporate Information

Key Highlights

Chairman's Statement

Management Discussion and Analysis

Other Information

Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Definition

CORPORATE INFORMATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Executive Directors

Mr. CAO Zhiguang (Chairman)

Mr. DENG Huajin

Mr. DENG Huajin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. ZHANG Lihong

Mr. TIAN Yuan

Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis

Mr. GAO Wei

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Non-executive Directors

Mr. DENG Huajin (Chairman)

Mr. LI Gabriel

Mr. ZHANG Lihong

Ms. PING Xiaoli

Mr. CAO Zhiguang

Mr. ZHAO Guibin1

Mr. SHENG Gang2

REGISTERED OFFICE

Independent Non-executive Directors

ICS Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited

3-212 Governors Square, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue

Mr. ZHANG Lihong

P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach

Mr. CAO Zhiguang

Grand Cayman KY1-1203

Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis

Cayman Islands

JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES

HEADQUARTERS

Mr. TIAN Yuan

No. 6 Building, 3131 Jinshajiang Road

Ms. SO Shuk Yi Betty

Jiading District, Shanghai

PRC

AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG

Mr. DENG Huajin

KONG

Mr. TIAN Yuan

40th Floor, Sunlight Tower

AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

No. 248 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis (Chairman)

Hong Kong

Mr. ZHANG Lihong

Mr. CAO Zhiguang

Note:

  1. Mr. ZHAO Guibin was appointed on 24 April 2020.
  2. Mr. SHENG resigned on 24 April 2020.

02 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

CORPORATE INFORMATION

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND

STOCK CODE

TRANSFER AGENT

1739

ICS Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited

3-212 Governors Square, 23

COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Lime Tree Bay Avenue

P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach

www.qeeka.com

Grand Cayman KY1-1203

Cayman Islands

PRINCIPAL BANKS

HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR

China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Branch

Road Jinshajiang Sub-branch

Tricor Investor Services Limited

1-2/F, Tower A, Shengnuoya Building

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

No. 1759, Road Jinshajiang

183 Queen's Road East

Putuo District

Wanchai

Shanghai

Hong Kong

PRC

LEGAL ADVISERS

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Hong Kong Branch

As to Hong Kong law and United States law

3/F, Bank of China Tower

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

1 Garden Road

35/F, ICBC Tower 3

Central

Garden Road

Hong Kong

Central

Hong Kong

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Certified Public Accountants and

Registered Public Interest Entity Auditor

22/F, Prince's Building

Central

Hong Kong

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

03

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Six months ended 30 June

Year-on-year

2020

2019

change (%)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

Revenue

309,877

366,465

(15.4%)

Gross Profit

206,819

253,265

(18.3%)

Gross Margin

66.7%

69.1%

(3.5%)

Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders

of the Company

(10,708)

20,097

N/A

Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of

the Company(1)

6,871

35,186

(80.5%)

Adjusted Net Margin

2.2%

9.6%

(77.1%)

Notes:

  1. Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company excludes impairment loss on investments accounted for using the equity method, fair value changes of securities and share-based compensation expenses.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT

Six months ended 30 June

Year-on-year

2020

2019

change (%)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

Revenue

309,877

366,465

(15.4%)

- Platform Business

206,667

224,631

(8.0%)

- Materials Supply Chain Business

20,480

28,932

(29.2%)

- Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business

and others

82,730

112,902

(26.7%)

Gross Profit

206,819

253,265

(18.3%)

- Platform Business

194,857

215,468

(9.6%)

- Materials Supply Chain Business

2,462

3,928

(37.3%)

- Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business

and others

9,500

33,869

(72.0%)

Gross Margin

66.7%

69.1%

(3.5%)

- Platform Business

94.3%

95.9%

(1.7%)

- Materials Supply Chain Business

12.0%

13.6%

(11.8%)

- Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business

and others

11.5%

30.0%

(61.7%)

04 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

KEY OPERATION METRICS

The table below sets forth our MUV, the number of users to whom we made recommendations, the number of user recommendations made, and the average revenue from platform services per recommended user during the periods indicated:

Six months ended 30 June

Year-on-year

2020

2019

change (%)

(RMB'000)

(RMB'000)

MUVs (in millions)

60.1

55.1

9.1%

Number of recommended users

257,801

226,026

14.1%

Number of recommendations made

610,358

549,911

11.0%

Average revenue from platform services per

recommended user (RMB)

802

994

(19.3%)

During the Reporting Period, (i) our MUVs increased by 9.1% from 55.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 60.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (ii) the number of recommended users increased by 14.1% from 226,026 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 257,801 for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (iii) the number of recommendations made increased by 11.0% from 549,911 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 610,358 for the six months ended 30 June 2020; and (iv) the average revenue from platform services per recommended users decreased by 19.3% from RMB994 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB802 for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

05

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

To our Shareholders:

The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading out worldwide since the beginning of 2020 and has significantly impacted everyone's personal and work life. In China, residential community districts were locked down also traveling among cities and provinces was restricted, which consequently has taken a significant toll on the operation of the businesses on our platform. By looking over the pandemic, we have realized the importance of refining our capabilities as a platform and further diversifying our products and services portfolio. We also see the digitalization of the interior design and construction industry as more than an irreversible trend.

As a socially responsible online home improvement platform in China. Despite the downward pressure from the market itself and the pandemic, we have provided interior design and construction service providers with online order handling training programs, free online design software, and online live stream marketing through our PaaS platform service. Moreover, we offered the sales discount to our interior design and construction service providers on our platform in financial distress. By these measures, we seek to maintain the healthy development of the industry, which has always been our mission.

On behalf of the Board of the Company, I present the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS OF RESULTS

As of 30 June 2020, our results have taken a hit due to the pandemic but is generally stable. Our total revenue of the Company decreased by 15.4% year-on-year to RMB309.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. We made a net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB10.7 million and the adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB6.9 million. Our Group realized a positive operating cash flow of RMB49.2 million, due to our strict cost control during the pandemic. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB655.4 million and term deposit of RMB235.0 million as of 30 June 2020, compared to the balance of RMB410.7 and RMB547.3 million, respectively, as of 31 December 2019.

BUSINESS REVIEW

Platform Business

In the first quarter of this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic outbroke, our Platform Business faced a severe challenge because interior design and construction service providers were unable to access residential community districts and construction workers were unable to return the cities they work in, which led to a harsh shrinkage of demand for orders. And we offered the sales discount to our interior design and construction service providers on our platform in financial distress. As a result, revenue from the Platform Business decreased by 8.0% year-on-year to RMB206.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

However, by in-depth data analysis, we found that consumers have a more definite preference for the contents related to home improvement because of the higher requirement for comfortability at home. We have added the new media channels to share home improvement content through videos and live broadcasts through our website and mobile applications which turned out to have strengthened user stickiness to our platform. In the second quarter of the year, when work resumed nationally, our user volumes and orders had seen a rapid increase. our MUVs increased by 9.1% from 55.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 60.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

On the merchant side, a large number of small and medium-sized merchants were in financial distress. We adopted numerous measures to help the interior design and construction service providers on platform by providing financing support to maintain survival and steady growth.

Since the second quarter of the year, consumers have gathered rapidly from offline to online, interior design and construction service providers then turn out to generate a large number of intention orders unable to convert. We have provided interior design and construction service providers with operation software, which offered service training, online design software empowerment, online live stream marketing, etc., to enhance their ability to convert orders. As a result of our merchant operation, the number of interior design and construction service providers on our platform increased by 23.4% from 11,042 as of 30 June 2019 to 13,624 as of 30 June 2020.

06 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Material Supply Chain Business

During the pandemic, most of the suppliers were facing a shortage of demand, a plunge of sales, and obstructed distribution. Moreover, interior design and construction service providers demand fewer materials due to financial distress. Our supply chain services are committed to assist interior design construction service providers in customer, orders attaining and inventory management through a digital integrated system. Thereby we can move what was a traditional business online, consequently to increase sales volume, decrease operation costs, and accelerate transactions to reduce pressure on liquidity.

After work resumption in the second quarter of the year, we expanded our product portfolio. Except for existing auxiliary materials and sanitary products, we added furniture and smart-home products. We also adopted technological means such as VR to produce designs to facilitate sales in one package that includes products and services from both interior design and construction service providers and suppliers. Due to our effort, the order demand gradually picked up in the second quarter of the year. Overall, revenues from the Material Supply Chain Business decreased by 29.2% year-on-year to RMB20.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and at a reasonable level.

Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business

Our self-operated interior business is divided into one for home renovation service focuses on individual consumers, whereas real estate refined decoration service focuses on interior design and construction services for residential real- estate developers and serviced apartments.

The home renovation service was significantly adversely influenced by the pandemic. In first quarter of this year, the home renovation service was put on pause, mainly due to workers were restricted from entering the residential community districts. With then the pandemic being under control, users have a more definite preference for home comfortability. So we provide them with non-contact services, including online order signing, live stream showroom, and construction video surveillance, to ease users' concern of being infected. By our effort, the home renovation service has recovered progressively.

The real estate refined decoration service has also recovered as the real-estate construction re-opened, the revenue from the real estate refined decoration service has risen to RMB66.8 million, a 47.1% year-on-year growth.

Outlook

In the remaining half year, we seek to maintain the stable development of our platform business. We will continue to focus on executing our long-term strategy as China's leading interior design and construction platform, which reduces our exposure to short-term volatility, and continue to align our product strategy, client coverage and service development with our focus on allocating our resources and efforts for long-term returns. We will continuously promote the digitalization of interior design and construction service providers and the home improvement industry. We would like to see more valuable partners joining us and create a more prospect environment for interior design and construction service providers and material suppliers as well as superior experiences for consumers. Our strong balance sheet allows us to act quickly on such opportunities which we believe would help us better serve our users. We are confident we will be able to derive sustainable value for our Shareholders continuously.

Appreciation

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the shareholders, investors, business partners, and users for your trust and support. I would also like to thank the peers in the Board of Directors, the management team, and all the employees for their contribution to the Company. In the future, we will continuously promote the development of the Company and create the highest value for our shareholders.

DENG Huajin

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC,

26 August 2020

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

07

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

(The following information disclosures were based on financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34, 'Interim financial reporting' unless otherwise specified)

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

309,877

366,465

Cost of sales

(103,058)

(113,200)

Gross profit

206,819

253,265

Selling and marketing expenses

(178,350)

(188,151)

Administrative expenses

(39,969)

(33,281)

Research and development expenses

(26,971)

(23,536)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(415)

(2,598)

Other losses - net

(10,580)

(8,117)

Operating loss

(49,466)

(2,418)

Finance income

10,837

15,113

Finance costs

(1,809)

(959)

Finance income - net

9,028

14,154

Share of net profit of investments accounted for using

the equity method

25,997

2,228

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(14,441)

13,964

Income tax credits/(expenses)

40

(560)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(14,401)

13,404

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(10,708)

20,097

Non-controlling interests

(3,693)

(6,693)

(14,401)

13,404

Non-IFRS measure

Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of

the Company

6,871

35,186

08 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

REVENUE

Total revenue decreased by 15.4% from RMB366.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB309.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

% of total

% of total

RMB'000

revenues

RMB'000

revenues

Platform Business

206,667

66.7%

224,631

61.3%

Materials Supply Chain Business

20,480

6.6%

28,932

7.9%

Self-operated Interior Design and Construction

Business and others

82,730

26.7%

112,902

30.8%

Total

309,877

100.0%

366,465

100.0%

  • Platform Business
    Revenues derived from our Platform Business decreased by 8.0% from RMB224.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB206.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the temporary sales discount we offered to merchants, which was one of our measures to reduce liquidity pressure of interior design and construction service providers during the pandemic, which led to the decrease in average revenue from platform services per recommendation user, partially offset by the revenue growth due to increase of number of recommended users by 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Materials Supply Chain Business
    Revenues derived from our Material Supply Chain Business decreased by 29.2% from RMB28.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB20.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decline of the sales orders as service providers were unable to enter the decoration site during the epidemic, which led to a decrease in the demand for building materials.
  • Self-operatedInterior Design and Construction Business and others
    Revenues derived from our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 26.7% from RMB112.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB82.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease of available construction sites during the first quarter of 2020 affected by the epidemic. With the opening of residential community districts and cities, the operation of Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business have recovered from the second quarter of 2020.

Six months ended 30 June

Year-on-year

2020

2019

change (%)

RMB'000

RMB'000

Home renovation service

15,975

64,862

(75.4%)

Real estate refined decoration service

66,755

45,376

47.1%

Others

-

2,664

(100.0%)

Total

82,730

112,902

(26.7%)

This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in home renovation service orders when some residential community districts in certain provinces and cities in PRC are closed down as prevention measures during the outbreak of the epidemic.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

09

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

On the other hand, our revenue from real estate refined decoration service increased by 47.1% to RMB66.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 from RMB45.4 million for the same period of 2019, as result of effect of the development of real estate refined decoration service strategy.

COST OF SALES

Cost of sales decreased by 8.9% from RMB113.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB103.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is mainly due to the decrease in costs of our Materials Supply Chain Business and Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business.

  • Platform Business
    Cost of sales of our Platform Business increased by 28.3% from RMB9.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB11.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the increase in the cost of some new business.
  • Materials Supply Chain Business
    Cost of sales of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 28.0% from RMB25.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB18.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, in line with the decrease in revenues from sales of building materials.
  • Self-operatedInterior Design and Construction Business and others
    Cost of sales of our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 7.3% from RMB79.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB73.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease in cost of sales of our home renovations service, which was offset by the increase in cost of sales of our real estate refined decoration service during the periods.

GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN

As a result of the foregoing, our total gross profit decreased by 18.3% from RMB253.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB206.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Our overall gross profit margin decreased from 69.1% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 66.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

Gross margin

Gross margin

RMB'000

(%)

RMB'000

(%)

Platform Business

194,857

94.3%

215,468

95.9%

Materials Supply Chain Business

2,462

12.0%

3,928

13.6%

Self-operated Interior Design

and Construction Business

and others

9,500

11.5%

33,869

30.0%

Total

206,819

66.7%

253,265

69.1%

10 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • Platform Business
    Gross profit of our Platform Business decreased by 9.6% from RMB215.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB194.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Gross profit margin of this segment stabilized at approximately 94.3% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to 95.9% for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
  • Materials Supply Chain Business
    Gross profit of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 37.3% from RMB3.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 due to the revenue decrease in the business segment. Gross profit margin of Materials Supply Chain Business decreased from 13.6% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 12.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it was mainly attributable to some new orders with the lower margin during the period.
  • Self-operatedInterior Design and Construction Business and others
    Gross profit of our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 72.0% from RMB33.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB9.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.
    Our gross profit margin for this segment decreased from 30.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 11.5% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was attributable to our real estate refined decoration service, which carried lower gross margin, accounted for the revenue of this segment increase from 40.2% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 80.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

SELLING AND MARKETING EXPENSES

Our selling and marketing expenses decreased by 5.2% from RMB188.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB178.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease in advertising and promotion expenses including online promotional advertisements, resulting from our effort in optimizing marketing channels.

ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Our administrative expenses increased by 20.1% from RMB33.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB40.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to a hiring of more senior managers to explore some new business opportunities.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Our research and development expenses increased by 14.9% from RMB23.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB27.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily attributable to (i) the increase in both the headcount and average salaries and benefits of our research and development personnel to support our business growth, and (ii) the increase in subcontracting to third parties to enhance our platform technology development.

OTHER LOSSES - NET

Other net losses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were mainly due to (i) the receipt of a government grant of RMB1.0 million during the first half year of 2020, (ii) fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of RMB13.8 million.

FINANCE INCOME - NET

Our finance income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB10.8 million is mainly due to the interest income from our internal funds.

INCOME TAX CREDITS/(EXPENSES)

Our income tax credits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB0.04 million is mainly due to the decrease in deferred tax liability.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

11

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

NON-IFRS MEASURES: ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY

As a result of the foregoing, our net loss was RMB14.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to net profit of RMB13.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

To supplement our unaudited interim results, which is presented in accordance with IFRS, we also use adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company as an additional financial measure, which is not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. The term "adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company" is not defined under IFRS. We believe that this additional financial measure facilitates comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by eliminating potential impacts of items that our management do not consider to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that this measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help our management. However, our presentation of the "adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company" may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The use of this non-IFRS measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under IFRSs.

The following table reconciles our adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS:

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

(10,708)

20,097

Impairment loss on investments accounted for using

the equity method

930

14,135

Share-based compensation expenses

868

954

Fair value changes of securities

15,781

-

Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company

6,871

35,186

LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES

Our cash and other liquid financial resources as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follows:

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash and cash equivalents

655,361

410,681

Term deposits

235,026

547,258

Cash and other liquid financial resources

890,387

957,939

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, and deposits held at call with banks. Term deposits are bank deposits with original maturities over three months and redeemable on maturity. Most of our cash and cash equivalents and term deposits are denominated in the United States dollar, Renminbi and Hong Kong dollar.

12 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BORROWINGS

As of 30 June 2020, we had total borrowings of RMB12.0 million and the interest rate of the borrowings 4.35% per annum.

PLEDGE OF ASSETS

As of 30 June 2020, the aggregate principal amount of wealth management product, amounting to RMB10.0 million were held at bank as guarantee for bank borrowing of RMB5.0 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited.

GEARING RATIO

As of 30 June 2020, our gearing ratio, calculated as total borrowings divided by total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately 0.9%.

TREASURY POLICY

We have adopted a prudent financial management approach towards our treasury policies and thus maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. To manage the liquidity risk, the Board closely monitors the Group's liquidity position to ensure that the liquidity structure of the Group's assets, liabilities and other commitments can meet its funding requirements from time to time.

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, we have funded our cash requirements principally from cash generated from our operating activities. We have primarily used cash to develop new operations and support mid-to-long term strategic investments along the value chain in order to better consolidate industry resources. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB655.4 million as of 30 June 2020. For the purpose of presentation in the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Purchase of property and equipment

4,394

32

Purchase of intangible assets

202

1,568

Payment of land deed tax

-

9,358

Total

4,596

10,958

Our capital expenditures was mainly used for the acquisition of property and equipment such as servers and computers, expenditures related to land use right, and intangible assets.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

13

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

LONG-TERM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES

As at

As at

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Investments accounted for using the equity method

270,366

240,364

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

34,731

56,944

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

10,958

10,958

Total

316,055

308,266

We have made non-controlling interests in investments that we believe have technologies or businesses that supplement and benefit our business. Some of the investments we made were companies that do not generate meaningful revenue and profits yet. It is therefore difficult to determine the success of these investments in such early stage, and while successful investments could generate substantial returns, unsuccessful ones may need to be impaired. In respect of the Group's investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group tested them for impairment by estimated the value-in-use of these investments as at 30 June 2020 if any impairment indicator noted. Based on the result of the test, impairment losses of RMB930,000 was recognised as at 30 June 2020.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK

Foreign exchange risk arises when future commercial transactions or recognised assets and liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the Group entities' functional currencies. Our Company's functional currency is United States Dollar. Our Company's primary subsidiaries were incorporated in the PRC and these subsidiaries use Renminbi as their functional currency. Our Group operates mainly in the PRC with most of the transactions settled in Renminbi. As a result, management considers that the business is not exposed to any significant foreign exchange risk as there are no significant financial assets or liabilities of our Group are denominated in the currencies other than the respective functional currencies of our Group's entities. Hence, we currently do not hedge or consider necessary to hedge any of these risks.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As of 30 June 2020, we did not have any material contingent liabilities.

14 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

OTHER INFORMATION

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY OF ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS

As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including those taken or deemed as their interests and short position in accordance with such provisions of the SFO), or which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register kept by the Company referred to therein, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange were as follows:

(i) Interest in Shares of the Company

Approximate

percentage of

the issued

Number of

Number of

Total

voting

ordinary

underlying

number of

Shares of

Name of Director

Nature of interest

Shares

Shares

Shares

the Company

Mr. Deng(1)

Interest in controlled corporation

308,377,140

-

308,377,140

26.03%

and interest of spouse

Mr. Gao Wei(2)

Interest in controlled corporation

5,229,970

8,981,390

14,211,360

1.20%

Mr. Tian Yuan(3)

Interest in controlled corporation

4,578,876

-

4,578,876

0.39%

Mr. Gabriel Li(4)

Interest of spouse

100,000,000

-

100,000,000

8.44%

Notes:

  1. Mr. Deng holds 100% equity interests of Qeeka Holding, which in turn directly holds 294,789,530 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Deng is deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares held by Qeeka Holding. Mr. Deng is the spouse of Ms. Sun Jie ("Ms. Sun"), and is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares of Ms. Sun held through Qeeka Sunjie Home, representing approximately 1.15% interest in the Company.
  2. Mr. Gao Wei holds 100% equity interests in Qeeka Josephine Holding, which in turn directly holds 5,229,970 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Gao Wei is deemed to be interested in the 5,229,970 Shares held by Qeeka Josephine Holding. In addition, Mr. Gao Wei was granted a total of 8,981,390 options under the pre-IPO Share Option Scheme on 31 December 2011.
  3. Mr. Tian Yuan holds 100% equity interests of Qeeka Tianyuan Home, which in turn directly holds 4,578,876 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Tian Yuan is deemed to be interested in the 4,578,876 Shares held by Qeeka Tianyuan Home.
  4. Mr. Gabriel Li is the spouse of Ms. Lam Lai Ming ("Ms. Lam"), and is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Ms. Lam in Clinton Global Limited, it directly holds 100,000,000 Shares. Clinton Global Limited is owned as to 95% by Orchid Asia VI, L.P. and as to 5% by Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited. The general partner of Orchid Asia VI, L.P. is OAVI Holdings, L.P. and the general partner of OAVI Holdings, L.P. is Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited, a company which is indirectly wholly-owned by Ms. Lam. Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited is wholly controlled by Ms. Lam.

Save as disclosed above, as of 30 June 2020, none of the Directors and chief executives of the Company has any interest or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Model Code.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

15

OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Interest in associated corporations
    Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company and their respective associates had any interest or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) (i) which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register kept by the Company, or (ii) which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES

So far as the Directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, the following persons had interest or short positions in the shares of the Company which would be required to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO or which will be required, pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register kept by the Company:

Approximate

percentage of

shareholding

Name of Shareholders

Nature of interest

Number of shares(1)

in the Company

Mr. Deng(2)

Interest in a controlled corporation and

308,377,140(L)

26.03%

interest of spouse

Ms. Sun(3)

Interest in a controlled corporation and

308,377,140(L)

26.03%

interest of spouse

Qeeka Holding(2)

Beneficial owner

294,789,530(L)

24.88%

Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd(4)(5)

Interest in a controlled corporation

185,246,080(L)

15.63%

Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets

Interest in a controlled corporation

185,246,080(L)

15.63%

Holding Development Co., Ltd.(4)(5)

Suzhou Industrial Park Economic

Interest in a controlled corporation

185,246,080(L)

15.63%

Development Co., Ltd.(4)(5)

Suzhou Industrial Zone

Interest in a controlled corporation

185,246,080(L)

15.63%

Management Committee(4)(5)

Baidu HK(6)

Beneficial owner

124,981,861(L)

10.55%

Baidu Holdings Limited(6)

Interest in a controlled corporation

124,981,861(L)

10.55%

Baidu, Inc.(6)

Interest in a controlled corporation

124,981,861(L)

10.55%

Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC(7)

Interest in a controlled corporation

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC(7)

Interest in a controlled corporation

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC(7)

Interest in a controlled corporation

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P.(7)

Beneficial owner

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Teng Yue Partners, L.P.(7)

Investment manager

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Li Tao(7)

Interest in a controlled corporation

105,186,500(L)

8.88%

Hua Yuan International (4)

Beneficial owner

101,912,750(L)

8.60%

China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park

Interest in a controlled corporation

101,912,750(L)

8.60%

Ventures Co., Ltd. (4)

16 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

OTHER INFORMATION

Approximate

percentage of

shareholding

Name of Shareholders

Nature of interest

Number of shares(1)

in the Company

Clinton Global Limited(8)

Beneficial owner

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Areo Holdings Limited(8)

Interested in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Mr. Gabriel Li(8)

Interest of spouse

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Lam Lai Ming(8)

Interest in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

OAVI Holdings, L.P.(8)

Interest in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited(8)

Interested in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Orchid Asia V Group, Limited(8)

Interested in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited(8)

Interest in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

Orchid Asia VI, L.P.(8)

Interest in a controlled corporation

100,000,000(L)

8.44%

SIP Oriza (5)

Beneficial owner

83,333,330(L)

7.03%

Yao Hua(5)

Interest in a controlled corporation

83,333,330(L)

7.03%

SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd.(5)

Interest in a controlled corporation

83,333,330(L)

7.03%

SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment

Interest in a controlled corporation

83,333,330(L)

7.03%

Management Co., Ltd.(5)

Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd.(5)

Interest in a controlled corporation

83,333,330(L)

7.03%

Notes:

  1. The letter "L" denotes the person's long position in the Shares.
  2. Qeeka Holding is wholly-owned by Mr. Deng, therefore Mr. Deng is deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares held by Qeeka Holding under the SFO. In addition, Mr. Deng is the spouse of Ms. Sun and therefore is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares which Ms. Sun is interested in under the SFO.
  3. Qeeka Sunjie Home Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Sun Jie, therefore Ms. Sun is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares held by Sunjie Home under the SFO. In addition, Ms. Sun Jie is the spouse of Mr. Deng and is therefore deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares which are interested by Mr. Deng under the SFO.
  4. Hua Yuan International Limited is wholly-owned by China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Ventures Co., Ltd., which is wholly- owned by Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd, which is owned as to 60% by Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., as to 20% by Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd. and as to 20% by Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., the first two of which are wholly-owned by Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee, the latter is wholly-owned by Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd.. Under the SFO, China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Ventures Co., Ltd., Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd, Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Investment Co. Ltd, Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee and Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Hua Yuan International Limited.
  5. The general partner of SIP Oriza is SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd., which is owned as to 51% by SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. and as to 49% by Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd.. SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. is owned as to 44.19% by Yao Hua. Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd. is owned as to 60% by Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., as to 20% by Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd. and as to 20% by Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., the first two of which are wholly-owned by Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee, the latter is wholly-owned by Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. Under the SFO, SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd., SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd., Yao Hua, Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee and Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by SIP Oriza.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

17

OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Baidu (Hong Kong) Limited is an investment holding company wholly-owned by Baidu Holdings Limited, which is wholly-owned by Baidu, Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: BIDU). Under the SFO, Baidu, Inc. and Baidu Holdings Limited are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Baidu (Hong Kong) Limited.
  2. Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P., holds 105,186,500 Shares, which is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC. Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC. is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC, a company which is owned as to 99% by Mr. Li Tao. Teng Yue Partners, L.P. is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC, a company which is owned as to 99% by Mr. Li Tao. Accordingly, based on the above disclosure, Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P., Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC, Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC, Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC, Teng Yue Partners, L.P. and Mr. Li Tao are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P.
  3. Clinton Global Limited (previously known as Orchid Asia) is owned as to 95% by Orchid Asia VI, L.P., and as to 5% by Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited. The general partner of Orchid Asia VI, L.P. is OAVI Holdings, L.P., and the general partner of OAVI Holdings, L.P. is Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited. Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited is wholly owned by Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited, which is wholly owned by Orchid Asia V Group, Limited. Orchid Asia V Group, Limited is wholly owned by Areo Holdings Limited, a company which is wholly owned by Ms. Lam. Under the SFO, Orchid Asia VI, L.P., OAVI Holdings, L.P., Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited, Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited, Orchid Asia V Group, Limited, Areo Holdings Limited and Ms. Lam are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Clinton Global Limited. Mr. Gabriel Li is the spouse of Ms. Lam, and is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Ms. Lam in Clinton Global Limited.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES

During the Reporting Period, the Company has repurchased 6,332,000 shares on the Stock Exchange at an aggregate consideration (including transaction cost) of approximately HKD15.4 million. The highest price paid was HKD2.49, and the lowest price paid was HKD2.38.

Particulars of the repurchases made by the Company during the Reporting Period are as follows:

Number of

shares

Purchase price per share

Aggregate

Months

repurchased

Highest

Lowest

consideration

(HK$)

(HK$)

(HK$)

January

4,151,000

2.49

2.38

10,086,933

June

2,181,000

2.48

2.38

5,347,211

The Shares repurchased in January 2020 were subsequently cancelled on 29 April 2020.

Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities during the Reporting Period.

18 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

OTHER INFORMATION

PRE-IPO SHARE OPTION SCHEME

A Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme") was approved and adopted by the Company in 2011 which was formalised in 2018. The purposes of the Scheme are to reward the participants defined thereunder for their past contribution to the success of the Group and to provide incentives to them to further contribute to the Group.

The principal terms of the Scheme are summarised in the section headed "Statutory and General Information - 11. Pre- IPO Share Option Scheme" in Appendix IV to the Company's Prospectus dated 21 June 2018. The terms of the Scheme are not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules as this Scheme will not involve the grant of options by the Company to subscribe for Shares subsequent to the Listing of the Company.

During the Period under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme, 1,906,852 share options were lapsed. As at 30 June 2020, the total number of outstanding share options was 40,994,289 representing approximately 3.5% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at that date. The details below set out the movement of the share option granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme during the Period:

Exercise

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

Balance

price

Balance as at

during

during

during

as at

per Share

Name of grantee

Date of grant

01/01/2020

the Period

the Period

the Period

30/06/2020

(RMB)

Option period

Director

GAO Wei

31/12/2011

8,981,390

-

-

-

8,981,390

2.004

10 years from grant

date

Senior management

Senior management

31/12/2011

12,461,680

-

-

-

12,461,680

2.004

10 years from grant

(in aggregate)

date

31/12/2016

2,357,620

-

-

-

2,357,620

2.004

10 years from grant

date

Employee

Employee (in aggregate)

31/12/2016

19,100,451

-

-

1,906,852

17,193,599

2.004

10 years from grant

date

Total

-

42,901,141

-

-

1,906,852

40,994,289

-

-

EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICY

As of 30 June 2020, the Group had 769 full-time employees, most of whom were based in China, primarily at our headquarters in Shanghai, with the rest based in Beijing, Fuzhou and various other cities in China. The number of employees employed by the Group varies depending on needs and employees are remunerated based on industry practice.

Our success depends on our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. As part of our retention strategy, we offer employees competitive salaries, performance-based cash bonuses and other incentives. As required under the PRC regulations, we participate in housing fund and various employee social security plan that are organized by applicable local municipal and provincial governments. Bonuses are generally discretionary and based in part on the overall performance of our business. We have granted and plan to continue to grant share-based incentive awards to our employees in the future to incentivise their contributions to our growth and development.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

19

OTHER INFORMATION

MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES

During the Reporting Period, we did not have any material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and joint ventures.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE CG CODE

The Company is committed to maintaining and promoting stringent corporate governance. The principle of the Company's corporate governance is to promote effective internal control measures, uphold a high standard of ethics, transparency, responsibility and integrity in all aspects of business, to ensure that its affairs are conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and to enhance the transparency and accountability of the Board to all shareholders.

The Company has adopted the principles and code provisions of the CG Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as the basis of the Company's corporate governance practices during the Reporting Period.

Save for code provision A.2.1, the Company has complied with all the code provisions as set out in the CG Code during the Reporting Period.

COMPLIANCE WITH CODE PROVISION A.2.1 OF THE CG CODE

Pursuant to code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code, companies listed on the Stock Exchange are expected to comply with, but may choose to deviate from the requirement that the responsibilities between the chairman and the chief executive officer should be segregated and should not be performed by the same individual. The Company does not have separate chairman and chief executive officer and Mr. Deng Huajin currently performs these two roles. The Board believes that vesting the roles of both chairman and chief executive officer by the same person has the benefit of ensuring consistent leadership within the Company and enables more effective and efficient overall strategic planning for the Company. The Board considers that the balance of power and authority for the present arrangement will not be impaired and this structure will enable the Company to make and implement decisions promptly and effectively. The Board will continue to review and consider segregating the roles of chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company at an appropriate time by taking into account the circumstances of the Company as a whole.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE

The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its code of conduct regarding dealings in the securities of the Company since the Listing Date. Having made specific enquiry of all the Directors of the Company, all the Directors confirmed that they have strictly complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code during the Reporting Period.

The Board has also adopted the Model Code to regulate all dealings by relevant employees who are likely to be in possession of unpublished inside information of the Company in respect of securities in the Company as referred to in code provision A.6.4 of the CG Code. No incident of non-compliance with the Model Code by the Company's relevant employees has been noted during the Reporting Period after making reasonable enquiry.

AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have established an audit and risk management committee (the "Audit and Risk Management Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.21 and the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Audit and Risk Management Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis, Mr. CAO Zhiguang and Mr. ZHANG Lihong. Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis was appointed as the chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee.

The Audit and Risk Management Committee has reviewed the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the Reporting Period, and confirms that the applicable accounting principles, standards and requirements have been complied with, and that adequate disclosures have been made. The Audit and Risk Management Committee has also discussed the auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters.

20 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

OTHER INFORMATION

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the Reporting Period.

USE OF NET PROCEEDS

The total net proceeds from the issue of new Shares by the Company in its IPO (after deducting the underwriting fees and related expenses) amounted approximately RMB949.8 million, and the balance of unutilized net proceeds of approximately RMB581.5 million was kept at the bank accounts of the Group as at 30 June 2020.

The net proceeds from the IPO have been and will be utilized in accordance with the intended uses as disclosed in the Prospectus of the Company and subsequently revised in the announcement issued by the Company dated 27 March

2020. The table below sets out the intended uses and actual usage of the net proceeds as at 30 June 2020:

Revised

Revised

Unutilized

allocation of

percentage

Actual usage

net proceeds

usage of

of total

up to

as at

Use of proceeds

net proceeds

net proceeds

30 June 2020

30 June 2020

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

(RMB million)

Marketing expense

379.9

40.0%

160.0

219.9

Development of supply chain management business

135.0

14.2%

50.0

85.0

Development of Loan referral business

20.0

2.1%

-

20.0

Development of our self-operated interior design and

construction business

50.0

5.3%

37.5

12.5

Investment in our technology infrastructure and system

162.5

17.1%

73.5

89.0

Additional strategic investments and acquisitions

95.0

10.0%

13.0

82.0

Development of our new business

40.0

4.2%

4.3

35.7

General working capital

67.4

7.1%

30.0

37.4

Total

949.8

100.0%

368.3

581.5

The Company expects to utilise the remaining proceeds of approximately RMB581.5 million within the next 2.5 years.

IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

The Group has no important events after the Reporting Period.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Based on the information that is publicly available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained a public float of no less than 25% of the issued shares as at the date of this announcement, which was in line with the requirement under the Listing Rules.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

21

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

INCOME STATEMENT

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

6

309,877

366,465

Cost of sales

7

(103,058)

(113,200)

Gross profit

206,819

253,265

Selling and marketing expenses

7

(178,350)

(188,151)

Administrative expenses

7

(39,969)

(33,281)

Research and development expenses

7

(26,971)

(23,536)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

15(e)

(415)

(2,598)

Other losses - net

8

(10,580)

(8,117)

Operating loss

(49,466)

(2,418)

Finance income

9

10,837

15,113

Finance costs

9

(1,809)

(959)

Finance income - net

9

9,028

14,154

Share of results of investments accounted for using the equity method

12

25,997

2,228

(Loss)/profit before income tax

(14,441)

13,964

Income tax credits/(expenses)

10

40

(560)

(Loss)/profit for the period

(14,401)

13,404

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

- Equity holders of the Company

(10,708)

20,097

- Non-controlling interests

(3,693)

(6,693)

(14,401)

13,404

(Losses)/earnings per share for (loss)/profit

attributable to equity holders of the Company

Basic (losses)/earnings per share (RMB)

11

(0.01)

0.02

Diluted (losses)/earnings per share (RMB)

11

(0.01)

0.02

The above interim condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

22 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Loss)/profit for the period

(14,401)

13,404

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of investments

accounted for using the equity method

12

(40)

470

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

9,318

1,224

9,278

1,694

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value

through other comprehensive income

13

(238)

(2,420)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax

9,040

(726)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

(5,361)

12,678

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(1,668)

19,371

Non-controlling interests

(3,693)

(6,693)

(5,361)

12,678

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

23

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

22,763

22,128

Right-of-use assets

351,516

340,402

Intangible assets

7,327

8,827

Goodwill

7,796

7,796

Deferred tax assets

18,543

18,543

Investments accounted for using the equity method

12

270,366

240,364

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income ("FVOCI")

13

34,731

56,944

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL")

14

10,958

10,958

Other receivables

15

1,124

1,503

Total non-current assets

725,124

707,465

Current assets

Inventories

18,331

12,956

Trade and other receivables and prepayments to suppliers

15

99,106

104,997

Amounts due from related parties

22(c)

8,211

5,291

Contract assets

15

31,261

25,351

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL")

14

308,861

222,151

Term deposits

16

235,026

547,258

Cash and cash equivalents

16

655,361

410,681

Total current assets

1,356,157

1,328,685

Total assets

2,081,281

2,036,150

EQUITY

Share capital

17

788

799

Share premium

17

2,323,294

2,356,802

Treasury shares

17

(5,649)

(25,281)

Other reserves

18

(193,491)

(203,399)

Accumulated losses

(791,201)

(758,909)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

1,333,741

1,370,012

Non-controlling interests

(26,374)

(22,681)

Total equity

1,307,367

1,347,331

24 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

BALANCE SHEET

As at 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

Note

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

651

730

Lease liabilities

21

20,458

12,157

Total non-current liabilities

21,109

12,887

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings

12,000

12,000

Trade and other payables

20

563,608

511,249

Contract liabilities

20

122,063

104,042

Amounts due to a related party

22(c)

-

6

Lease liabilities

21

15,836

9,261

Income tax liabilities

39,298

39,374

Total current liabilities

752,805

675,932

Total liabilities

773,914

688,819

Total equity and liabilities

2,081,281

2,036,150

The above interim condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information on pages 22 to 49 were approved by the Board of Directors on

26 August 2020 and were signed on its behalf by:

Deng Huajin

Tian Yuan

Director

Director

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

25

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Non-

Share

Share

Treasury

Other

Accumulated

controlling

Total

Note

capital

premium

Shares

reserves

losses

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 31 December 2019 (audited)

799

2,356,802

(25,281)

(203,399)

(758,909)

(22,681)

1,347,331

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(10,708)

(3,693)

(14,401)

Other comprehensive income

-

-

-

9,040

-

-

9,040

Total comprehensive loss for the

six months ended 30 June 2020

-

-

-

9,040

(10,708)

(3,693)

(5,361)

Transactions with owners:

- Repurchase and cancellation of shares

17

(11)

(33,508)

19,632

-

-

-

(13,887)

- Share-based compensation under Employee

Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP)

-

-

-

868

-

-

868

- Dividends declared

19

-

-

-

-

(21,584)

-

(21,584)

Transactions with owners for the

six months ended 30 June 2020

(11)

(33,508)

19,632

868

(21,584)

-

(34,603)

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

788

2,323,294

(5,649)

(193,491)

(791,201)

(26,374)

1,307,367

26 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Attributable to the equity holders of the Company

Non-

Share

Share

Treasury

Other

Accumulated

controlling

Total

Note

capital

premium

Shares

reserves

losses

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 31 December 2018 (audited)

805

2,378,009

-

(204,962)

(820,392)

(32,783)

1,320,677

Changes on initial application of IFRS 16

-

-

-

-

(451)

-

(451)

Restated balance at 1 January 2019

805

2,378,009

-

(204,962)

(820,843)

(32,783)

1,320,226

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

20,097

(6,693)

13,404

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(726)

-

-

(726)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

for the six months ended 30 June 2019

-

-

-

(726)

20,097

(6,693)

12,678

Transactions with owners:

- Repurchase of shares

-

-

(8,200)

-

-

-

(8,200)

- Exercise of ESOP

-*

9

-

(3)

-

-

6

- Share-based compensation under ESOP

-

-

-

954

-

-

954

- Capital contribution from

non-controlling shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

2,150

2,150

Transactions with owners for the

six months ended 30 June 2019

-

9

(8,200)

951

-

2,150

(5,090)

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

805

2,378,018

(8,200)

(204,737)

(800,746)

(37,326)

1,327,814

Note (*): The balance stated above is less than RMB1,000.

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

27

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

Note

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from/(used in) operations

46,854

(16,227)

Interest received

2,419

3,855

Income tax paid

(115)

(3)

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities

49,158

(12,375)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(4,394)

(32)

Purchase of land use rights

-

(9,358)

Purchase of intangible assets

(202)

(1,568)

Net decrease/(increase) in term deposits

312,232

(52,391)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

143

107

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at FVPL

312,801

70,000

Withdrawal of certain investment in an investee measured at FVOCI

13(a)

17,000

-

Payment for investments measured at FVOCI

(9,862)

-

Interest received on term deposits

6,278

8,036

Loans to related parties

21(b)

(2,060)

(7,429)

Purchases of financial assets at FVPL

(411,000)

(117,738)

Dividends received from financial assets at FVPL

1,364

-

Net decrease/(increase) in amounts held for

securities trading purposes

5,692

(21,428)

Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities

227,992

(131,801)

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash received from capital contributions in

subsidiaries from non-controlling shareholders

-

2,150

Proceeds from borrowings

16,500

12,000

Repayments of borrowings

(16,500)

-

Cash paid in repurchase of shares

17

(13,887)

(8,200)

Interest paid for short-term borrowings

(284)

(71)

Cash received from exercise of ESOP

-

6

Payment for lease liabilities (including interest component)

(5,560)

(4,159)

Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders

19

(19,757)

-

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(39,488)

1,726

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

237,662

(142,450)

Effect on exchange rate difference

7,018

1,225

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

410,681

779,779

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

655,361

638,554

The above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

28 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 20 November 2014 as an exempted Company with limited liability under the Companies Law (Cap. 22, Law 3 of 1961 as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is 3-212 Governors Square, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman KY1-1203, Cayman Islands.

The Company is an investment holding Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including structured entities (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the provision of order recommendation services, provision of advertising and promotion services, licensing its brand to business partners and others("Platform Business"); (ii) the provision of interior design and construction service ("Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business"); (iii) the provision of building and home decoration materials supply chain services ("Materials Supply Chain Business"). Mr. Deng Huajin (鄧華金, "Mr. Deng") is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company.

The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and listed its shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 12 July 2018.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information is presented in Renminbi thousand (RMB'000), unless otherwise stated.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2020.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information has not been audited.

  • BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020 has been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim financial reporting". The interim condensed consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
  • ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements.
    Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total earnings.
    1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
      • Definition of Material - amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8
      • Definition of a Business - amendments to IFRS 3
      • Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting
      • Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7.

There is no significant impact of the new and amended standards.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

29

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • ESTIMATES
    The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.
    In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that were applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
  • FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
    1. Financial risk factors
      The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk and cash flow interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.
      The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures as described in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.
      There have been no changes in the risk management policies since 31 December 2019.
    2. Fair value estimation
      The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

As at 30 June 2020

Financial assets at FVPL (Note 14)

57,833

-

261,986

319,819

Financial assets at FVOCI (Note 13)

-

-

34,731

34,731

57,833

-

296,717

354,550

The different levels have been defined as follows:

  • Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).
  • Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).
  • Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3).

There were no transfers among levels 1, 2 and 3 during the period.

30 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)
    5.2 Fair value estimation (continued)
    1. Valuation techniques used to determine fair value
      Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include:
      • Quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments, and
      • Other techniques, such as discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine fair value for the remaining financial instruments.

There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period.

  1. Fair value measurement using significant unobservable inputs (level 3)
    The following table presents the changes in level 3 items for the six months ended 30 June 2020:

Financial assets at FVPL

Financial

Financial

assets related

Wealth

assets

to redemption

management

at FVOCI

rights

products

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

As at 1 January 2020

56,944

10,958

153,790

221,692

Acquisitions

-

-

411,000

411,000

Changes in fair value

(238)

-

(3,767)

(4,005)

Disposals

-

-

(312,295)

(312,295)

Withdrawal of certain investment in

an investee

(17,000)

-

-

(17,000)

Transferred to investments

accounted for using the equity

method (Note 12)

(4,975)

-

-

(4,975)

Currency translation differences

-

-

2,300

2,300

As at 30 June 2020

34,731

10,958

251,028

296,717

Net unrealised losses

for the period

(238)

-

(5,062)

(5,300)

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

31

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)
    5.3 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost
    The fair value of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amount:
    • Trade and other receivables (except for prepayments to suppliers)
    • Amounts held for securities trading purposes
    • Amounts due from related parties
    • Cash and cash equivalents and term deposits
    • Short-termborrowings
    • Trade and other payables (except for accrued taxes other than income tax)
    • Amounts due to a related party
    • Lease liabilities
  • SEGMENT INFORMATION
    The Group's business activities, for which discrete financial information is available, are regularly reviewed and evaluated by the chief operating decision-maker ("CODM"). The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the executive directors of the Company that makes strategic decisions.
    The Group's operations are mainly organised under the following business segments as a result of the aforementioned change on operating segments:
    • Platform Business;
    • Self-operatedInterior Design and Construction Business; and
    • Materials Supply Chain Business.

The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments mainly based on segment revenues and segment gross profit. The revenues from external customers reported to CODM are measured as segment revenues, which is the revenues derived from the customers in each segment. The segment gross profit is consistently with the Group's gross profit.

32 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
    There were no separate segment assets and segment liabilities information provided to the CODM, as CODM does not use this information to allocate resources or evaluate the performance of the operating segments.

Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

Self-operated

Interior Design

and

Materials

Platform

Construction

Supply Chain

Segment

Business

Business

Business

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

Segment revenue

207,692

84,790

23,432

315,914

Inter-segment sales

(1,025)

(2,060)

(2,952)

(6,037)

Revenue from external customers

206,667

82,730

20,480

309,877

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

139,989

3,621

20,480

164,090

Over time

66,678

79,109

-

145,787

206,667

82,730

20,480

309,877

Results

Segment gross profit

194,857

9,500

2,462

206,819

Selling and marketing expenses

(178,350)

Administrative expenses

(39,969)

Research and development expenses

(26,971)

Net impairment losses on financial assets

(415)

Other losses - net

(10,580)

Finance income - net

9,028

Share of results of investments accounted

for using the equity method

25,997

Loss before income tax

(14,441)

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

33

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

Self-operated

Interior Design

and

Materials

Platform

Construction

Supply Chain

Segment

Business

Business

Business

Others

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

Segment revenue

253,188

130,721

35,345

2,664

421,918

Inter-segment sales

(28,557)

(20,483)

(6,413)

-

(55,453)

Revenue from external customers

224,631

110,238

28,932

2,664

366,465

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

145,527

5,742

28,932

-

180,201

Over time

79,104

104,496

-

2,664

186,264

224,631

110,238

28,932

2,664

366,465

Results

Segment gross profit

215,468

32,910

3,928

959

253,265

Selling and marketing expenses

(188,151)

Administrative expenses

(33,281)

Research and development

expenses

(23,536)

Net impairment losses on

financial assets

(2,598)

Other losses - net

(8,117)

Finance income - net

14,154

Share of results of investments

accounted for using the

equity method

2,228

Profit before income tax

13,964

34 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  • SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
    1. Revenue
      The revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are set out as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Platform Business

206,667

224,631

- Order recommendation fees

188,051

199,409

- Storefront fees

10,765

10,470

- Licence fees

3,172

6,278

- Decoration supervision service fees

4,679

8,474

Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business

82,730

110,238

- Self-operated decoration business

79,109

104,496

- Sales of goods

3,621

5,742

Materials Supply Chain Business

20,480

28,932

Others

-

2,664

309,877

366,465

  1. Revenue by geographical markets
    All the revenue of the Group was generated in the PRC during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.
  2. Information about major customers
    No individual customer's revenue amounted to 10% or more of the Group's total revenue.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

35

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

7 EXPENSES BY NATURE

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Outsourced labour costs

104,455

85,521

Advertising and promotion expenses

103,701

111,118

Employee benefit expenses

57,461

56,830

Cost of inventories sold

45,647

61,347

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

10,050

3,783

Travelling, entertainment and communication expenses

5,412

6,975

Bank charges and point-of-sale device processing fees

3,301

1,846

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2,823

5,133

Professional fee

2,679

5,705

Amortization of intangible assets

1,702

1,523

Auditor's remuneration

- Audit service

1,600

1,700

- Non-audit service

70

60

Short-term leases and leases of low-valued assets

1,124

8,203

Taxes and levies

626

823

Utilities and electricity

343

492

Miscellaneous

7,354

7,109

348,348

358,168

8 OTHER LOSSES - NET

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Dividends received from Financial assets at FVPL

1,364

-

Government grants

1,009

4,313

Net foreign exchange gains/(losses)

1,407

(228)

Gains on termination of lease contracts

974

-

Recovery of the write-off of receivables

-

3,600

Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(793)

(2,076)

Impairment loss on investments accounted for using the equity method (a)

(930)

(14,135)

Fair value changes of financial assets at FVPL

(13,789)

(294)

Others

178

703

(10,580)

(8,117)

  1. In respect of the Group's investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group tested them for impairment by estimating the value-in-use of these investments as at 30 June 2020 if any impairment indicator noted. Based on the result of test, an impairment loss of RMB930,000 was recognised for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Note 12).

36 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

9

FINANCE INCOME - NET

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Finance income:

Interest income

10,837

15,113

Finance costs:

Interest expenses on borrowing

(284)

(71)

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

(1,525)

(888)

(1,809)

(959)

Finance income - net

9,028

14,154

10 INCOME TAX (CREDITS)/EXPENSES

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current tax:

Current tax on profit for the period

39

5

Deferred income tax:

Decrease in deferred tax assets

-

635

Decrease in deferred tax liabilities

(79)

(80)

Income tax (credits)/expenses

(40)

560

  1. Cayman Islands
    Under the current laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company is not subject to tax on income or capital gains. In addition, upon payments of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no Cayman Islands withholding tax will be imposed.
  2. British Virgin Islands
    The Group's entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands are not subject to tax on income or capital gains.
  3. Hong Kong
    The Group's entities incorporated in Hong Kong are subject to Hong Kong profit tax of 16.5%.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

37

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

  1. INCOME TAX (CREDITS)/EXPENSES (continued)
    1. PRC corporate income tax ("CIT")
      CIT provision was made on the estimated assessable profits of entities within the Group incorporated/established in the PRC and was calculated in accordance with the relevant regulations of the PRC after considering the available tax benefits from refunds and allowances. The general PRC CIT rate is 25% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.
      Certain subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC were approved as High and New Technology Enterprises, and accordingly, they were subject to a reduced preferential CIT rate of 15% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 according to the applicable CIT Law.
      Certain subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC were qualified as Small Low Profit enterprises and accordingly, the CIT of these entities are calculated on a deemed profit margin.
    2. Withholding tax on undistributed profits
      According to CIT law, distribution of profits earned by PRC companies since 1 January 2008 is subject to withholding tax with a rate of 5% or 10%, depending on the country of incorporation of the foreign investor. During the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the PRC companies of the Group have incurred net accumulated operating losses and do not have any profit distribution plan.
  3. (LOSSES)/EARNINGS PER SHARE
    1. Basic (losses)/earnings per share
      Basic (losses)/earnings per share is calculated by dividing the (losses)/profit of the Group attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the interim periods excluding treasury shares.

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

20202019

(Losses)/earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company

(RMB'000)

(10,708)

20,097

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand)

1,184,981

1,210,276

(Losses)/earnings per share (RMB per share)

(0.01)

0.02

38 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

11 (LOSSES)/EARNINGS PER SHARE (continued)

  1. Diluted (losses)/earnings per share
    Diluted (losses)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Company had one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Employee Share Option Plan.
    For the Employee Share Option Plan, a calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options.
    The calculation of the diluted (losses)/earnings per share for six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 was shown as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

(Losses)/earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company

(RMB'000)

(10,708)

20,097

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand)

1,184,981

1,210,276

Adjustments for ESOP (thousands of shares)

4,072

12,570

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings

per share (thousands of shares)

1,189,053

1,222,846

Diluted (losses)/earnings per share (RMB per share)

(0.01)

0.02

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

39

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

12 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD

Investments accounted for using the equity method refer to investments in associates held by the Group. The movements for six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are set out as follows.

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At the beginning of the period - gross amount

254,704

196,065

Transferred from an investment measured at FVOCI (a)

4,975

-

Share of results of associates

25,997

2,228

Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of investments accounted

for using the equity method

(40)

470

At the end of the period - gross amount

285,636

198,763

Less: provision of impairment

(15,270)

(14,135)

270,366

184,628

  1. In May 2020, the Group appointed a director to the board of Shanghai Zhubei Information Technology Co., Ltd. (上海住唄資訊科技有限公司, "Shanghai Zhubei"), the investment in which has been previously recorded as a financial asset at FVOCI. After this appointment, the Group was able to exercise significant influence over the board and therefore the investment was accounted for by using equity method.

13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At the beginning of the period

56,944

41,919

Addition

-

3,600

Withdrawal of certain investment in an investee (a)

(17,000)

-

Transferred to investments accounted for using the equity method

(Note 12(a))

(4,975)

-

Changes in the fair value

(238)

(2,420)

At the end of the period

34,731

43,099

  1. In June 2020, the registered capital of one investee, Shanghai Qin Shui Jia Ding Investment LLP (上海欽水嘉 丁投資合夥企業(有限合夥), "Qin Shui Jia Ding"), was reduced by RMB34,000,000. Subsequent to the required regulatory administrative procedures, the Group withdrew an amount of RMB17,000,000 from Qin Shui Jia Ding. After this withdrawal, the Group holds 49.62% equity interests in Qin Shui Jia Ding.

40 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

14 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current:

Financial assets related to redemption rights

10,958

10,958

Current:

Wealth management products

251,028

153,790

Investment in a listed company

57,833

68,361

308,861

222,151

15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current:

Other receivables

Project deposits

1,124

1,503

Less: provision for impairment of other receivables

-

-

Net other receivables

1,124

1,503

Current:

Trade receivables

Due from third parties (b)

41,632

37,318

Less: provision for impairment of trade receivables

(998)

(1,939)

Net trade receivables

40,634

35,379

Other receivables

Lendings due from third parties

11,803

11,983

Interest receivable

9,846

7,801

Project deposits

6,875

6,796

Rental deposits

4,469

2,496

Staff advances

3,851

2,555

Rebate receivable in the form of prepayments for

the third-party advertising platforms' services

3,693

4,657

Amounts held for security trading purposes

290

5,982

Others

2,987

4,001

Gross other receivables

43,814

46,271

Less: provision for impairment of other receivables

(12,925)

(12,038)

Net other receivables

30,889

34,233

Others

Prepayments to suppliers

14,040

20,877

Value-added tax recoverable

13,543

14,508

99,106

104,997

Contract assets (a)

31,261

25,351

131,491

131,851

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

41

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS (continued)

  1. The contract assets are primarily related to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed in relation to Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and not billed because the rights are conditional on the Group's future performance in achieving specified milestones at the reporting date. The contract assets are transferred to trade receivables when the rights become unconditional other than the passage of time. The expected loss rate of contract assets is assessed to be minimal, therefore no loss allowance is recorded for contract assets.
  2. As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amounts of trade and other receivables are primarily denominated in RMB and approximate their fair values at each of the reporting dates.
    The Group grants credit periods to customers ranging from 30 days to 180 days. As at 30 June 2020, the ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice date were as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Trade receivables - gross

Within 1 month

23,704

15,580

Over 1 month and within 3 months

407

4,275

Over 3 months and within 1 year

5,570

14,388

Over 1 year and within 2 years

10,056

3,075

Over 2 years

1,895

-

41,632

37,318

(c) Movements on the Group's provision for impairment of trade receivables are as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At the beginning of the period

(1,939)

(34)

Reversal/(provision) for impairment

536

(2,596)

Write-off

405

-

At the end of the period

(998)

(2,630)

42 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS (continued)

  1. Movements on the Group's provision for impairment of other receivables are as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At the beginning of the period

(12,038)

(12,693)

Provision for impairment

(951)

(2)

Write-off

64

-

At the end of the period

(12,925)

(12,695)

(e) Net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets are analysed as follows:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Net impairment loss provision

- Trade receivables

536

(2,596)

- Other receivables

(951)

(2)

(415)

(2,598)

16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash at bank

890,229

957,808

Cash on hand

158

131

890,387

957,939

Less: term deposits with initial term of over three months

(235,026)

(547,258)

655,361

410,681

Cash at bank and cash on hand are denominated in the following currencies:

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB

410,208

374,156

U.S. dollars ("USD")

450,348

580,626

Hong Kong dollars ("HKD")

29,831

3,157

890,387

957,939

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

43

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (continued)

Cash and cash equivalents include the following for the purposes of the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Cash at bank

655,203

410,550

Cash on hand

158

131

655,361

410,681

17 SHARE CAPITAL, SHARE PREMIUM

Ordinary shares

Number of Nominal value of

ordinary shares

ordinary shares

US$'000

Authorised:

As of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019

2,000,000,000

200

Equivalent

Nominal

nominal

Number of

value of

value of

ordinary

ordinary

ordinary

Share

shares

shares

shares

premium

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Issued:

As of 31 December 2019

1,200,959,090

120

799

2,356,802

Cancellation of treasury shares (a)

(16,054,500)

(2)

(11)

(33,508)

As of 30 June 2020

1,184,904,590

118

788

2,323,294

  1. Treasury shares and cancellation of ordinary shares
    During the period ended 30 June 2020, (i) 11,903,500 shares repurchased in 2019 were cancelled in February 2020, (ii) 6,332,000 shares with a nominal value of USD633 (equivalent to RMB4,481) were repurchased at an aggregate consideration of HKD15,436,000 (equivalent to RMB13,887,000). 4,151,000 shares were cancelled in April 2020, while the remaining 2,181,000 shares have not been cancelled and accordingly recorded as "treasury shares" of RMB5,649,000 in equity as at 30 June 2020.

44 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

18 OTHER RESERVES

Statutory

Currency

Share

Capital

surplus

translation

option

FVOCI

reserve

reserve

differences

reserve

reserve

Others

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2020 (audited)

(188,495)

10,277

37,196

16,428

(63,794)

(15,011)

(203,399)

Currency translation differences

-

-

9,318

-

-

-

9,318

Fair value change of

financial assets at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

(238)

-

(238)

Share of other comprehensive loss

of investments accounted for using

the equity method (Note 12)

-

-

-

-

-

(40)

(40)

Share-based compensation

under ESOP

-

-

-

868

-

-

868

At 30 June 2020 (unaudited)

(188,495)

10,277

46,514

17,296

(64,032)

(15,051)

(193,491)

Statutory

Currency

Share

Capital

surplus

translation

option

FVOCI

reserve

reserve

differences

reserve

reserve

Others

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2019 (audited)

(188,495)

10,277

24,890

10,687

(61,374)

(947)

(204,962)

Currency translation differences

-

-

1,224

-

-

-

1,224

Fair value change of

financial assets at FVOCI

-

-

-

-

(2,420)

-

(2,420)

Share of other comprehensive income

of investments accounted for using

the equity method (Note 12)

-

-

-

-

-

470

470

Exercise of ESOP

-

-

-

(3)

-

-

(3)

Share-based compensation

under ESOP

-

-

-

954

-

-

954

At 30 June 2019 (unaudited)

(188,495)

10,277

26,114

11,638

(63,794)

(477)

(204,737)

19 DIVIDENDS

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

At the beginning of the period

-

-

Dividends declared (a)

21,584

-

Dividends paid

(19,757)

-

At the end of the period

1,827

-

  1. Pursuant to a resolution of the shareholders' meeting dated 29 May 2020, the Company declared a final dividend of HKD0.02 (equivalent to RMB0.018) per ordinary share of the company for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

45

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

20 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Trade payables (c)

96,362

81,291

Other payables

Deposits payables (a)

302,682

261,337

Quality and performance guarantee deposits from customers

77,463

72,285

Dividends payables (Notes 19)

1,827

-

Payables for financial assets at FVOCI

-

9,862

Other accrued expenses and payables

16,088

13,832

Total other payables

398,060

357,316

Others

Staff salaries and welfare payables

45,505

50,169

Accrued taxes other than income tax

23,681

22,473

563,608

511,249

Contract liabilities (b)

122,063

104,042

  1. Deposits payables mainly represent security deposits from users of our escrow payment services.
  2. Contract liabilities represent prepayments made by customers in exchange for goods or services to be provided by the Group in subsequent period, primarily in relation to order recommendation services, self-operated interior design and construction services and sales of building materials.
  3. The ageing analysis of the trade payables based on invoice date was as follows:

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Within 1 month

29,180

27,789

Over 1 month and within 3 months

15,793

40,723

Over 3 months and within 1 year

43,957

6,204

Over 1 year

7,432

6,575

96,362

81,291

46 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

21 LEASE LIABILITIES

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Minimum lease payment due:

- Within 1 year

15,836

9,261

- Between 1 and 2 years

13,591

5,831

- Between 2 and 5 years

10,259

8,020

- More than 5 years

-

1,356

39,686

24,468

Less: future finance charges

(3,392)

(3,050)

36,294

21,418

22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Related parties are those parties that have the ability to control or exert significant influence over the other party in holding power over the investee; exposure or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the investor's returns. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control. Related parties may be individuals or other entities.

The following is a summary of the significant transactions carried out between the Group and its related parties in the ordinary course of business during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, and balances arising from related party transactions as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019.

  1. Name and relationship with related parties

Name of related parties

Relationship with the Group

Mr. Deng

Controlling shareholder and executive director of the

Company

Mr. Chen Yangui(陳言貴)

Non-controlling shareholder

Mr. Zuo Hanrong(左漢榮)

Non-controlling shareholder

Mr. Yang Weihan(楊衛涵)

Non-controlling shareholder

Mr. Zou Jianfeng(鄒劍鋒)

Non-controlling shareholder

Shanghai Qijia E-commerce Co., Ltd.

Controlled by Mr. Deng

(上海齊家電子商務有限公司, "Qijia E-commerce")

Shanghai Qiyuan Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Controlled by Mr. Deng

(上海齊願智能科技有限公司, "Shanghai Qiyuan")

Kunming Xinfeilin Panel Board Co., Ltd.

Controlled by one non-controlling shareholder of the

(昆明新飛林人造板有限公司, "Xinfeilin")

Company's subsidiary

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

47

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)

  1. Transactions with related parties

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

20202019

RMB'000 RMB'000

  1. Repayment of loans from a related party

Mr. Chen Yangui

10

-

ii) Loans provided to related parties

Qijia E-commerce

2,000

-

Mr. Zou Jianfeng

60

-

Mr. Zuo Hanrong

-

6,449

Mr. Yang Weihan

-

980

2,060

7,429

Loans provided by the Group were unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand.

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

iii)

Payments made by a related party

Xinfeilin

-

1,470

iv)

Lease provided by the Group

Qijia E-commerce

-

224

v)

Service revenue from a related party

Qijia E-commerce

-

2,226

vi)

Advertising service to a related party

Qijia E-commerce

849

542

vii)

Purchase of goods from a related party

Shanghai Qiyuan

-

2

viii) Lease from a related party

Qijia E-commerce

-

180

(c) Balances with related parties

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Amounts due from related parties:

Qijia E-commerce

6,469

3,599

Mr. Yang Weihan

980

980

Mr. Zuo Hanrong

467

467

Mr. Chen Yangui

235

245

Mr. Zou Jianfeng

60

-

8,211

5,291

48 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

For the six months ended 30 June 2020

22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued)

(c) Balances with related parties (continued)

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

31 December

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Amounts due to a related party:

Mr. Chen Yangui

-

6

Receivables and payables from/(to) the above related parties were unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. The amounts due from related parties are neither past due nor impaired. The carrying amounts of the amounts due from/(to) related parties approximate their fair values and are denominated in RMB.

  1. Key management compensation
    Key management includes directors (executive and non-executive) and the senior management of the Group. The compensation paid or payable to key management for employee services is shown below:

Unaudited

Six months ended 30 June

2020

2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

Salaries, wages and bonus

2,194

2,502

Pension cost - defined contribution plan

33

180

Other social security costs, housing benefits and other employee

benefits

96

179

Share-based compensation expenses

334

240

2,657

3,101

  1. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
    As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities.
  2. THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19
    The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") had brought unprecedented challenges and added uncertainties to the economy. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, COVID-19 has a temporary unfavourable impact on the revenue of the Group as interior design and construction service providers were unable to access residential community districts and construction workers were unable to return the cities they work in. The Group has followed and strengthened its support to the government's requirements on COVID-19 prevention and control work and has taken all possible effective measures to mitigate the impact. The Board will keep continuous attention on the situation of the COVID-19 and react actively to its impact on the financial position and operating results of the Group.

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

49

DEFINITION

"Auditor"

"associate(s)"

"Board"

"BVI"

"CEO"

"Chairman"

"CIT"

"Company", "our Company", "we" or "us"

"Companies Ordinance"

"Contractual Arrangement(s)"

"Controlling Shareholder(s)"

"CG Code"

"Director(s)"

"EPS"

"Group" or "our Group"

"HKD" or "HK$"

"Hong Kong" or "HK"

"IAS"

"IASB"

"IFRS"

"IPO"

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the independent auditor of the Company

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

the British Virgin Islands

the chief executive officer of our Company

the chairman of the Board

corporate income tax

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. 齊屹科技（開曼）有限公司 (formerly known as China Home (Cayman) Inc.), an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 20 November 2014

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

the series of contractual arrangements entered into among Shanghai Qijia, Qijia Network Technology and the shareholders of Shanghai Qijia, details of which are described in the section headed "Contractual Arrangements" of the Prospectus

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules

the director(s) of our Company

earnings/(loss) per share

the Company, its subsidiaries, and the PRC Operating Entities (the financial results of which have been consolidated and accounted for as subsidiaries of our Company by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements) from time to time

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

the International Accounting Standards

the International Accounting Standards Board

the International Financial Reporting Standards, amendments and interpretation issued from time to time by the IASB

the Company's initial public offering and listing of its shares on Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 12 July 2018

50 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

DEFINITION

"Listing Date"

12 July 2018, the date on which the Shares were listed on the Stock Exchange

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong

Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to

time

"Main Board"

The stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock

Exchange which is independent from and operates in parallel with the Growth

Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange

"Material Supply Chain

Business

the provision of building material supply chain service

"Model Code"

the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers set out

in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules

"MUV"

monthly unique visitors

"Mr. Deng"

Mr. Deng Huajin, our founder, chairman of our Board, executive Director, CEO

and our single largest Shareholder

"Platform Business"

the provision of an online marketplace for building materials sellers and

decoration service providers, provision of order recommendation services,

provision of advertising and promotion services, licensing brand to business

partners, and others

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, except where the context requires otherwise

and only for the purposes of this prospectus, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"PRC Operating Entities"

Shanghai Qijia and its subsidiaries and branches, the financial accounts of which

have been consolidated and accounted for as if they were subsidiaries of our

Company by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements

"Prospectus"

the prospectus being issued in connection with the IPO

"Qijia Network Technology"

Qijia (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd.* (齊家網（上海）網絡科技有限

公司), a company with limited liability incorporated in the PRC on 16 April 2015

and a subsidiary of the Company

"Reporting Period"

the six months ended 30 June 2020

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC

"Shanghai Qijia"

Shanghai Qijia Network Information Technology Co., Ltd.* (上海齊家網信息

科技股份有限公司), a company with limited liability incorporated in the PRC

on 9 August 2007, and is controlled by our Group through the Contractual

Arrangements

Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

51

DEFINITION

"Self-operated Interior Design and

the provision of interior design and construction services

Construction Business"

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as

amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) in the share capital of our Company with a par value of

US$0.0001 each

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"subsidiary" or "subsidiaries"

has the meaning ascribed thereto in section 15 of the Companies Ordinance

"%"

per cent

  • The English names of the PRC nationals, enterprises, entities, departments, facilities, certificates, titles and the like are translation and/or transliteration of their Chinese names and are included for identification purposes only. In the event of inconsistency between the Chinese names and their English translations and/or transliterations, the Chinese names shall prevail.

52 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

