Qeeka Home Cayman : 2020 INTERIM REPORT

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 INTERIM REPORT CONTENTS 02 04 06 08 15 22 23 24 26 28 29 50 Corporate Information Key Highlights Chairman's Statement Management Discussion and Analysis Other Information Interim Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information Definition CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Executive Directors Mr. CAO Zhiguang (Chairman) Mr. DENG Huajin Mr. DENG Huajin (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) Mr. ZHANG Lihong Mr. TIAN Yuan Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis Mr. GAO Wei NOMINATION COMMITTEE Non-executive Directors Mr. DENG Huajin (Chairman) Mr. LI Gabriel Mr. ZHANG Lihong Ms. PING Xiaoli Mr. CAO Zhiguang Mr. ZHAO Guibin1 Mr. SHENG Gang2 REGISTERED OFFICE Independent Non-executive Directors ICS Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited 3-212 Governors Square, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue Mr. ZHANG Lihong P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach Mr. CAO Zhiguang Grand Cayman KY1-1203 Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis Cayman Islands JOINT COMPANY SECRETARIES HEADQUARTERS Mr. TIAN Yuan No. 6 Building, 3131 Jinshajiang Road Ms. SO Shuk Yi Betty Jiading District, Shanghai PRC AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG Mr. DENG Huajin KONG Mr. TIAN Yuan 40th Floor, Sunlight Tower AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE No. 248 Queen's Road East Wanchai Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis (Chairman) Hong Kong Mr. ZHANG Lihong Mr. CAO Zhiguang Note: Mr. ZHAO Guibin was appointed on 24 April 2020. Mr. SHENG resigned on 24 April 2020. 02 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CORPORATE INFORMATION PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND STOCK CODE TRANSFER AGENT 1739 ICS Corporate Services (Cayman) Limited 3-212 Governors Square, 23 COMPANY'S WEBSITE Lime Tree Bay Avenue P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach www.qeeka.com Grand Cayman KY1-1203 Cayman Islands PRINCIPAL BANKS HONG KONG SHARE REGISTRAR China Merchants Bank, Shanghai Branch Road Jinshajiang Sub-branch Tricor Investor Services Limited 1-2/F, Tower A, Shengnuoya Building Level 54, Hopewell Centre No. 1759, Road Jinshajiang 183 Queen's Road East Putuo District Wanchai Shanghai Hong Kong PRC LEGAL ADVISERS Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Hong Kong Branch As to Hong Kong law and United States law 3/F, Bank of China Tower Simpson Thacher & Bartlett 1 Garden Road 35/F, ICBC Tower 3 Central Garden Road Hong Kong Central Hong Kong AUDITOR PricewaterhouseCoopers Certified Public Accountants and Registered Public Interest Entity Auditor 22/F, Prince's Building Central Hong Kong Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 03 KEY HIGHLIGHTS FINANCIAL SUMMARY Six months ended 30 June Year-on-year 2020 2019 change (%) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) Revenue 309,877 366,465 (15.4%) Gross Profit 206,819 253,265 (18.3%) Gross Margin 66.7% 69.1% (3.5%) Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (10,708) 20,097 N/A Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company(1) 6,871 35,186 (80.5%) Adjusted Net Margin 2.2% 9.6% (77.1%) Notes: Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company excludes impairment loss on investments accounted for using the equity method, fair value changes of securities and share-based compensation expenses. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT Six months ended 30 June Year-on-year 2020 2019 change (%) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) Revenue 309,877 366,465 (15.4%) - Platform Business 206,667 224,631 (8.0%) - Materials Supply Chain Business 20,480 28,932 (29.2%) - Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others 82,730 112,902 (26.7%) Gross Profit 206,819 253,265 (18.3%) - Platform Business 194,857 215,468 (9.6%) - Materials Supply Chain Business 2,462 3,928 (37.3%) - Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others 9,500 33,869 (72.0%) Gross Margin 66.7% 69.1% (3.5%) - Platform Business 94.3% 95.9% (1.7%) - Materials Supply Chain Business 12.0% 13.6% (11.8%) - Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others 11.5% 30.0% (61.7%) 04 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 KEY HIGHLIGHTS KEY OPERATION METRICS The table below sets forth our MUV, the number of users to whom we made recommendations, the number of user recommendations made, and the average revenue from platform services per recommended user during the periods indicated: Six months ended 30 June Year-on-year 2020 2019 change (%) (RMB'000) (RMB'000) MUVs (in millions) 60.1 55.1 9.1% Number of recommended users 257,801 226,026 14.1% Number of recommendations made 610,358 549,911 11.0% Average revenue from platform services per recommended user (RMB) 802 994 (19.3%) During the Reporting Period, (i) our MUVs increased by 9.1% from 55.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 60.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (ii) the number of recommended users increased by 14.1% from 226,026 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 257,801 for the six months ended 30 June 2020; (iii) the number of recommendations made increased by 11.0% from 549,911 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 610,358 for the six months ended 30 June 2020; and (iv) the average revenue from platform services per recommended users decreased by 19.3% from RMB994 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB802 for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 05 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT To our Shareholders: The COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading out worldwide since the beginning of 2020 and has significantly impacted everyone's personal and work life. In China, residential community districts were locked down also traveling among cities and provinces was restricted, which consequently has taken a significant toll on the operation of the businesses on our platform. By looking over the pandemic, we have realized the importance of refining our capabilities as a platform and further diversifying our products and services portfolio. We also see the digitalization of the interior design and construction industry as more than an irreversible trend. As a socially responsible online home improvement platform in China. Despite the downward pressure from the market itself and the pandemic, we have provided interior design and construction service providers with online order handling training programs, free online design software, and online live stream marketing through our PaaS platform service. Moreover, we offered the sales discount to our interior design and construction service providers on our platform in financial distress. By these measures, we seek to maintain the healthy development of the industry, which has always been our mission. On behalf of the Board of the Company, I present the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020. HIGHLIGHTS OF RESULTS As of 30 June 2020, our results have taken a hit due to the pandemic but is generally stable. Our total revenue of the Company decreased by 15.4% year-on-year to RMB309.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. We made a net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB10.7 million and the adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company of RMB6.9 million. Our Group realized a positive operating cash flow of RMB49.2 million, due to our strict cost control during the pandemic. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB655.4 million and term deposit of RMB235.0 million as of 30 June 2020, compared to the balance of RMB410.7 and RMB547.3 million, respectively, as of 31 December 2019. BUSINESS REVIEW Platform Business In the first quarter of this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic outbroke, our Platform Business faced a severe challenge because interior design and construction service providers were unable to access residential community districts and construction workers were unable to return the cities they work in, which led to a harsh shrinkage of demand for orders. And we offered the sales discount to our interior design and construction service providers on our platform in financial distress. As a result, revenue from the Platform Business decreased by 8.0% year-on-year to RMB206.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. However, by in-depth data analysis, we found that consumers have a more definite preference for the contents related to home improvement because of the higher requirement for comfortability at home. We have added the new media channels to share home improvement content through videos and live broadcasts through our website and mobile applications which turned out to have strengthened user stickiness to our platform. In the second quarter of the year, when work resumed nationally, our user volumes and orders had seen a rapid increase. our MUVs increased by 9.1% from 55.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 60.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. On the merchant side, a large number of small and medium-sized merchants were in financial distress. We adopted numerous measures to help the interior design and construction service providers on platform by providing financing support to maintain survival and steady growth. Since the second quarter of the year, consumers have gathered rapidly from offline to online, interior design and construction service providers then turn out to generate a large number of intention orders unable to convert. We have provided interior design and construction service providers with operation software, which offered service training, online design software empowerment, online live stream marketing, etc., to enhance their ability to convert orders. As a result of our merchant operation, the number of interior design and construction service providers on our platform increased by 23.4% from 11,042 as of 30 June 2019 to 13,624 as of 30 June 2020. 06 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Material Supply Chain Business During the pandemic, most of the suppliers were facing a shortage of demand, a plunge of sales, and obstructed distribution. Moreover, interior design and construction service providers demand fewer materials due to financial distress. Our supply chain services are committed to assist interior design construction service providers in customer, orders attaining and inventory management through a digital integrated system. Thereby we can move what was a traditional business online, consequently to increase sales volume, decrease operation costs, and accelerate transactions to reduce pressure on liquidity. After work resumption in the second quarter of the year, we expanded our product portfolio. Except for existing auxiliary materials and sanitary products, we added furniture and smart-home products. We also adopted technological means such as VR to produce designs to facilitate sales in one package that includes products and services from both interior design and construction service providers and suppliers. Due to our effort, the order demand gradually picked up in the second quarter of the year. Overall, revenues from the Material Supply Chain Business decreased by 29.2% year-on-year to RMB20.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, and at a reasonable level. Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business Our self-operated interior business is divided into one for home renovation service focuses on individual consumers, whereas real estate refined decoration service focuses on interior design and construction services for residential real- estate developers and serviced apartments. The home renovation service was significantly adversely influenced by the pandemic. In first quarter of this year, the home renovation service was put on pause, mainly due to workers were restricted from entering the residential community districts. With then the pandemic being under control, users have a more definite preference for home comfortability. So we provide them with non-contact services, including online order signing, live stream showroom, and construction video surveillance, to ease users' concern of being infected. By our effort, the home renovation service has recovered progressively. The real estate refined decoration service has also recovered as the real-estate construction re-opened, the revenue from the real estate refined decoration service has risen to RMB66.8 million, a 47.1% year-on-year growth. Outlook In the remaining half year, we seek to maintain the stable development of our platform business. We will continue to focus on executing our long-term strategy as China's leading interior design and construction platform, which reduces our exposure to short-term volatility, and continue to align our product strategy, client coverage and service development with our focus on allocating our resources and efforts for long-term returns. We will continuously promote the digitalization of interior design and construction service providers and the home improvement industry. We would like to see more valuable partners joining us and create a more prospect environment for interior design and construction service providers and material suppliers as well as superior experiences for consumers. Our strong balance sheet allows us to act quickly on such opportunities which we believe would help us better serve our users. We are confident we will be able to derive sustainable value for our Shareholders continuously. Appreciation I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all the shareholders, investors, business partners, and users for your trust and support. I would also like to thank the peers in the Board of Directors, the management team, and all the employees for their contribution to the Company. In the future, we will continuously promote the development of the Company and create the highest value for our shareholders. DENG Huajin Chairman Shanghai, the PRC, 26 August 2020 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 07 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (The following information disclosures were based on financial information prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34, 'Interim financial reporting' unless otherwise specified) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 309,877 366,465 Cost of sales (103,058) (113,200) Gross profit 206,819 253,265 Selling and marketing expenses (178,350) (188,151) Administrative expenses (39,969) (33,281) Research and development expenses (26,971) (23,536) Net impairment losses on financial assets (415) (2,598) Other losses - net (10,580) (8,117) Operating loss (49,466) (2,418) Finance income 10,837 15,113 Finance costs (1,809) (959) Finance income - net 9,028 14,154 Share of net profit of investments accounted for using the equity method 25,997 2,228 (Loss)/profit before income tax (14,441) 13,964 Income tax credits/(expenses) 40 (560) (Loss)/profit for the period (14,401) 13,404 (Loss)/profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (10,708) 20,097 Non-controlling interests (3,693) (6,693) (14,401) 13,404 Non-IFRS measure Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 6,871 35,186 08 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REVENUE Total revenue decreased by 15.4% from RMB366.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB309.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 % of total % of total RMB'000 revenues RMB'000 revenues Platform Business 206,667 66.7% 224,631 61.3% Materials Supply Chain Business 20,480 6.6% 28,932 7.9% Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others 82,730 26.7% 112,902 30.8% Total 309,877 100.0% 366,465 100.0% Platform Business

Revenues derived from our Platform Business decreased by 8.0% from RMB224.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB206.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the temporary sales discount we offered to merchants, which was one of our measures to reduce liquidity pressure of interior design and construction service providers during the pandemic, which led to the decrease in average revenue from platform services per recommendation user, partially offset by the revenue growth due to increase of number of recommended users by 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues derived from our Platform Business decreased by 8.0% from RMB224.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB206.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the temporary sales discount we offered to merchants, which was one of our measures to reduce liquidity pressure of interior design and construction service providers during the pandemic, which led to the decrease in average revenue from platform services per recommendation user, partially offset by the revenue growth due to increase of number of recommended users by 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Materials Supply Chain Business

Revenues derived from our Material Supply Chain Business decreased by 29.2% from RMB28.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB20.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decline of the sales orders as service providers were unable to enter the decoration site during the epidemic, which led to a decrease in the demand for building materials.

Revenues derived from our Material Supply Chain Business decreased by 29.2% from RMB28.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB20.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decline of the sales orders as service providers were unable to enter the decoration site during the epidemic, which led to a decrease in the demand for building materials. Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others

Revenues derived from our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 26.7% from RMB112.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB82.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease of available construction sites during the first quarter of 2020 affected by the epidemic. With the opening of residential community districts and cities, the operation of Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business have recovered from the second quarter of 2020. Six months ended 30 June Year-on-year 2020 2019 change (%) RMB'000 RMB'000 Home renovation service 15,975 64,862 (75.4%) Real estate refined decoration service 66,755 45,376 47.1% Others - 2,664 (100.0%) Total 82,730 112,902 (26.7%) This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in home renovation service orders when some residential community districts in certain provinces and cities in PRC are closed down as prevention measures during the outbreak of the epidemic. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 09 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS On the other hand, our revenue from real estate refined decoration service increased by 47.1% to RMB66.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 from RMB45.4 million for the same period of 2019, as result of effect of the development of real estate refined decoration service strategy. COST OF SALES Cost of sales decreased by 8.9% from RMB113.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB103.1 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which is mainly due to the decrease in costs of our Materials Supply Chain Business and Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business. Platform Business

Cost of sales of our Platform Business increased by 28.3% from RMB9.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB11.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the increase in the cost of some new business.

Cost of sales of our Platform Business increased by 28.3% from RMB9.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB11.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the increase in the cost of some new business. Materials Supply Chain Business

Cost of sales of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 28.0% from RMB25.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB18.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, in line with the decrease in revenues from sales of building materials.

Cost of sales of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 28.0% from RMB25.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB18.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, in line with the decrease in revenues from sales of building materials. Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others

Cost of sales of our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 7.3% from RMB79.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB73.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease in cost of sales of our home renovations service, which was offset by the increase in cost of sales of our real estate refined decoration service during the periods. GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN As a result of the foregoing, our total gross profit decreased by 18.3% from RMB253.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB206.8 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Our overall gross profit margin decreased from 69.1% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 66.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Gross margin Gross margin RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 (%) Platform Business 194,857 94.3% 215,468 95.9% Materials Supply Chain Business 2,462 12.0% 3,928 13.6% Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others 9,500 11.5% 33,869 30.0% Total 206,819 66.7% 253,265 69.1% 10 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Platform Business

Gross profit of our Platform Business decreased by 9.6% from RMB215.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB194.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Gross profit margin of this segment stabilized at approximately 94.3% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to 95.9% for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Gross profit of our Platform Business decreased by 9.6% from RMB215.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB194.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Gross profit margin of this segment stabilized at approximately 94.3% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to 95.9% for the six months ended 30 June 2019. Materials Supply Chain Business

Gross profit of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 37.3% from RMB3.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 due to the revenue decrease in the business segment. Gross profit margin of Materials Supply Chain Business decreased from 13.6% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 12.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it was mainly attributable to some new orders with the lower margin during the period.

Gross profit of our Materials Supply Chain Business decreased by 37.3% from RMB3.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB2.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 due to the revenue decrease in the business segment. Gross profit margin of Materials Supply Chain Business decreased from 13.6% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 12.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, it was mainly attributable to some new orders with the lower margin during the period. Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others

Gross profit of our Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and others decreased by 72.0% from RMB33.9 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB9.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

Our gross profit margin for this segment decreased from 30.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 11.5% for the six months ended 30 June 2020, which was attributable to our real estate refined decoration service, which carried lower gross margin, accounted for the revenue of this segment increase from 40.2% for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to 80.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2020. SELLING AND MARKETING EXPENSES Our selling and marketing expenses decreased by 5.2% from RMB188.2 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB178.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to the decrease in advertising and promotion expenses including online promotional advertisements, resulting from our effort in optimizing marketing channels. ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Our administrative expenses increased by 20.1% from RMB33.3 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB40.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily due to a hiring of more senior managers to explore some new business opportunities. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES Our research and development expenses increased by 14.9% from RMB23.5 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019 to RMB27.0 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, primarily attributable to (i) the increase in both the headcount and average salaries and benefits of our research and development personnel to support our business growth, and (ii) the increase in subcontracting to third parties to enhance our platform technology development. OTHER LOSSES - NET Other net losses for the six months ended 30 June 2020 were mainly due to (i) the receipt of a government grant of RMB1.0 million during the first half year of 2020, (ii) fair value changes of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of RMB13.8 million. FINANCE INCOME - NET Our finance income for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB10.8 million is mainly due to the interest income from our internal funds. INCOME TAX CREDITS/(EXPENSES) Our income tax credits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was RMB0.04 million is mainly due to the decrease in deferred tax liability. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS NON-IFRS MEASURES: ADJUSTED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY As a result of the foregoing, our net loss was RMB14.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, as compared to net profit of RMB13.4 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019. To supplement our unaudited interim results, which is presented in accordance with IFRS, we also use adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company as an additional financial measure, which is not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS. The term "adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company" is not defined under IFRS. We believe that this additional financial measure facilitates comparisons of operating performance from period to period and company to company by eliminating potential impacts of items that our management do not consider to be indicative of our operating performance. We believe that this measure provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our consolidated results of operations in the same manner as they help our management. However, our presentation of the "adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company" may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure presented by other companies. The use of this non-IFRS measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitute for analysis of, our results of operations or financial condition as reported under IFRSs. The following table reconciles our adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS: Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (10,708) 20,097 Impairment loss on investments accounted for using the equity method 930 14,135 Share-based compensation expenses 868 954 Fair value changes of securities 15,781 - Adjusted net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company 6,871 35,186 LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES Our cash and other liquid financial resources as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 were as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash and cash equivalents 655,361 410,681 Term deposits 235,026 547,258 Cash and other liquid financial resources 890,387 957,939 Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand, and deposits held at call with banks. Term deposits are bank deposits with original maturities over three months and redeemable on maturity. Most of our cash and cash equivalents and term deposits are denominated in the United States dollar, Renminbi and Hong Kong dollar. 12 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BORROWINGS As of 30 June 2020, we had total borrowings of RMB12.0 million and the interest rate of the borrowings 4.35% per annum. PLEDGE OF ASSETS As of 30 June 2020, the aggregate principal amount of wealth management product, amounting to RMB10.0 million were held at bank as guarantee for bank borrowing of RMB5.0 million from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. GEARING RATIO As of 30 June 2020, our gearing ratio, calculated as total borrowings divided by total equity attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately 0.9%. TREASURY POLICY We have adopted a prudent financial management approach towards our treasury policies and thus maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. To manage the liquidity risk, the Board closely monitors the Group's liquidity position to ensure that the liquidity structure of the Group's assets, liabilities and other commitments can meet its funding requirements from time to time. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, we have funded our cash requirements principally from cash generated from our operating activities. We have primarily used cash to develop new operations and support mid-to-long term strategic investments along the value chain in order to better consolidate industry resources. We had cash and cash equivalents of RMB655.4 million as of 30 June 2020. For the purpose of presentation in the consolidated statement of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held at call with financial institutions that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and which are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Purchase of property and equipment 4,394 32 Purchase of intangible assets 202 1,568 Payment of land deed tax - 9,358 Total 4,596 10,958 Our capital expenditures was mainly used for the acquisition of property and equipment such as servers and computers, expenditures related to land use right, and intangible assets. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 13 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Investments accounted for using the equity method 270,366 240,364 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 34,731 56,944 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,958 10,958 Total 316,055 308,266 We have made non-controlling interests in investments that we believe have technologies or businesses that supplement and benefit our business. Some of the investments we made were companies that do not generate meaningful revenue and profits yet. It is therefore difficult to determine the success of these investments in such early stage, and while successful investments could generate substantial returns, unsuccessful ones may need to be impaired. In respect of the Group's investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group tested them for impairment by estimated the value-in-use of these investments as at 30 June 2020 if any impairment indicator noted. Based on the result of the test, impairment losses of RMB930,000 was recognised as at 30 June 2020. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RISK Foreign exchange risk arises when future commercial transactions or recognised assets and liabilities are denominated in a currency that is not the Group entities' functional currencies. Our Company's functional currency is United States Dollar. Our Company's primary subsidiaries were incorporated in the PRC and these subsidiaries use Renminbi as their functional currency. Our Group operates mainly in the PRC with most of the transactions settled in Renminbi. As a result, management considers that the business is not exposed to any significant foreign exchange risk as there are no significant financial assets or liabilities of our Group are denominated in the currencies other than the respective functional currencies of our Group's entities. Hence, we currently do not hedge or consider necessary to hedge any of these risks. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As of 30 June 2020, we did not have any material contingent liabilities. 14 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 OTHER INFORMATION DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY OF ITS ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS As of 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the Shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company and any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO), which were required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including those taken or deemed as their interests and short position in accordance with such provisions of the SFO), or which were required, pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register kept by the Company referred to therein, or which were required, pursuant to the Model Code, to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange were as follows: (i) Interest in Shares of the Company Approximate percentage of the issued Number of Number of Total voting ordinary underlying number of Shares of Name of Director Nature of interest Shares Shares Shares the Company Mr. Deng(1) Interest in controlled corporation 308,377,140 - 308,377,140 26.03% and interest of spouse Mr. Gao Wei(2) Interest in controlled corporation 5,229,970 8,981,390 14,211,360 1.20% Mr. Tian Yuan(3) Interest in controlled corporation 4,578,876 - 4,578,876 0.39% Mr. Gabriel Li(4) Interest of spouse 100,000,000 - 100,000,000 8.44% Notes: Mr. Deng holds 100% equity interests of Qeeka Holding, which in turn directly holds 294,789,530 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Deng is deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares held by Qeeka Holding. Mr. Deng is the spouse of Ms. Sun Jie ("Ms. Sun"), and is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares of Ms. Sun held through Qeeka Sunjie Home, representing approximately 1.15% interest in the Company. Mr. Gao Wei holds 100% equity interests in Qeeka Josephine Holding, which in turn directly holds 5,229,970 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Gao Wei is deemed to be interested in the 5,229,970 Shares held by Qeeka Josephine Holding. In addition, Mr. Gao Wei was granted a total of 8,981,390 options under the pre-IPO Share Option Scheme on 31 December 2011. Mr. Tian Yuan holds 100% equity interests of Qeeka Tianyuan Home, which in turn directly holds 4,578,876 Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Tian Yuan is deemed to be interested in the 4,578,876 Shares held by Qeeka Tianyuan Home. Mr. Gabriel Li is the spouse of Ms. Lam Lai Ming ("Ms. Lam"), and is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Ms. Lam in Clinton Global Limited, it directly holds 100,000,000 Shares. Clinton Global Limited is owned as to 95% by Orchid Asia VI, L.P. and as to 5% by Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited. The general partner of Orchid Asia VI, L.P. is OAVI Holdings, L.P. and the general partner of OAVI Holdings, L.P. is Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited, a company which is indirectly wholly-owned by Ms. Lam. Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited is wholly controlled by Ms. Lam. Save as disclosed above, as of 30 June 2020, none of the Directors and chief executives of the Company has any interest or short position in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Model Code. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 15 OTHER INFORMATION Interest in associated corporations

Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, none of the Directors or chief executive of the Company and their respective associates had any interest or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) (i) which will be required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register kept by the Company, or (ii) which will be required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES So far as the Directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, the following persons had interest or short positions in the shares of the Company which would be required to be disclosed to the Company under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO or which will be required, pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO, to be recorded in the register kept by the Company: Approximate percentage of shareholding Name of Shareholders Nature of interest Number of shares(1) in the Company Mr. Deng(2) Interest in a controlled corporation and 308,377,140(L) 26.03% interest of spouse Ms. Sun(3) Interest in a controlled corporation and 308,377,140(L) 26.03% interest of spouse Qeeka Holding(2) Beneficial owner 294,789,530(L) 24.88% Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd(4)(5) Interest in a controlled corporation 185,246,080(L) 15.63% Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Interest in a controlled corporation 185,246,080(L) 15.63% Holding Development Co., Ltd.(4)(5) Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Interest in a controlled corporation 185,246,080(L) 15.63% Development Co., Ltd.(4)(5) Suzhou Industrial Zone Interest in a controlled corporation 185,246,080(L) 15.63% Management Committee(4)(5) Baidu HK(6) Beneficial owner 124,981,861(L) 10.55% Baidu Holdings Limited(6) Interest in a controlled corporation 124,981,861(L) 10.55% Baidu, Inc.(6) Interest in a controlled corporation 124,981,861(L) 10.55% Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC(7) Interest in a controlled corporation 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC(7) Interest in a controlled corporation 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC(7) Interest in a controlled corporation 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P.(7) Beneficial owner 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Teng Yue Partners, L.P.(7) Investment manager 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Li Tao(7) Interest in a controlled corporation 105,186,500(L) 8.88% Hua Yuan International (4) Beneficial owner 101,912,750(L) 8.60% China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Interest in a controlled corporation 101,912,750(L) 8.60% Ventures Co., Ltd. (4) 16 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 OTHER INFORMATION Approximate percentage of shareholding Name of Shareholders Nature of interest Number of shares(1) in the Company Clinton Global Limited(8) Beneficial owner 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Areo Holdings Limited(8) Interested in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Mr. Gabriel Li(8) Interest of spouse 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Lam Lai Ming(8) Interest in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% OAVI Holdings, L.P.(8) Interest in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited(8) Interested in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Orchid Asia V Group, Limited(8) Interested in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited(8) Interest in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% Orchid Asia VI, L.P.(8) Interest in a controlled corporation 100,000,000(L) 8.44% SIP Oriza (5) Beneficial owner 83,333,330(L) 7.03% Yao Hua(5) Interest in a controlled corporation 83,333,330(L) 7.03% SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd.(5) Interest in a controlled corporation 83,333,330(L) 7.03% SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Interest in a controlled corporation 83,333,330(L) 7.03% Management Co., Ltd.(5) Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd.(5) Interest in a controlled corporation 83,333,330(L) 7.03% Notes: The letter "L" denotes the person's long position in the Shares. Qeeka Holding is wholly-owned by Mr. Deng, therefore Mr. Deng is deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares held by Qeeka Holding under the SFO. In addition, Mr. Deng is the spouse of Ms. Sun and therefore is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares which Ms. Sun is interested in under the SFO. Qeeka Sunjie Home Holding Limited is wholly-owned by Ms. Sun Jie, therefore Ms. Sun is deemed to be interested in the 13,587,610 Shares held by Sunjie Home under the SFO. In addition, Ms. Sun Jie is the spouse of Mr. Deng and is therefore deemed to be interested in the 294,789,530 Shares which are interested by Mr. Deng under the SFO. Hua Yuan International Limited is wholly-owned by China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Ventures Co., Ltd., which is wholly- owned by Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd, which is owned as to 60% by Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., as to 20% by Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd. and as to 20% by Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., the first two of which are wholly-owned by Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee, the latter is wholly-owned by Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd.. Under the SFO, China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Ventures Co., Ltd., Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd, Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Investment Co. Ltd, Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee and Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Hua Yuan International Limited. The general partner of SIP Oriza is SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd., which is owned as to 51% by SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. and as to 49% by Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd.. SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd. is owned as to 44.19% by Yao Hua. Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd. is owned as to 60% by Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., as to 20% by Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd. and as to 20% by Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., the first two of which are wholly-owned by Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee, the latter is wholly-owned by Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. Under the SFO, SIP Oriza PE Fund Management Co., Ltd., SIP Oriza Jingfeng Equity Investment Management Co., Ltd., Suzhou Oriza Holdings Co., Ltd., Yao Hua, Suzhou Industrial Park Economic Development Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park State-owned Assets Holding Development Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Investment Management Co. Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Zone Management Committee and Jiangsu Guoxin Group Co. Ltd. are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by SIP Oriza. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 17 OTHER INFORMATION Baidu (Hong Kong) Limited is an investment holding company wholly-owned by Baidu Holdings Limited, which is wholly-owned by Baidu, Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ (NASDAQ: BIDU). Under the SFO, Baidu, Inc. and Baidu Holdings Limited are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Baidu (Hong Kong) Limited. Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P., holds 105,186,500 Shares, which is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC. Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC. is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC, a company which is owned as to 99% by Mr. Li Tao. Teng Yue Partners, L.P. is wholly owned by Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC, a company which is owned as to 99% by Mr. Li Tao. Accordingly, based on the above disclosure, Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P., Teng Yue Partners GP, LLC, Teng Yue Partners Holdings GP, LLC, Teng Yue Partners Holdings, LLC, Teng Yue Partners, L.P. and Mr. Li Tao are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Teng Yue Partners Master Fund, L.P. Clinton Global Limited (previously known as Orchid Asia) is owned as to 95% by Orchid Asia VI, L.P., and as to 5% by Orchid Asia V Co-Investment Limited. The general partner of Orchid Asia VI, L.P. is OAVI Holdings, L.P., and the general partner of OAVI Holdings, L.P. is Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited. Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited is wholly owned by Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited, which is wholly owned by Orchid Asia V Group, Limited. Orchid Asia V Group, Limited is wholly owned by Areo Holdings Limited, a company which is wholly owned by Ms. Lam. Under the SFO, Orchid Asia VI, L.P., OAVI Holdings, L.P., Orchid Asia VI GP, Limited, Orchid Asia V Group Management, Limited, Orchid Asia V Group, Limited, Areo Holdings Limited and Ms. Lam are deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Clinton Global Limited. Mr. Gabriel Li is the spouse of Ms. Lam, and is deemed to be interested in the Shares held by Ms. Lam in Clinton Global Limited. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the Reporting Period, the Company has repurchased 6,332,000 shares on the Stock Exchange at an aggregate consideration (including transaction cost) of approximately HKD15.4 million. The highest price paid was HKD2.49, and the lowest price paid was HKD2.38. Particulars of the repurchases made by the Company during the Reporting Period are as follows: Number of shares Purchase price per share Aggregate Months repurchased Highest Lowest consideration (HK$) (HK$) (HK$) January 4,151,000 2.49 2.38 10,086,933 June 2,181,000 2.48 2.38 5,347,211 The Shares repurchased in January 2020 were subsequently cancelled on 29 April 2020. Save as disclosed above, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the listed securities during the Reporting Period. 18 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 OTHER INFORMATION PRE-IPO SHARE OPTION SCHEME A Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme") was approved and adopted by the Company in 2011 which was formalised in 2018. The purposes of the Scheme are to reward the participants defined thereunder for their past contribution to the success of the Group and to provide incentives to them to further contribute to the Group. The principal terms of the Scheme are summarised in the section headed "Statutory and General Information - 11. Pre- IPO Share Option Scheme" in Appendix IV to the Company's Prospectus dated 21 June 2018. The terms of the Scheme are not subject to the provisions of Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules as this Scheme will not involve the grant of options by the Company to subscribe for Shares subsequent to the Listing of the Company. During the Period under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme, 1,906,852 share options were lapsed. As at 30 June 2020, the total number of outstanding share options was 40,994,289 representing approximately 3.5% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at that date. The details below set out the movement of the share option granted under the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme during the Period: Exercise Exercised Cancelled Lapsed Balance price Balance as at during during during as at per Share Name of grantee Date of grant 01/01/2020 the Period the Period the Period 30/06/2020 (RMB) Option period Director GAO Wei 31/12/2011 8,981,390 - - - 8,981,390 2.004 10 years from grant date Senior management Senior management 31/12/2011 12,461,680 - - - 12,461,680 2.004 10 years from grant (in aggregate) date 31/12/2016 2,357,620 - - - 2,357,620 2.004 10 years from grant date Employee Employee (in aggregate) 31/12/2016 19,100,451 - - 1,906,852 17,193,599 2.004 10 years from grant date Total - 42,901,141 - - 1,906,852 40,994,289 - - EMPLOYEE AND REMUNERATION POLICY As of 30 June 2020, the Group had 769 full-time employees, most of whom were based in China, primarily at our headquarters in Shanghai, with the rest based in Beijing, Fuzhou and various other cities in China. The number of employees employed by the Group varies depending on needs and employees are remunerated based on industry practice. Our success depends on our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. As part of our retention strategy, we offer employees competitive salaries, performance-based cash bonuses and other incentives. As required under the PRC regulations, we participate in housing fund and various employee social security plan that are organized by applicable local municipal and provincial governments. Bonuses are generally discretionary and based in part on the overall performance of our business. We have granted and plan to continue to grant share-based incentive awards to our employees in the future to incentivise their contributions to our growth and development. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 19 OTHER INFORMATION MATERIAL ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATED COMPANIES AND JOINT VENTURES During the Reporting Period, we did not have any material acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries and joint ventures. COMPLIANCE WITH THE CG CODE The Company is committed to maintaining and promoting stringent corporate governance. The principle of the Company's corporate governance is to promote effective internal control measures, uphold a high standard of ethics, transparency, responsibility and integrity in all aspects of business, to ensure that its affairs are conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and to enhance the transparency and accountability of the Board to all shareholders. The Company has adopted the principles and code provisions of the CG Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules as the basis of the Company's corporate governance practices during the Reporting Period. Save for code provision A.2.1, the Company has complied with all the code provisions as set out in the CG Code during the Reporting Period. COMPLIANCE WITH CODE PROVISION A.2.1 OF THE CG CODE Pursuant to code provision A.2.1 of the CG Code, companies listed on the Stock Exchange are expected to comply with, but may choose to deviate from the requirement that the responsibilities between the chairman and the chief executive officer should be segregated and should not be performed by the same individual. The Company does not have separate chairman and chief executive officer and Mr. Deng Huajin currently performs these two roles. The Board believes that vesting the roles of both chairman and chief executive officer by the same person has the benefit of ensuring consistent leadership within the Company and enables more effective and efficient overall strategic planning for the Company. The Board considers that the balance of power and authority for the present arrangement will not be impaired and this structure will enable the Company to make and implement decisions promptly and effectively. The Board will continue to review and consider segregating the roles of chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer of the Company at an appropriate time by taking into account the circumstances of the Company as a whole. COMPLIANCE WITH THE MODEL CODE The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as its code of conduct regarding dealings in the securities of the Company since the Listing Date. Having made specific enquiry of all the Directors of the Company, all the Directors confirmed that they have strictly complied with the required standards set out in the Model Code during the Reporting Period. The Board has also adopted the Model Code to regulate all dealings by relevant employees who are likely to be in possession of unpublished inside information of the Company in respect of securities in the Company as referred to in code provision A.6.4 of the CG Code. No incident of non-compliance with the Model Code by the Company's relevant employees has been noted during the Reporting Period after making reasonable enquiry. AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS We have established an audit and risk management committee (the "Audit and Risk Management Committee") with written terms of reference in compliance with Rule 3.21 and the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Audit and Risk Management Committee consists of three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis, Mr. CAO Zhiguang and Mr. ZHANG Lihong. Mr. WONG Man Chung Francis was appointed as the chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. The Audit and Risk Management Committee has reviewed the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the Reporting Period, and confirms that the applicable accounting principles, standards and requirements have been complied with, and that adequate disclosures have been made. The Audit and Risk Management Committee has also discussed the auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters. 20 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 OTHER INFORMATION INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare any interim dividend for the Reporting Period. USE OF NET PROCEEDS The total net proceeds from the issue of new Shares by the Company in its IPO (after deducting the underwriting fees and related expenses) amounted approximately RMB949.8 million, and the balance of unutilized net proceeds of approximately RMB581.5 million was kept at the bank accounts of the Group as at 30 June 2020. The net proceeds from the IPO have been and will be utilized in accordance with the intended uses as disclosed in the Prospectus of the Company and subsequently revised in the announcement issued by the Company dated 27 March 2020. The table below sets out the intended uses and actual usage of the net proceeds as at 30 June 2020: Revised Revised Unutilized allocation of percentage Actual usage net proceeds usage of of total up to as at Use of proceeds net proceeds net proceeds 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) Marketing expense 379.9 40.0% 160.0 219.9 Development of supply chain management business 135.0 14.2% 50.0 85.0 Development of Loan referral business 20.0 2.1% - 20.0 Development of our self-operated interior design and construction business 50.0 5.3% 37.5 12.5 Investment in our technology infrastructure and system 162.5 17.1% 73.5 89.0 Additional strategic investments and acquisitions 95.0 10.0% 13.0 82.0 Development of our new business 40.0 4.2% 4.3 35.7 General working capital 67.4 7.1% 30.0 37.4 Total 949.8 100.0% 368.3 581.5 The Company expects to utilise the remaining proceeds of approximately RMB581.5 million within the next 2.5 years. IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD The Group has no important events after the Reporting Period. PUBLIC FLOAT Based on the information that is publicly available to the Company and to the knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained a public float of no less than 25% of the issued shares as at the date of this announcement, which was in line with the requirement under the Listing Rules. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 21 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 6 309,877 366,465 Cost of sales 7 (103,058) (113,200) Gross profit 206,819 253,265 Selling and marketing expenses 7 (178,350) (188,151) Administrative expenses 7 (39,969) (33,281) Research and development expenses 7 (26,971) (23,536) Net impairment losses on financial assets 15(e) (415) (2,598) Other losses - net 8 (10,580) (8,117) Operating loss (49,466) (2,418) Finance income 9 10,837 15,113 Finance costs 9 (1,809) (959) Finance income - net 9 9,028 14,154 Share of results of investments accounted for using the equity method 12 25,997 2,228 (Loss)/profit before income tax (14,441) 13,964 Income tax credits/(expenses) 10 40 (560) (Loss)/profit for the period (14,401) 13,404 (Loss)/profit attributable to: - Equity holders of the Company (10,708) 20,097 - Non-controlling interests (3,693) (6,693) (14,401) 13,404 (Losses)/earnings per share for (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic (losses)/earnings per share (RMB) 11 (0.01) 0.02 Diluted (losses)/earnings per share (RMB) 11 (0.01) 0.02 The above interim condensed consolidated income statement should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 22 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 (Loss)/profit for the period (14,401) 13,404 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of investments accounted for using the equity method 12 (40) 470 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 9,318 1,224 9,278 1,694 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 13 (238) (2,420) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 9,040 (726) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (5,361) 12,678 Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (1,668) 19,371 Non-controlling interests (3,693) (6,693) (5,361) 12,678 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 23 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 30 June 2020 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 22,763 22,128 Right-of-use assets 351,516 340,402 Intangible assets 7,327 8,827 Goodwill 7,796 7,796 Deferred tax assets 18,543 18,543 Investments accounted for using the equity method 12 270,366 240,364 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ("FVOCI") 13 34,731 56,944 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL") 14 10,958 10,958 Other receivables 15 1,124 1,503 Total non-current assets 725,124 707,465 Current assets Inventories 18,331 12,956 Trade and other receivables and prepayments to suppliers 15 99,106 104,997 Amounts due from related parties 22(c) 8,211 5,291 Contract assets 15 31,261 25,351 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVPL") 14 308,861 222,151 Term deposits 16 235,026 547,258 Cash and cash equivalents 16 655,361 410,681 Total current assets 1,356,157 1,328,685 Total assets 2,081,281 2,036,150 EQUITY Share capital 17 788 799 Share premium 17 2,323,294 2,356,802 Treasury shares 17 (5,649) (25,281) Other reserves 18 (193,491) (203,399) Accumulated losses (791,201) (758,909) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 1,333,741 1,370,012 Non-controlling interests (26,374) (22,681) Total equity 1,307,367 1,347,331 24 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at 30 June 2020 Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 651 730 Lease liabilities 21 20,458 12,157 Total non-current liabilities 21,109 12,887 Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 12,000 12,000 Trade and other payables 20 563,608 511,249 Contract liabilities 20 122,063 104,042 Amounts due to a related party 22(c) - 6 Lease liabilities 21 15,836 9,261 Income tax liabilities 39,298 39,374 Total current liabilities 752,805 675,932 Total liabilities 773,914 688,819 Total equity and liabilities 2,081,281 2,036,150 The above interim condensed consolidated balance sheet should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. The interim condensed consolidated financial information on pages 22 to 49 were approved by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2020 and were signed on its behalf by: Deng Huajin Tian Yuan Director Director Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 25 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Non- Share Share Treasury Other Accumulated controlling Total Note capital premium Shares reserves losses interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 31 December 2019 (audited) 799 2,356,802 (25,281) (203,399) (758,909) (22,681) 1,347,331 Loss for the period - - - - (10,708) (3,693) (14,401) Other comprehensive income - - - 9,040 - - 9,040 Total comprehensive loss for the six months ended 30 June 2020 - - - 9,040 (10,708) (3,693) (5,361) Transactions with owners: - Repurchase and cancellation of shares 17 (11) (33,508) 19,632 - - - (13,887) - Share-based compensation under Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) - - - 868 - - 868 - Dividends declared 19 - - - - (21,584) - (21,584) Transactions with owners for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (11) (33,508) 19,632 868 (21,584) - (34,603) At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) 788 2,323,294 (5,649) (193,491) (791,201) (26,374) 1,307,367 26 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Attributable to the equity holders of the Company Non- Share Share Treasury Other Accumulated controlling Total Note capital premium Shares reserves losses interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 31 December 2018 (audited) 805 2,378,009 - (204,962) (820,392) (32,783) 1,320,677 Changes on initial application of IFRS 16 - - - - (451) - (451) Restated balance at 1 January 2019 805 2,378,009 - (204,962) (820,843) (32,783) 1,320,226 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - - 20,097 (6,693) 13,404 Other comprehensive loss - - - (726) - - (726) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - - - (726) 20,097 (6,693) 12,678 Transactions with owners: - Repurchase of shares - - (8,200) - - - (8,200) - Exercise of ESOP -* 9 - (3) - - 6 - Share-based compensation under ESOP - - - 954 - - 954 - Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholders - - - - - 2,150 2,150 Transactions with owners for the six months ended 30 June 2019 - 9 (8,200) 951 - 2,150 (5,090) At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) 805 2,378,018 (8,200) (204,737) (800,746) (37,326) 1,327,814 Note (*): The balance stated above is less than RMB1,000. The above interim condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 27 INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June Note 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from/(used in) operations 46,854 (16,227) Interest received 2,419 3,855 Income tax paid (115) (3) Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 49,158 (12,375) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,394) (32) Purchase of land use rights - (9,358) Purchase of intangible assets (202) (1,568) Net decrease/(increase) in term deposits 312,232 (52,391) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 143 107 Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at FVPL 312,801 70,000 Withdrawal of certain investment in an investee measured at FVOCI 13(a) 17,000 - Payment for investments measured at FVOCI (9,862) - Interest received on term deposits 6,278 8,036 Loans to related parties 21(b) (2,060) (7,429) Purchases of financial assets at FVPL (411,000) (117,738) Dividends received from financial assets at FVPL 1,364 - Net decrease/(increase) in amounts held for securities trading purposes 5,692 (21,428) Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 227,992 (131,801) Cash flows from financing activities Cash received from capital contributions in subsidiaries from non-controlling shareholders - 2,150 Proceeds from borrowings 16,500 12,000 Repayments of borrowings (16,500) - Cash paid in repurchase of shares 17 (13,887) (8,200) Interest paid for short-term borrowings (284) (71) Cash received from exercise of ESOP - 6 Payment for lease liabilities (including interest component) (5,560) (4,159) Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders 19 (19,757) - Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (39,488) 1,726 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 237,662 (142,450) Effect on exchange rate difference 7,018 1,225 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 410,681 779,779 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 655,361 638,554 The above interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 28 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 20 November 2014 as an exempted Company with limited liability under the Companies Law (Cap. 22, Law 3 of 1961 as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is 3-212 Governors Square, 23 Lime Tree Bay Avenue, P.O. Box 30746, Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman KY1-1203, Cayman Islands. The Company is an investment holding Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including structured entities (collectively, the "Group") are principally engaged in (i) the provision of order recommendation services, provision of advertising and promotion services, licensing its brand to business partners and others("Platform Business"); (ii) the provision of interior design and construction service ("Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business"); (iii) the provision of building and home decoration materials supply chain services ("Materials Supply Chain Business"). Mr. Deng Huajin (鄧華金, "Mr. Deng") is the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company. The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and listed its shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 12 July 2018. The interim condensed consolidated financial information is presented in Renminbi thousand (RMB'000), unless otherwise stated. The interim condensed consolidated financial information was approved by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2020. The interim condensed consolidated financial information has not been audited. BASIS OF PREPARATION

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total earnings.

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements.

Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total earnings.

Except as described below, the accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, as described in those annual financial statements. Taxes on income in the interim periods are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total earnings. New and amended standards adopted by the Group Definition of Material - amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of a Business - amendments to IFRS 3 Revised Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7.

There is no significant impact of the new and amended standards. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 29 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 ESTIMATES

The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing the interim condensed consolidated financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that were applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial risk factors

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: market risk (including foreign exchange risk and cash flow interest rate risk), credit risk and liquidity risk.

The interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all financial risk management information and disclosures as described in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

There have been no changes in the risk management policies since 31 December 2019. Fair value estimation

The following table presents the Group's financial assets that are measured at fair value at 30 June 2020.

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 30 June 2020 Financial assets at FVPL (Note 14) 57,833 - 261,986 319,819 Financial assets at FVOCI (Note 13) - - 34,731 34,731 57,833 - 296,717 354,550 The different levels have been defined as follows: Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (level 1).

Inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices) (level 2).

Inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs) (level 3). There were no transfers among levels 1, 2 and 3 during the period. 30 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

5.2 Fair value estimation (continued)

5.2 Fair value estimation Valuation techniques used to determine fair value

Specific valuation techniques used to value financial instruments include: Quoted market prices or dealer quotes for similar instruments, and Other techniques, such as discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine fair value for the remaining financial instruments.

There were no changes in valuation techniques during the period. Fair value measurement using significant unobservable inputs (level 3)

The following table presents the changes in level 3 items for the six months ended 30 June 2020: Financial assets at FVPL Financial Financial assets related Wealth assets to redemption management at FVOCI rights products Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 As at 1 January 2020 56,944 10,958 153,790 221,692 Acquisitions - - 411,000 411,000 Changes in fair value (238) - (3,767) (4,005) Disposals - - (312,295) (312,295) Withdrawal of certain investment in an investee (17,000) - - (17,000) Transferred to investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12) (4,975) - - (4,975) Currency translation differences - - 2,300 2,300 As at 30 June 2020 34,731 10,958 251,028 296,717 Net unrealised losses for the period (238) - (5,062) (5,300) Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 31 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued)

5.3 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost

The fair value of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amount:

5.3 Fair value of financial assets and liabilities measured at amortised cost The fair value of the following financial assets and liabilities approximate their carrying amount: Trade and other receivables (except for prepayments to suppliers) Amounts held for securities trading purposes Amounts due from related parties Cash and cash equivalents and term deposits Short-term borrowings Trade and other payables (except for accrued taxes other than income tax) Amounts due to a related party Lease liabilities

SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group's business activities, for which discrete financial information is available, are regularly reviewed and evaluated by the chief operating decision-maker ("CODM"). The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the executive directors of the Company that makes strategic decisions.

The Group's operations are mainly organised under the following business segments as a result of the aforementioned change on operating segments:

The Group's business activities, for which discrete financial information is available, are regularly reviewed and evaluated by the chief operating decision-maker ("CODM"). The CODM, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identified as the executive directors of the Company that makes strategic decisions. The Group's operations are mainly organised under the following business segments as a result of the aforementioned change on operating segments: Platform Business; Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business; and Materials Supply Chain Business.

The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments mainly based on segment revenues and segment gross profit. The revenues from external customers reported to CODM are measured as segment revenues, which is the revenues derived from the customers in each segment. The segment gross profit is consistently with the Group's gross profit. 32 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

There were no separate segment assets and segment liabilities information provided to the CODM, as CODM does not use this information to allocate resources or evaluate the performance of the operating segments. Six months ended 30 June 2020 (unaudited) Self-operated Interior Design and Materials Platform Construction Supply Chain Segment Business Business Business Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue Segment revenue 207,692 84,790 23,432 315,914 Inter-segment sales (1,025) (2,060) (2,952) (6,037) Revenue from external customers 206,667 82,730 20,480 309,877 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 139,989 3,621 20,480 164,090 Over time 66,678 79,109 - 145,787 206,667 82,730 20,480 309,877 Results Segment gross profit 194,857 9,500 2,462 206,819 Selling and marketing expenses (178,350) Administrative expenses (39,969) Research and development expenses (26,971) Net impairment losses on financial assets (415) Other losses - net (10,580) Finance income - net 9,028 Share of results of investments accounted for using the equity method 25,997 Loss before income tax (14,441) Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 33 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Self-operated Interior Design and Materials Platform Construction Supply Chain Segment Business Business Business Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue Segment revenue 253,188 130,721 35,345 2,664 421,918 Inter-segment sales (28,557) (20,483) (6,413) - (55,453) Revenue from external customers 224,631 110,238 28,932 2,664 366,465 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 145,527 5,742 28,932 - 180,201 Over time 79,104 104,496 - 2,664 186,264 224,631 110,238 28,932 2,664 366,465 Results Segment gross profit 215,468 32,910 3,928 959 253,265 Selling and marketing expenses (188,151) Administrative expenses (33,281) Research and development expenses (23,536) Net impairment losses on financial assets (2,598) Other losses - net (8,117) Finance income - net 14,154 Share of results of investments accounted for using the equity method 2,228 Profit before income tax 13,964 34 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

Revenue

The revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are set out as follows:

Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Platform Business 206,667 224,631 - Order recommendation fees 188,051 199,409 - Storefront fees 10,765 10,470 - Licence fees 3,172 6,278 - Decoration supervision service fees 4,679 8,474 Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business 82,730 110,238 - Self-operated decoration business 79,109 104,496 - Sales of goods 3,621 5,742 Materials Supply Chain Business 20,480 28,932 Others - 2,664 309,877 366,465 Revenue by geographical markets

All the revenue of the Group was generated in the PRC during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. Information about major customers

No individual customer's revenue amounted to 10% or more of the Group's total revenue. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 35 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 7 EXPENSES BY NATURE Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Outsourced labour costs 104,455 85,521 Advertising and promotion expenses 103,701 111,118 Employee benefit expenses 57,461 56,830 Cost of inventories sold 45,647 61,347 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,050 3,783 Travelling, entertainment and communication expenses 5,412 6,975 Bank charges and point-of-sale device processing fees 3,301 1,846 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,823 5,133 Professional fee 2,679 5,705 Amortization of intangible assets 1,702 1,523 Auditor's remuneration - Audit service 1,600 1,700 - Non-audit service 70 60 Short-term leases and leases of low-valued assets 1,124 8,203 Taxes and levies 626 823 Utilities and electricity 343 492 Miscellaneous 7,354 7,109 348,348 358,168 8 OTHER LOSSES - NET Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Dividends received from Financial assets at FVPL 1,364 - Government grants 1,009 4,313 Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) 1,407 (228) Gains on termination of lease contracts 974 - Recovery of the write-off of receivables - 3,600 Net loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (793) (2,076) Impairment loss on investments accounted for using the equity method (a) (930) (14,135) Fair value changes of financial assets at FVPL (13,789) (294) Others 178 703 (10,580) (8,117) In respect of the Group's investments accounted for using the equity method, the Group tested them for impairment by estimating the value-in-use of these investments as at 30 June 2020 if any impairment indicator noted. Based on the result of test, an impairment loss of RMB930,000 was recognised for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Note 12). 36 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 9 FINANCE INCOME - NET Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Finance income: Interest income 10,837 15,113 Finance costs: Interest expenses on borrowing (284) (71) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (1,525) (888) (1,809) (959) Finance income - net 9,028 14,154 10 INCOME TAX (CREDITS)/EXPENSES Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current tax: Current tax on profit for the period 39 5 Deferred income tax: Decrease in deferred tax assets - 635 Decrease in deferred tax liabilities (79) (80) Income tax (credits)/expenses (40) 560 Cayman Islands

Under the current laws of the Cayman Islands, the Company is not subject to tax on income or capital gains. In addition, upon payments of dividends by the Company to its shareholders, no Cayman Islands withholding tax will be imposed. British Virgin Islands

The Group's entities incorporated in the British Virgin Islands are not subject to tax on income or capital gains. Hong Kong

The Group's entities incorporated in Hong Kong are subject to Hong Kong profit tax of 16.5%. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 37 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 INCOME TAX (CREDITS)/EXPENSES (continued) PRC corporate income tax ("CIT")

CIT provision was made on the estimated assessable profits of entities within the Group incorporated/established in the PRC and was calculated in accordance with the relevant regulations of the PRC after considering the available tax benefits from refunds and allowances. The general PRC CIT rate is 25% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019.

Certain subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC were approved as High and New Technology Enterprises, and accordingly, they were subject to a reduced preferential CIT rate of 15% for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 according to the applicable CIT Law.

Certain subsidiaries of the Group in the PRC were qualified as Small Low Profit enterprises and accordingly, the CIT of these entities are calculated on a deemed profit margin. Withholding tax on undistributed profits

According to CIT law, distribution of profits earned by PRC companies since 1 January 2008 is subject to withholding tax with a rate of 5% or 10%, depending on the country of incorporation of the foreign investor. During the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the PRC companies of the Group have incurred net accumulated operating losses and do not have any profit distribution plan. (LOSSES)/EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (losses)/earnings per share

Basic (losses)/earnings per share is calculated by dividing the (losses)/profit of the Group attributable to equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the interim periods excluding treasury shares. Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 20202019 (Losses)/earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB'000) (10,708) 20,097 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand) 1,184,981 1,210,276 (Losses)/earnings per share (RMB per share) (0.01) 0.02 38 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11 (LOSSES)/EARNINGS PER SHARE (continued) Diluted (losses)/earnings per share

Diluted (losses)/earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. For the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, the Company had one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: Employee Share Option Plan.

For the Employee Share Option Plan, a calculation is done to determine the number of shares that could have been acquired at fair value (determined as the average annual market share price of the Company's shares) based on the monetary value of the subscription rights attached to outstanding share options. The number of shares calculated as above is compared with the number of shares that would have been issued assuming the exercise of the share options.

The calculation of the diluted (losses)/earnings per share for six months ended 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 was shown as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Losses)/earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company (RMB'000) (10,708) 20,097 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (thousand) 1,184,981 1,210,276 Adjustments for ESOP (thousands of shares) 4,072 12,570 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for diluted earnings per share (thousands of shares) 1,189,053 1,222,846 Diluted (losses)/earnings per share (RMB per share) (0.01) 0.02 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 39 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12 INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD Investments accounted for using the equity method refer to investments in associates held by the Group. The movements for six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are set out as follows. Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 At the beginning of the period - gross amount 254,704 196,065 Transferred from an investment measured at FVOCI (a) 4,975 - Share of results of associates 25,997 2,228 Share of other comprehensive (loss)/income of investments accounted for using the equity method (40) 470 At the end of the period - gross amount 285,636 198,763 Less: provision of impairment (15,270) (14,135) 270,366 184,628 In May 2020, the Group appointed a director to the board of Shanghai Zhubei Information Technology Co., Ltd. ( 上海住唄資訊科技有限公司 , "Shanghai Zhubei"), the investment in which has been previously recorded as a financial asset at FVOCI. After this appointment, the Group was able to exercise significant influence over the board and therefore the investment was accounted for by using equity method. 13 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 At the beginning of the period 56,944 41,919 Addition - 3,600 Withdrawal of certain investment in an investee (a) (17,000) - Transferred to investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12(a)) (4,975) - Changes in the fair value (238) (2,420) At the end of the period 34,731 43,099 In June 2020, the registered capital of one investee, Shanghai Qin Shui Jia Ding Investment LLP ( 上海欽水嘉 丁投資合夥企業 ( 有限合夥 ), "Qin Shui Jia Ding"), was reduced by RMB34,000,000. Subsequent to the required regulatory administrative procedures, the Group withdrew an amount of RMB17,000,000 from Qin Shui Jia Ding. After this withdrawal, the Group holds 49.62% equity interests in Qin Shui Jia Ding. 40 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 14 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current: Financial assets related to redemption rights 10,958 10,958 Current: Wealth management products 251,028 153,790 Investment in a listed company 57,833 68,361 308,861 222,151 15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current: Other receivables Project deposits 1,124 1,503 Less: provision for impairment of other receivables - - Net other receivables 1,124 1,503 Current: Trade receivables Due from third parties (b) 41,632 37,318 Less: provision for impairment of trade receivables (998) (1,939) Net trade receivables 40,634 35,379 Other receivables Lendings due from third parties 11,803 11,983 Interest receivable 9,846 7,801 Project deposits 6,875 6,796 Rental deposits 4,469 2,496 Staff advances 3,851 2,555 Rebate receivable in the form of prepayments for the third-party advertising platforms' services 3,693 4,657 Amounts held for security trading purposes 290 5,982 Others 2,987 4,001 Gross other receivables 43,814 46,271 Less: provision for impairment of other receivables (12,925) (12,038) Net other receivables 30,889 34,233 Others Prepayments to suppliers 14,040 20,877 Value-added tax recoverable 13,543 14,508 99,106 104,997 Contract assets (a) 31,261 25,351 131,491 131,851 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 41 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS (continued) The contract assets are primarily related to the Group's rights to consideration for work completed in relation to Self-operated Interior Design and Construction Business and not billed because the rights are conditional on the Group's future performance in achieving specified milestones at the reporting date. The contract assets are transferred to trade receivables when the rights become unconditional other than the passage of time. The expected loss rate of contract assets is assessed to be minimal, therefore no loss allowance is recorded for contract assets. As at 30 June 2020, the carrying amounts of trade and other receivables are primarily denominated in RMB and approximate their fair values at each of the reporting dates.

The Group grants credit periods to customers ranging from 30 days to 180 days. As at 30 June 2020, the ageing analysis of the trade receivables based on invoice date were as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables - gross Within 1 month 23,704 15,580 Over 1 month and within 3 months 407 4,275 Over 3 months and within 1 year 5,570 14,388 Over 1 year and within 2 years 10,056 3,075 Over 2 years 1,895 - 41,632 37,318 (c) Movements on the Group's provision for impairment of trade receivables are as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 At the beginning of the period (1,939) (34) Reversal/(provision) for impairment 536 (2,596) Write-off 405 - At the end of the period (998) (2,630) 42 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES AND ADVANCES TO SUPPLIERS (continued) Movements on the Group's provision for impairment of other receivables are as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 At the beginning of the period (12,038) (12,693) Provision for impairment (951) (2) Write-off 64 - At the end of the period (12,925) (12,695) (e) Net impairment gains/(losses) on financial assets are analysed as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Net impairment loss provision - Trade receivables 536 (2,596) - Other receivables (951) (2) (415) (2,598) 16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash at bank 890,229 957,808 Cash on hand 158 131 890,387 957,939 Less: term deposits with initial term of over three months (235,026) (547,258) 655,361 410,681 Cash at bank and cash on hand are denominated in the following currencies: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB 410,208 374,156 U.S. dollars ("USD") 450,348 580,626 Hong Kong dollars ("HKD") 29,831 3,157 890,387 957,939 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 43 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 16 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (continued) Cash and cash equivalents include the following for the purposes of the interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash at bank 655,203 410,550 Cash on hand 158 131 655,361 410,681 17 SHARE CAPITAL, SHARE PREMIUM Ordinary shares Number of Nominal value of ordinary shares ordinary shares US$'000 Authorised: As of 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 2,000,000,000 200 Equivalent Nominal nominal Number of value of value of ordinary ordinary ordinary Share shares shares shares premium US$'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Issued: As of 31 December 2019 1,200,959,090 120 799 2,356,802 Cancellation of treasury shares (a) (16,054,500) (2) (11) (33,508) As of 30 June 2020 1,184,904,590 118 788 2,323,294 Treasury shares and cancellation of ordinary shares

During the period ended 30 June 2020, (i) 11,903,500 shares repurchased in 2019 were cancelled in February 2020, (ii) 6,332,000 shares with a nominal value of USD633 (equivalent to RMB4,481) were repurchased at an aggregate consideration of HKD15,436,000 (equivalent to RMB13,887,000). 4,151,000 shares were cancelled in April 2020, while the remaining 2,181,000 shares have not been cancelled and accordingly recorded as "treasury shares" of RMB5,649,000 in equity as at 30 June 2020. 44 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 18 OTHER RESERVES Statutory Currency Share Capital surplus translation option FVOCI reserve reserve differences reserve reserve Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2020 (audited) (188,495) 10,277 37,196 16,428 (63,794) (15,011) (203,399) Currency translation differences - - 9,318 - - - 9,318 Fair value change of financial assets at FVOCI - - - - (238) - (238) Share of other comprehensive loss of investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12) - - - - - (40) (40) Share-based compensation under ESOP - - - 868 - - 868 At 30 June 2020 (unaudited) (188,495) 10,277 46,514 17,296 (64,032) (15,051) (193,491) Statutory Currency Share Capital surplus translation option FVOCI reserve reserve differences reserve reserve Others Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 At 1 January 2019 (audited) (188,495) 10,277 24,890 10,687 (61,374) (947) (204,962) Currency translation differences - - 1,224 - - - 1,224 Fair value change of financial assets at FVOCI - - - - (2,420) - (2,420) Share of other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 12) - - - - - 470 470 Exercise of ESOP - - - (3) - - (3) Share-based compensation under ESOP - - - 954 - - 954 At 30 June 2019 (unaudited) (188,495) 10,277 26,114 11,638 (63,794) (477) (204,737) 19 DIVIDENDS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 At the beginning of the period - - Dividends declared (a) 21,584 - Dividends paid (19,757) - At the end of the period 1,827 - Pursuant to a resolution of the shareholders' meeting dated 29 May 2020, the Company declared a final dividend of HKD0.02 (equivalent to RMB0.018) per ordinary share of the company for the year ended 31 December 2019. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 45 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES AND CONTRACT LIABILITIES Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade payables (c) 96,362 81,291 Other payables Deposits payables (a) 302,682 261,337 Quality and performance guarantee deposits from customers 77,463 72,285 Dividends payables (Notes 19) 1,827 - Payables for financial assets at FVOCI - 9,862 Other accrued expenses and payables 16,088 13,832 Total other payables 398,060 357,316 Others Staff salaries and welfare payables 45,505 50,169 Accrued taxes other than income tax 23,681 22,473 563,608 511,249 Contract liabilities (b) 122,063 104,042 Deposits payables mainly represent security deposits from users of our escrow payment services. Contract liabilities represent prepayments made by customers in exchange for goods or services to be provided by the Group in subsequent period, primarily in relation to order recommendation services, self-operated interior design and construction services and sales of building materials. The ageing analysis of the trade payables based on invoice date was as follows: Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 1 month 29,180 27,789 Over 1 month and within 3 months 15,793 40,723 Over 3 months and within 1 year 43,957 6,204 Over 1 year 7,432 6,575 96,362 81,291 46 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21 LEASE LIABILITIES Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Minimum lease payment due: - Within 1 year 15,836 9,261 - Between 1 and 2 years 13,591 5,831 - Between 2 and 5 years 10,259 8,020 - More than 5 years - 1,356 39,686 24,468 Less: future finance charges (3,392) (3,050) 36,294 21,418 22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Related parties are those parties that have the ability to control or exert significant influence over the other party in holding power over the investee; exposure or rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the investee; and the ability to use its power over the investee to affect the amount of the investor's returns. Parties are also considered to be related if they are subject to common control. Related parties may be individuals or other entities. The following is a summary of the significant transactions carried out between the Group and its related parties in the ordinary course of business during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, and balances arising from related party transactions as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019. Name and relationship with related parties Name of related parties Relationship with the Group Mr. Deng Controlling shareholder and executive director of the Company Mr. Chen Yangui(陳言貴) Non-controlling shareholder Mr. Zuo Hanrong(左漢榮) Non-controlling shareholder Mr. Yang Weihan(楊衛涵) Non-controlling shareholder Mr. Zou Jianfeng(鄒劍鋒) Non-controlling shareholder Shanghai Qijia E-commerce Co., Ltd. Controlled by Mr. Deng (上海齊家電子商務有限公司, "Qijia E-commerce") Shanghai Qiyuan Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd Controlled by Mr. Deng (上海齊願智能科技有限公司, "Shanghai Qiyuan") Kunming Xinfeilin Panel Board Co., Ltd. Controlled by one non-controlling shareholder of the (昆明新飛林人造板有限公司, "Xinfeilin") Company's subsidiary Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 47 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) Transactions with related parties Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 20202019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Repayment of loans from a related party Mr. Chen Yangui 10 - ii) Loans provided to related parties Qijia E-commerce 2,000 - Mr. Zou Jianfeng 60 - Mr. Zuo Hanrong - 6,449 Mr. Yang Weihan - 980 2,060 7,429 Loans provided by the Group were unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 iii) Payments made by a related party Xinfeilin - 1,470 iv) Lease provided by the Group Qijia E-commerce - 224 v) Service revenue from a related party Qijia E-commerce - 2,226 vi) Advertising service to a related party Qijia E-commerce 849 542 vii) Purchase of goods from a related party Shanghai Qiyuan - 2 viii) Lease from a related party Qijia E-commerce - 180 (c) Balances with related parties Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Amounts due from related parties: Qijia E-commerce 6,469 3,599 Mr. Yang Weihan 980 980 Mr. Zuo Hanrong 467 467 Mr. Chen Yangui 235 245 Mr. Zou Jianfeng 60 - 8,211 5,291 48 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 NOTES TO THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended 30 June 2020 22 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) (c) Balances with related parties (continued) Unaudited Audited 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Amounts due to a related party: Mr. Chen Yangui - 6 Receivables and payables from/(to) the above related parties were unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. The amounts due from related parties are neither past due nor impaired. The carrying amounts of the amounts due from/(to) related parties approximate their fair values and are denominated in RMB. Key management compensation

Key management includes directors (executive and non-executive) and the senior management of the Group. The compensation paid or payable to key management for employee services is shown below: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Salaries, wages and bonus 2,194 2,502 Pension cost - defined contribution plan 33 180 Other social security costs, housing benefits and other employee benefits 96 179 Share-based compensation expenses 334 240 2,657 3,101 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19

The outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 ("COVID-19") had brought unprecedented challenges and added uncertainties to the economy. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, COVID-19 has a temporary unfavourable impact on the revenue of the Group as interior design and construction service providers were unable to access residential community districts and construction workers were unable to return the cities they work in. The Group has followed and strengthened its support to the government's requirements on COVID-19 prevention and control work and has taken all possible effective measures to mitigate the impact. The Board will keep continuous attention on the situation of the COVID-19 and react actively to its impact on the financial position and operating results of the Group. Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 49 DEFINITION "Auditor" "associate(s)" "Board" "BVI" "CEO" "Chairman" "CIT" "Company", "our Company", "we" or "us" "Companies Ordinance" "Contractual Arrangement(s)" "Controlling Shareholder(s)" "CG Code" "Director(s)" "EPS" "Group" or "our Group" "HKD" or "HK$" "Hong Kong" or "HK" "IAS" "IASB" "IFRS" "IPO" PricewaterhouseCoopers, the independent auditor of the Company has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules the board of Directors the British Virgin Islands the chief executive officer of our Company the chairman of the Board corporate income tax Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. 齊屹科技（開曼）有限公司 (formerly known as China Home (Cayman) Inc.), an exempted company with limited liability incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 20 November 2014 the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time the series of contractual arrangements entered into among Shanghai Qijia, Qijia Network Technology and the shareholders of Shanghai Qijia, details of which are described in the section headed "Contractual Arrangements" of the Prospectus has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules the director(s) of our Company earnings/(loss) per share the Company, its subsidiaries, and the PRC Operating Entities (the financial results of which have been consolidated and accounted for as subsidiaries of our Company by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements) from time to time Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China the International Accounting Standards the International Accounting Standards Board the International Financial Reporting Standards, amendments and interpretation issued from time to time by the IASB the Company's initial public offering and listing of its shares on Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 12 July 2018 50 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 DEFINITION "Listing Date" 12 July 2018, the date on which the Shares were listed on the Stock Exchange "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Main Board" The stock exchange (excluding the option market) operated by the Stock Exchange which is independent from and operates in parallel with the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange "Material Supply Chain Business the provision of building material supply chain service "Model Code" the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules "MUV" monthly unique visitors "Mr. Deng" Mr. Deng Huajin, our founder, chairman of our Board, executive Director, CEO and our single largest Shareholder "Platform Business" the provision of an online marketplace for building materials sellers and decoration service providers, provision of order recommendation services, provision of advertising and promotion services, licensing brand to business partners, and others "PRC" or "China" the People's Republic of China, except where the context requires otherwise and only for the purposes of this prospectus, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan "PRC Operating Entities" Shanghai Qijia and its subsidiaries and branches, the financial accounts of which have been consolidated and accounted for as if they were subsidiaries of our Company by virtue of the Contractual Arrangements "Prospectus" the prospectus being issued in connection with the IPO "Qijia Network Technology" Qijia (Shanghai) Network Technology Co., Ltd.* (齊家網（上海）網絡科技有限 公司), a company with limited liability incorporated in the PRC on 16 April 2015 and a subsidiary of the Company "Reporting Period" the six months ended 30 June 2020 "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC "Shanghai Qijia" Shanghai Qijia Network Information Technology Co., Ltd.* (上海齊家網信息 科技股份有限公司), a company with limited liability incorporated in the PRC on 9 August 2007, and is controlled by our Group through the Contractual Arrangements Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 51 DEFINITION "Self-operated Interior Design and the provision of interior design and construction services Construction Business" "SFO" the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) in the share capital of our Company with a par value of US$0.0001 each "Shareholder(s)" holder(s) of the Shares "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary" or "subsidiaries" has the meaning ascribed thereto in section 15 of the Companies Ordinance "%" per cent The English names of the PRC nationals, enterprises, entities, departments, facilities, certificates, titles and the like are translation and/or transliteration of their Chinese names and are included for identification purposes only. In the event of inconsistency between the Chinese names and their English translations and/or transliterations, the Chinese names shall prevail. 52 Qeeka Home (Cayman) Inc. INTERIM REPORT 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

