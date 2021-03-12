Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  QEP Resources, Inc.    QEP

QEP RESOURCES, INC.

(QEP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

QEP Resources : THRC Holdings Supports Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diamondback Energy

03/12/2021 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Believes Voting for Transaction is in Best Interests of QEP Shareholders

THRC Holdings L.P. (“THRC”), a QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shareholder owning 5.84% of total shares outstanding, today issued the following statement announcing its public support of the pending acquisition of QEP by Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NYSE: FANG):

“We have felt for some time that consolidation in this market has been necessary to shore up companies’ balance sheets. We also believe that, while QEP has great management and assets, leverage is a real issue that would have to be addressed. To that end, this transaction provides a number of synergies that are hard for us to ignore and we believe the combined production along with the decreased leverage created in this transaction will allow a successful path forward for the combined company.

“THRC has always sought out opportunities in which we could invest for the long haul. Put simply, this is not a trade for us, rather we firmly believe there is long-term value here for the shareholders. For that reason, we are excited to support the proposed acquisition of QEP by Diamondback and are voting FOR this transaction,” said Matt Wilks, VP Investments for Wilks Brothers, LLC.

On December 21, 2020, QEP announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Diamondback in an all-stock transaction. THRC Holdings will vote in support of the transaction ahead of QEP’s Special Meeting on March 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. MT.

About THRC Holdings L.P.

THRC Holdings L.P. is an investment portfolio managed by the Wilks Brothers, LLC family office.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about QEP RESOURCES, INC.
12:30pQEP RESOURCES  : THRC Holdings Supports Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by ..
BU
03/11ISS Reaffirms Recommendation FOR Pending Acquisition of QEP Resources by Diam..
GL
03/11SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Finish Higher Following Renewed Gains for Crude Oi..
MT
03/11DIAMONDBACK ENERGY  : Glazer Capital Rejects Proposal From Diamondback Energy Fo..
MT
03/11QEP RESOURCES  : Shareholder Urges Rejection Of Diamondback Deal
MT
03/11QEP RESOURCES  : Glazer Capital Announces it has Voted AGAINST the Proposed Acqu..
PR
03/09QEP RESOURCES  : Glazer Capital Issues Open Letter to Shareholders of QEP Resour..
PR
03/05QEP RESOURCES, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24QEP RESOURCES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24QEP RESOURCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 954 M - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,96x
Yield 2021 0,46%
Capitalization 1 062 M 1 062 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 257
Free-Float 88,1%
Chart QEP RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
QEP Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QEP RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,49 $
Last Close Price 4,38 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy J. Cutt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William J. Buese Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Mary L. Shafer-Malicki Chairman
Phillips S. Baker Independent Director
Julie A. Dill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QEP RESOURCES, INC.83.26%1 062
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.57%1 913 239
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC26.66%168 014
TOTAL SE18.24%131 128
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED26.67%118 976
GAZPROM8.84%74 670
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ