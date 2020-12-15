DGAP-CMS : QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Repurchase QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information 2020-12-15 / 10:39 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting* With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of the share repurchase program of up to USD 100 million originally announced on May 6, 2019. The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such share repurchase program in the time period from December 7, 2020 until and including December 11, 2020 amounts to 500 shares. Shares were bought back as follows: *Date* *Number of *Average Price *Purchased Volume Shares (EUR)* (EUR)* acquired* 7 December 2020 100 40.1100 4,011.00 8 December 2020 100 42.1200 4,212.00 9 December 2020 100 41.4200 4,142.00 10 December 2020 100 42.2000 4,220.00 11 December 2020 100 43.0000 4,300.00 *Total* *500* *41.7700* *20,885.00* The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyb ack [1]). The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of the share repurchase program from November 11 until and including December 11 is 1,345,501 shares. The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V. Venlo, 15 December 2020 Managing Board ### *Contacts:* *QIAGEN* *Investor *Public Relations* Relations* John Gilardi +49 2103 29 Dr. Thomas +49 2103 29 11711 Theuringer 11826 e-mail: e-mail: ir@qiagen.com pr@qiagen.com 2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: QIAGEN N.V. Hulsterweg 82 5912 PL Venlo Netherlands Internet: www.qiagen.com End of News DGAP News Service 1155249 2020-12-15 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e12867888e9631a88de5e68f240fe9b3&application_id=1155249&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 15, 2020 04:39 ET (09:39 GMT)