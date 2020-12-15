Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-CMS : QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

12/15/2020 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Repurchase 
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information 
 
2020-12-15 / 10:39 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - 
a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 
596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated 
EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting* 
 
With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to 
Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 
Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate 
beginning of the share repurchase program of up to USD 100 million 
originally announced on May 6, 2019. 
 
The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading 
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of 
such share repurchase program in the time period from December 7, 2020 until 
and including December 11, 2020 amounts to 500 shares. 
 
Shares were bought back as follows: 
 
    *Date*       *Number of    *Average Price  *Purchased Volume 
                   Shares          (EUR)*           (EUR)* 
                 acquired* 
  7 December 
     2020           100           40.1100          4,011.00 
  8 December 
     2020           100           42.1200          4,212.00 
  9 December 
     2020           100           41.4200          4,142.00 
 10 December 
     2020           100           42.2000          4,220.00 
 11 December 
     2020           100           43.0000          4,300.00 
   *Total*         *500*         *41.7700*        *20,885.00* 
 
The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. 
(http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyb 
ack [1]). 
 
The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the 
framework of the share repurchase program from November 11 until and 
including December 11 is 1,345,501 shares. 
 
The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial 
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V. 
 
Venlo, 15 December 2020 
 
Managing Board 
 
### 
*Contacts:* 
 
*QIAGEN* 
 
*Investor                        *Public 
Relations*                       Relations* 
John Gilardi        +49 2103 29  Dr. Thomas        +49 2103 29 
                    11711        Theuringer        11826 
e-mail:                          e-mail: 
ir@qiagen.com                    pr@qiagen.com 
 
2020-12-15 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  QIAGEN N.V. 
          Hulsterweg 82 
          5912 PL Venlo 
          Netherlands 
Internet: www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1155249 2020-12-15 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e12867888e9631a88de5e68f240fe9b3&application_id=1155249&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 04:39 ET (09:39 GMT)

All news about QIAGEN N.V.
04:40aDGAP-CMS : QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
DJ
12/14QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
12/11QIAGEN N : announces conversion price of new net share settled convertible bonds..
PU
12/10QIAGEN N.V. : announces successful placement of new net share settled convertibl..
BU
12/10QIAGEN NV : Independant Research maintains a Sell rating
MD
12/10DGAP-ADHOC : QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches -2-
DJ
12/10DGAP-ADHOC : QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN N.V. launches non-U.S. offering of net share se..
DJ
12/10QIAGEN N.V. : Launches Non-US Offering of Net Share Settled Convertible Bonds an..
BU
12/09UBS Adjusts Qiagen's Price Target to $56 From $54, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
12/09QIAGEN NV : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 843 M - -
Net income 2020 286 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 816 M 11 816 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 51,96 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.53.73%11 816
MODERNA, INC.692.79%62 099
LONZA GROUP AG56.00%45 968
CELLTRION, INC.97.51%44 265
SEAGEN INC.69.43%34 470
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.28%32 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ