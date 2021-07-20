Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QIAGEN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-CMS : QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

07/20/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU 
Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052/ Share Repurchase 
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information 
2021-07-20 / 08:05 
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the 
Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052/ 
Share Repurchase 
QIAGEN N.V. ("Company") announces the start of the share repurchase program that was announced by an ad-hoc 
announcement on July 12, 2021. 
In the time period between July 20, 2021, until September 17, 2021, at the latest and based on current prices, 
approximately 2.1 million common shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to USD100 million (or the 
equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case without ancillary purchasing costs) shall be repurchased mainly on the 
electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and may also be repurchased on the trading platform 
of CBOE Europe and Turquoise Europe. The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not 
exceed the average closing price for the last five trading days prior to the day of purchase on the electronic trading 
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%. 
The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold shares in treasury in order to satisfy obligations from employee 
share-based remuneration plans. The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus 
exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2021. 
The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of QIAGEN N.V. through a financial institution 
commissioned by the Company. The financial institution will decide on the timing of the share purchase independently, 
without being influenced by the Company. 
The share repurchase program will be implemented in accordance with the trading terms of Article 5 Section (1), (2) and 
(6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052. In accordance with said EU 
Regulations, no purchase price may be paid that exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest current 
independent bid on the respective trading platform on which the repurchase is carried out. The higher of both values is 
decisive. 
In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the respective trading platform on which the 
repurchase is carried out may be acquired. The average daily volume of shares is based on the average daily volume 
traded on the respective trading platform over the twenty stock exchange trading days preceding the date of the 
purchase. 
The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations. 
The transactions will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Section (3) of the Delegated 
EU Regulation no 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion. 
In addition, QIAGEN N.V. will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at www.qiagen.com 
. 
Venlo, July 20, 2021 
The Managing Board 
### 
Contact: 
 
John Gilardi  +49 2103 29 11711 
E-mail:       ir@qiagen.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-20 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220139 2021-07-20

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2021 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

All news about QIAGEN N.V.
02:06aDGAP-CMS : QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
DJ
07/15QIAGEN NV : Gets a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/14QIAGEN N : Kepler Cheuvreux Downgrades Qiagen to Hold From Buy; Price Target is ..
MT
07/14QIAGEN N : Citigroup Adjusts Qiagen's Price Target to $58 From $65, Reiterates B..
MT
07/14ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Gap, Pepsico, Ralph Lauren, Tencent Music Ent..
07/14QIAGEN NV : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/13EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Tread Water as Focus Turns to key U.S. Inflati..
DJ
07/13QIAGEN NV : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
07/13QIAGEN NV : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
07/13QIAGEN N : QIAGEN announces preliminary Q2 2021 results and updates 2021 outlook..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 166 M - -
Net income 2021 453 M - -
Net Debt 2021 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 114 M 11 114 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,55x
EV / Sales 2022 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
QIAGEN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 48,66 $
Average target price 53,19 $
Spread / Average Target 9,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-7.93%11 089
MODERNA, INC.174.17%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG15.75%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.89%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-26.74%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-17.55%28 525