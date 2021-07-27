DGAP-DD : QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
27.07.2021 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Sackers
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.
b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
51.4500 USD 102900.0000 USD
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
51.4500 USD 102900.0000 USD
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-26; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
69663 27.07.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 27, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)