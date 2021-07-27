Log in
DGAP-DD : QIAGEN N.V. english

07/27/2021 | 04:16am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
27.07.2021 / 10:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Roland 
 
 Last name(s):  Sackers 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 QIAGEN N.V. 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          NL0012169213 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 51.4500 USD   102900.0000 USD 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 51.4500 USD   102900.0000 USD 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-26; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:         New York Stock Exchange 
 
 MIC:          XNYS 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69663 27.07.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2021 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

