DGAP-DD : QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.07.2021 / 10:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Sackers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name QIAGEN N.V. b) LEI 54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: NL0012169213 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 51.4500 USD 102900.0000 USD d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 51.4500 USD 102900.0000 USD e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-26; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: New York Stock Exchange MIC: XNYS -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

