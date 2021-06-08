DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-06-08 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification
related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement
shares rights interest rights
Physical
Ordinary share 32,00 32,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Delivery
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs
Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential International In cash
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Physical
Ordinary share 5.775,00 5.774,94 Real Real Europe SE Delivery
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential International Delivery
Contract for
difference 279,00 279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Contract for Indirectly - Goldman Sachs
difference 593.467,00 593.467,00 Potential Potential International In cash
Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Swap 79.272,00 79.272,00 Potential Potential Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
Ordinary share 285.585,00 285.582,14 Real Real International Delivery
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Indirectly - United Capital Physical
Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Financial Advisers, LLC Delivery
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs
Swap 14.428,00 14.428,00 Potential Potential International In cash
Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Warrant 2.029,00 2.029,00 Potential Potential Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Physical
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery
Physical
Ordinary share 295.086,00 295.083,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery
Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
Ordinary share 609.198,00 609.191,91 Potential Potential International Delivery
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%
Voting rights 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1204937 2021-06-08
