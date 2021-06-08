Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. 
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-08 / 22:04 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification 
related to our institution has been released by the AFM. 
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: 
Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021 
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The 
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. 
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 
Place of residence: VENLO 
Distribution in numbers 
Type of share    Number of    Number of voting Capital      Voting    Manner of disposal                   Settlement 
                 shares       rights           interest     rights 
                                                                                                           Physical 
Ordinary share   32,00        32,00            Real         Real      Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.  Delivery 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs 
Warrant          61.437,00    61.437,00        Potential    Potential International                        In cash 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank      Physical 
Ordinary share   5.775,00     5.774,94         Real         Real      Europe SE                            Delivery 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs           Physical 
Convertible bond 510.282,00   510.282,00       Potential    Potential International                        Delivery 
Contract for 
difference       279,00       279,00           Potential    Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash 
Contract for                                                          Indirectly - Goldman Sachs 
difference       593.467,00   593.467,00       Potential    Potential International                        In cash 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. 
Swap             79.272,00    79.272,00        Potential    Potential Wertpapier GmbH                      In cash 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs           Physical 
Ordinary share   285.585,00   285.582,14       Real         Real      International                        Delivery 
Swap             2.044,00     2.044,00         Potential    Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash 
                                                                      Indirectly - United Capital          Physical 
Ordinary share   2.543,00     2.543,00         Real         Real      Financial Advisers, LLC              Delivery 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs 
Swap             14.428,00    14.428,00        Potential    Potential International                        In cash 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. 
Warrant          2.029,00     2.029,00         Potential    Potential Wertpapier GmbH                      In cash 
                                                                                                           Physical 
Option           3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00     Potential    Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery 
                                                                                                           Physical 
Ordinary share   295.086,00   295.083,05       Potential    Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery 
                                                                      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs           Physical 
Ordinary share   609.198,00   609.191,91       Potential    Potential International                        Delivery

Distribution in percentages 

Type             Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential 
Capital interest 2,74%         0,00%         0,00%              0,13%           2,61% 
Voting rights    2,74%         0,00%         0,00%              0,13%           2,61%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-08 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1204937 2021-06-08

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2021 16:04 ET (20:04 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.06% 34604.76 Delayed Quote.13.56%
QIAGEN N.V. -0.39% 46.945 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.98% 384.49 Delayed Quote.47.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 268 M - -
Net income 2021 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 769 M 10 769 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,85 $
Last Close Price 47,15 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-10.79%10 769
MODERNA, INC.110.18%88 163
LONZA GROUP LTD7.24%50 511
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.16%44 695
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%32 506
SEAGEN INC.-12.06%27 949