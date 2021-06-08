DGAP-PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-06-08 / 22:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement shares rights interest rights Physical Ordinary share 32,00 32,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Delivery Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential International In cash Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Physical Ordinary share 5.775,00 5.774,94 Real Real Europe SE Delivery Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential International Delivery Contract for difference 279,00 279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Contract for Indirectly - Goldman Sachs difference 593.467,00 593.467,00 Potential Potential International In cash Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Swap 79.272,00 79.272,00 Potential Potential Wertpapier GmbH In cash Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical Ordinary share 285.585,00 285.582,14 Real Real International Delivery Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Indirectly - United Capital Physical Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Financial Advisers, LLC Delivery Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Swap 14.428,00 14.428,00 Potential Potential International In cash Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Warrant 2.029,00 2.029,00 Potential Potential Wertpapier GmbH In cash Physical Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery Physical Ordinary share 295.086,00 295.083,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Delivery Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical Ordinary share 609.198,00 609.191,91 Potential Potential International Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61% Voting rights 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%

