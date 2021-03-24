Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  QIAGEN N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. 
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-24 / 22:06 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification 
related to our institution has been released by the AFM. 
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: 
Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021 
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The 
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. 
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 
Place of residence: VENLO 
Distribution in numbers 
Type of share    Number of    Number of voting Capital     Voting    Manner of disposal                      Settlement 
                 shares       rights           interest    rights 
Contract for     75.351,00    75.351,00        Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              In cash 
difference                                                           International 
Contract for     15.243,00    15.243,00        Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC    In cash 
difference 
Swap             2.044,00     2.044,00         Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC    In cash 
Swap             14.576,00    14.576,00        Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              In cash 
                                                                     International 
Ordinary share   2.500,00     2.500,00         Real        Real      Indirectly - United Capital Financial   Physical 
                                                                     Advisers, LLC                           Delivery 
Ordinary share   167.259,00   167.259,00       Real        Real      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              Physical 
                                                                     International                           Delivery 
Ordinary share   868.650,00   868.650,00       Real        Real      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset        Physical 
                                                                     Management, L.P.                        Delivery 
Convertible bond 568.374,00   568.374,00       Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              Physical 
                                                                     International                           Delivery 
Warrant          68.964,00    68.964,00        Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              In cash 
                                                                     International 
Option           3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00     Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC    Physical 
                                                                                                             Delivery 
Ordinary share   321.584,00   321.584,00       Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC    Physical 
                                                                                                             Delivery 
Ordinary share   4.262,00     4.262,00         Real        Real      Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset        Physical 
                                                                     Management International                Delivery 
Ordinary share   823.397,00   823.397,00       Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs              Physical 
                                                                     International                           Delivery 
Warrant          2.531,00     2.531,00         Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co.       In cash 
                                                                     Wertpapier GmbH 
Swap             82.026,00    82.026,00        Potential   Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co.       In cash 
                                                                     Wertpapier GmbH 
Ordinary share   36,00        36,00            Real        Real      Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.     Physical 
                                                                                                             Delivery

Distribution in percentages 

Type             Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential 
Capital interest 2,98%         0,00%         0,00%              0,45%           2,53% 
Voting rights    2,98%         0,00%         0,00%              0,45%           2,53%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177526 2021-03-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 17:06 ET (21:06 GMT)

All news about QIAGEN N.V.
05:07pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
05:07pDGAP-PVR  : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
03/19DGAP-DD  : QIAGEN N.V. english
DJ
03/19QIAGEN N.V.  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/12QIAGEN N.V.  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/12DGAP-DD  : QIAGEN N.V. english
DJ
03/05QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities..
EQ
03/05DGAP-CMS  : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
03/05QIAGEN N  : Announces 20-F Annual Report Filing for 2020 Results
BU
03/03QIAGEN N  : Launches QIAsphere Cloud-Based Connectivity Solution to Enhance QIAs..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 264 M - -
Net income 2021 495 M - -
Net Debt 2021 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 416 M 11 416 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 408
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
QIAGEN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,75 $
Last Close Price 50,10 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-5.20%11 182
MODERNA, INC.30.68%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-1.72%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.36%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-16.43%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-17.87%27 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ