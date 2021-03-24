DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-03-24 / 22:06 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021 Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement shares rights interest rights Contract for 75.351,00 75.351,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash difference International Contract for 15.243,00 15.243,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash difference Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Swap 14.576,00 14.576,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash International Ordinary share 2.500,00 2.500,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Physical Advisers, LLC Delivery Ordinary share 167.259,00 167.259,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical International Delivery Ordinary share 868.650,00 868.650,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Physical Management, L.P. Delivery Convertible bond 568.374,00 568.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical International Delivery Warrant 68.964,00 68.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash International Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 321.584,00 321.584,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Physical Management International Delivery Ordinary share 823.397,00 823.397,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical International Delivery Warrant 2.531,00 2.531,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. In cash Wertpapier GmbH Swap 82.026,00 82.026,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. In cash Wertpapier GmbH Ordinary share 36,00 36,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53% Voting rights 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

