DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the
objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-24 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification
related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement
shares rights interest rights
Contract for 75.351,00 75.351,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash
difference International
Contract for 15.243,00 15.243,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
difference
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Swap 14.576,00 14.576,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash
International
Ordinary share 2.500,00 2.500,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Physical
Advisers, LLC Delivery
Ordinary share 167.259,00 167.259,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
International Delivery
Ordinary share 868.650,00 868.650,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Physical
Management, L.P. Delivery
Convertible bond 568.374,00 568.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
International Delivery
Warrant 68.964,00 68.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs In cash
International
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical
Delivery
Ordinary share 321.584,00 321.584,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical
Delivery
Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Physical
Management International Delivery
Ordinary share 823.397,00 823.397,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Physical
International Delivery
Warrant 2.531,00 2.531,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. In cash
Wertpapier GmbH
Swap 82.026,00 82.026,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. In cash
Wertpapier GmbH
Ordinary share 36,00 36,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical
Delivery
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53%
Voting rights 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53%
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
