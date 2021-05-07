DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-05-07 / 22:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on May 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM. The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: Date of transaction: 30 april 2021 Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO Distribution in numbers Type of share Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement shares voting rights interest rights Ordinary 9.530.487,00 11.598.485,00 Real Real Directly share Ordinary 2.222.443,00 4.430.958,00 Real Real Indirectly - share (MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage Trust Company; MFS Investment Management Company (Lux) S.a.r.l; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS International (U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd) Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 5,09 % 4,13 % 0,00 % 0,96 % 0,00 % Voting rights 6,94 % 5,02 % 0,00 % 1,92 % 0,00 % QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=110620 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: QIAGEN N.V. Hulsterweg 82 5912 PL Venlo Netherlands Internet: www.qiagen.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1192929 2021-05-07

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)