DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on May 5, 2021 that a notification
related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 30 april 2021
Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement
shares voting rights interest rights
Ordinary 9.530.487,00 11.598.485,00 Real Real Directly
share
Ordinary 2.222.443,00 4.430.958,00 Real Real Indirectly -
share (MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage
Trust Company; MFS Investment Management Company
(Lux) S.a.r.l; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS
Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS International
(U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd) Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 5,09 % 4,13 % 0,00 % 0,96 % 0,00 %
Voting rights 6,94 % 5,02 % 0,00 % 1,92 % 0,00 % QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=110620 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
