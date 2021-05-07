Log in
DGAP-PVR : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/07/2021
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. 
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the 
objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-05-07 / 22:05 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on May 5, 2021 that a notification 
related to our institution has been released by the AFM. 
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website: 
Date of transaction: 30 april 2021 
Person obliged to notify: Massachusetts Financial Services Company 
Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V. 
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 
Place of residence: VENLO 
Distribution in numbers 
Type of share Number of    Number of     Capital  Voting Manner of disposal                                  Settlement 
              shares       voting rights interest rights 
Ordinary      9.530.487,00 11.598.485,00 Real     Real   Directly 
share 
Ordinary      2.222.443,00 4.430.958,00  Real     Real   Indirectly - 
share                                                    (MFS Investment Management Canada Ltd; MFS Heritage 
                                                         Trust Company; MFS Investment Management Company 
                                                         (Lux) S.a.r.l; MFS Investment Management K.K.; MFS 
                                                         Institutional Advisors, Inc; MFS International 
                                                         (U.K.) Ltd; MFS International Singapore Pte.Ltd) Distribution in percentages 
Type             Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential 
Capital interest 5,09 %        4,13 %        0,00 %             0,96 %          0,00 % 
Voting rights    6,94 %        5,02 %        0,00 %             1,92 %          0,00 % QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=110620 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-07 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1192929 2021-05-07

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1192929&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 16:05 ET (20:05 GMT)

