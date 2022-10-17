|
PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
17.10.2022 / 22:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 14, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 11 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify: UBS Group AG
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Ordinary share
|2.750.433,00
|2.750.433,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc., UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd., UBS Asset Management (Deutschland) GmbH, UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd., UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited, UBS Asset Management Life Limited, UBS Fund Management
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
| 492.944,00
|492.944,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Financial Services Inc., UBS Switzerland AG
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible note
|762.019,00
|762.019,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - UBS AG, UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A., UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG, UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.
|Physical Delivery
|Call-option
| 20.000,00
| 20.000,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - UBS AG
|Physical Delivery
|Swap
| 2.236.011,00
| 2.236.011,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - UBS AG
|In cash
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|2,71 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|1,19 %
|1,52 %
|Voting rights
|2,71 %
|0,00 %
|0,00 %
|1,19 %
|1,52 %
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=131976
17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|
|Hulsterweg 82
|
|5912 PL Venlo
|
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1464649 17.10.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|All news about QIAGEN N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
2 140 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
419 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
515 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|24,3x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
9 937 M
9 937 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|4,88x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,79x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 100
|Free-Float
|98,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|43,64 $
|Average target price
|54,32 $
|Spread / Average Target
|24,5%