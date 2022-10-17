Advanced search
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
44.63 USD   +2.27%
04:05pPvr : QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10/13Qiagen N : gains CE-marking for in-vitro diagnostic kit and its automated testing platform NeuMoDx under new EU IVDR framework
PU
10/12QIAGEN NV : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/17/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.10.2022 / 22:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 14, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

 

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

 

Date of transaction: 10 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

 

Distribution in numbers

 

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 6.924,00 6.924,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 15.579,00 15.578,84 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery
put option 90.000,00 90.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 387.380,00 387.380,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 530.331,00 530.331,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 210.500,00 210.500,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 61.199,00 61.199,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Swap 300.153,00 300.153,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 11,00 11,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Swap 46.540,00 46.540,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Call-Option 375.000,00 375.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 5.503,00 5.503,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 581.515,00 581.515,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 419.014,00 419.014,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,99% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,88%
Voting rights 2,99% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,88%

 

 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=131939


17.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464651  17.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464651&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
