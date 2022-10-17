PVR: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 14, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 10 Oct 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 6.924,00 6.924,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 15.579,00 15.578,84 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery put option 90.000,00 90.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 387.380,00 387.380,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Convertible bond 530.331,00 530.331,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings B.V. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 210.500,00 210.500,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 61.199,00 61.199,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Swap 300.153,00 300.153,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 11,00 11,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 46.540,00 46.540,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Call-Option 375.000,00 375.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 5.503,00 5.503,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments, Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 581.515,00 581.515,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 419.014,00 419.014,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,99% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,88% Voting rights 2,99% 0,00% 0,00% 0,10% 2,88%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=131939