Q1 2024: On track to achieve 2024 goals

Growth

Q1 2024 sales and adj. EPS ahead of outlook

  • Double-digitCER growth for QuantiFERON, QIAstat-Dx and QIAcuity
  • Diagnostics leads with +5% CER growth

Value

Improved adj. operating income margin despite lower sales

  • Q1 2024 adj. operating margin at 25.7% vs. 25.6% in Q1 2023
  • Free cash flow rises 149% to $97 million

Outlook

Reaffirming FY 2024 outlook

  • Focus on execution and delivering on 2024 goals

Q1 2024: Net sales and adjusted EPS ahead of outlook

Net sales1

Adjusted diluted EPS(1)

Q1 2024

Q1 2024

results

outlook

$462 m CER

≥$455 m CER

$0.47 CER

≥$0.44 CER

Full-year 2024 outlook reaffirmed

≥$2.0 bn

Net

CER

sales

≥$2.10

Adj. diluted

CER

EPS

CER - Constant exchange rates

1) Q1: Net sales $459 million (-5% at actual rates, -5% at constant exchange rates) and adjusted diluted EPS $0.46 vs. $0.51 in Q1 2023

Q1 2024: Sales performance and key developments

Sales by product group

(In $ millions at actual rates)

-5%

485 (-5% CER) 459

173

155

Sample

technologies

163

170

Diagnostic

solutions

77

68

PCR / Nucleic

acid amplification

55

55

Genomics / NGS

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

Other

+1% CER growth (excluding COVID-19 and OEM sales in both periods)

Key developments

Sample

Growth in automated consumables kits and placements

technologies

Low-single-digit CER sales decline for non-COVID products

QuantiFERON

+11% CER growth, another quarter above $100 million

Solid demand trends in all regions

QIAstat-Dx

+21% CER growth led by consumables expansion

Growing installed base worldwide

QIAcuity

+21% CER growth with strong expansion in consumables

High demand in biopharma for consumables and placements

CER - Constant exchange rates

QuantiFERON: Proven leadership in fight against deadly TB

Majority of latent TB market still to convert

Tuberculin skin test vs. QuantiFERON (IGRA)

Number of annual tests

Of which skin tests

Of which IGRA tests

~70-80 million tests / year

~3-4% annual growth

~60-70%

Vast majority of growing market still available for IGRA test conversion

~30- 40%

QIAGEN with ~70-80% share of IGRA tests

Tuberculin

QuantiFERON

skin test

TB blood test

Complete workflow automation

High accuracy and specificity

Only 1 patient visit

Electronic results

(straight to medical records)

Quality-assured laboratory test

1 out of 4 people

have latent TB… … and 1 out of 10 estimated to develop active TB

QuantiFERON: Modern gold standard for latent TB detection

QuantiFERON TB has leading profile among IGRA tests

Why QuantiFERON for TB detection

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus

Workflow automation

Complete automation

Scalability

From 1 to >50,000 test/year

ELISA and CLIA options

Clinical performance

>2,000 publications

Quality

The only IVD-R IGRA blood test

Recommended by WHO and other organizations

Efficient Complete workflow automation for test evaluation

Reliable

Proven highly consistent and objective results

Globally adopted

>100 million patients tested worldwide

Evidence-backed >2,000 publications: more than any other TB blood test

Complete workflow automation with QuantiFERON TB

>10,000 installed base

OR

LIAISON®

Blood collection

Automated liquid

Incubation

Automated test

Test results fully

in single tubes

handling

step

read-out

traceable to tube IDs

Q1 2024: New product developments

QIAcuity:

Gain valuable insights into cancer

QIAcuity PanCancer panels

Detect simultaneous EGFR and BRAF mutations

Potential to identify other cancer genes

QIAstat-Dx:

Enhancing patient care

QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0

  • New cloud architecture to enable remote access
  • Streamlined connectivity between labs and healthcare professionals

QIAGEN Digital Insights:

AI empowering well-informed decisions

New AI software for advanced drug discovery

  • Secure environment for bioinformatic workflows with "KB-AI" - QIAGEN's AI-driven knowledge base
  • Identify genomic variants in oncology and inherited diseases

Liquid biopsy and QIAcuity:

Enabling better lung cancer research

"Not only does digital PCR provide the sensitivity we need, it also enables decentralized testing to serve the widest patient

communities and advance our fight against the deadliest cancer."

Dr. Ratislav Horos, D.V.M, Ph.D.

Discover more

Chief Technology Officer, Hummingbird Diagnostics, Germany

Q1 2024: Solid start for operating profitability

Adj. operating income margin

Adj. EPS ahead of Q1 2024 outlook

+0.1 pp

Adj.

operating

25.7%

25.6%

income

Non-

operating

income

Adj. EPS (1)

Q1 2023

Q1 2024

CER - Constant exchange rates | pp - percentage points 1) Q1: Adjusted diluted EPS $0.46 vs. $0.51 in Q1 2023

SG&A improvements vs. Q1 2023 while continuing R&D investments

20% adj. tax rate at high end of outlook

$0.47 CER vs. $0.44 CER outlook

