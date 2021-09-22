Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
QIAGEN N : Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052/ Share Repurchase

09/22/2021 | 02:22am EDT
QIAGEN N.V. ("Company") announces that it will initiate the repurchase of a second tranche of shares under the share repurchase program that was announced by an ad-hoc announcement on July 12, 2021.

In the time period between September 27, 2021, until October 29, 2021, at the latest and based on current prices, approximately 0.35 million common shares of the Company having a total purchase price of up to $19.4m million (or the equivalent Euro amount thereof, in each case without ancillary purchasing costs) shall be repurchased mainly on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) and may also be repurchased on the trading platform of CBOE Europe and Turquoise Europe. The maximum purchase price per share (excluding ancillary purchase costs) will not exceed the average closing price for the last five trading days prior to the day of purchase on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by more than 10%.

The purpose of the share repurchase is to hold shares in treasury in order to satisfy obligations from employee share-based remuneration plans. The Managing Board of QIAGEN N.V., upon authorization of the Supervisory Board, is thus exercising the authorization by the Annual General Meeting on June 29, 2021.

The repurchase program will be carried out on behalf and account of QIAGEN N.V. through a financial institution commissioned by the Company. The financial institution will decide on the timing of the share purchase independently, without being influenced by the Company.

The share repurchase program will be implemented in accordance with the trading terms of Article 5 Section (1), (2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052. In accordance with said EU Regulations, no purchase price may be paid that exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid on the respective trading platform on which the repurchase is carried out. The higher of both values is decisive.

In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the respective trading platform on which the repurchase is carried out may be acquired. The average daily volume of shares is based on the average daily volume traded on the respective trading platform over the twenty stock exchange trading days preceding the date of the purchase.

The share repurchase program may be suspended and resumed at any time, in line with applicable statutory regulations.

The transactions will be announced in a manner compliant with the requirements of Art. 2 Section (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their conclusion.

In addition, QIAGEN N.V. will provide regular updates on the progress of the share repurchase program at www.qiagen.com.

Venlo, September 22, 2021

The Managing Board

Disclaimer

Qiagen NV published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
