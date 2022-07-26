DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook
26-Jul-2022
QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook
Venlo, The Netherlands, July 26, 2022 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it has increased the outlook for full-year 2022 in terms of net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).
QIAGEN increases the outlook for net sales to at least $2.2 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.12 billion CER), and for adjusted diluted EPS to at least $2.30 CER per share (prior outlook for at least $2.14 CER).
This update includes a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, which grew 12% CER in the first half of 2022, but for a decline in COVID-19 sales amid volatile pandemic trends. It also reflects an updated review of current macro-economic issues, including inflation and energy supplies. Also taken into consideration is the adverse impact on sales resulting from the war in Ukraine, and related decisions to suspend business in Russia and Belarus (which represented about 1% of total QIAGEN sales in 2021).
QIAGEN continues to make significant investments into its portfolio, in particular the Five Pillars of Growth, for new products, test menu and applications. The outlook does not take into consideration any future acquisitions.
