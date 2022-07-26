Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:08 2022-07-26 pm EDT
47.85 USD   +0.95%
01:50pQIAGEN beats outlook for Q2 2022 and raises full-year 2022 outlook
BU
01:48pQIAGEN N.V. : QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook
EQ
07/19QIAGEN's Clinical Decision Support Platform QCI Surpasses Three Million NGS Patient Test Cases
BU
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

07/26/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: QIAGEN N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
QIAGEN N.V.: QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

26-Jul-2022 / 19:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

QIAGEN increases full-year 2022 outlook

Venlo, The Netherlands, July 26, 2022 – QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it has increased the outlook for full-year 2022 in terms of net sales and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS).

QIAGEN increases the outlook for net sales to at least $2.2 billion CER (prior outlook for at least $2.12 billion CER), and for adjusted diluted EPS to at least $2.30 CER per share (prior outlook for at least $2.14 CER).

This update includes a reaffirmation of the goal for double-digit CER sales growth from the non-COVID product groups, which grew 12% CER in the first half of 2022, but for a decline in COVID-19 sales amid volatile pandemic trends. It also reflects an updated review of current macro-economic issues, including inflation and energy supplies. Also taken into consideration is the adverse impact on sales resulting from the war in Ukraine, and related decisions to suspend business in Russia and Belarus (which represented about 1% of total QIAGEN sales in 2021).

QIAGEN continues to make significant investments into its portfolio, in particular the Five Pillars of Growth, for new products, test menu and applications. The outlook does not take into consideration any future acquisitions.

 

QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

The Netherlands

 

ISIN: NL0012169213

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Regulated Market (Prime Standard)

 

Contacts QIAGEN N.V.:
John Gilardi, Tel: +49 2103 29 11711; john.gilardi@qiagen.com

26-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Phone: +31 7735566 - 00
Fax: +31 77 35566-58
E-mail: qiagen@qiagen.com
Internet: www.qiagen.com
ISIN: NL0012169213
WKN: A2DKCH
Indices: DAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Chicago, NYSE, SIX
EQS News ID: 1406431

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1406431  26-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406431&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
