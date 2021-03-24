Log in
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2021 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Contract for difference 75.351,00 75.351,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Contract for difference 15.243,00 15.243,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Swap 14.576,00 14.576,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 2.500,00 2.500,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 167.259,00 167.259,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 868.650,00 868.650,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 568.374,00 568.374,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Warrant 68.964,00 68.964,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 321.584,00 321.584,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 4.262,00 4.262,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 823.397,00 823.397,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Warrant 2.531,00 2.531,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Swap 82.026,00 82.026,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Ordinary share 36,00 36,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53%
Voting rights 2,98% 0,00% 0,00% 0,45% 2,53%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465


24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177526  24.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177526&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
