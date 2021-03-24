|
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.03.2021 / 22:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 20, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 16 mar 2021
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Contract for difference
|75.351,00
|75.351,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Contract for difference
|15.243,00
|15.243,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Swap
|2.044,00
|2.044,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|In cash
|Swap
|14.576,00
|14.576,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|2.500,00
|2.500,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|167.259,00
|167.259,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|868.650,00
|868.650,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|Physical Delivery
|Convertible bond
|568.374,00
|568.374,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|68.964,00
|68.964,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|In cash
|Option
|3.863.782,00
|3.863.782,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|321.584,00
|321.584,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|4.262,00
|4.262,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Asset Management International
|Physical Delivery
|Ordinary share
|823.397,00
|823.397,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International
|Physical Delivery
|Warrant
|2.531,00
|2.531,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
|Swap
|82.026,00
|82.026,00
|Potential
|Potential
|Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
|In cash
|Ordinary share
|36,00
|36,00
|Real
|Real
|Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc.
|Physical Delivery
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|Capital interest
|2,98%
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,45%
|2,53%
|Voting rights
|2,98%
|0,00%
|0,00%
|0,45%
|2,53%
QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=108465
