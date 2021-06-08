QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 32,00 32,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 5.775,00 5.774,94 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Contract for difference 279,00 279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Contract for difference 593.467,00 593.467,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Swap 79.272,00 79.272,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Ordinary share 285.585,00 285.582,14 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Swap 14.428,00 14.428,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Warrant 2.029,00 2.029,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 295.086,00 295.083,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 609.198,00 609.191,91 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61% Voting rights 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413