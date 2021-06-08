Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.06.2021 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on June 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 jun 2021
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 32,00 32,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Warrant 61.437,00 61.437,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 5.775,00 5.774,94 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 510.282,00 510.282,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Contract for difference 279,00 279,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Contract for difference 593.467,00 593.467,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Swap 79.272,00 79.272,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Ordinary share 285.585,00 285.582,14 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Swap 2.044,00 2.044,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 2.543,00 2.543,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 14.428,00 14.428,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Warrant 2.029,00 2.029,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH In cash
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 295.086,00 295.083,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 609.198,00 609.191,91 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%
Voting rights 2,74% 0,00% 0,00% 0,13% 2,61%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=113413


08.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1204937  08.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 268 M - -
Net income 2021 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 944 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 769 M 10 769 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 57,85 $
Last Close Price 47,15 $
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-10.79%10 769
MODERNA, INC.110.18%88 163
LONZA GROUP LTD7.24%50 511
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.16%44 695
CELLTRION, INC.-26.32%32 506
SEAGEN INC.-12.06%27 949