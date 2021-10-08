Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QIAGEN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/08/2021 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.10.2021 / 22:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on October 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 oct 2021
Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc.
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 32.266.732,00 34.614.604,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc.  
Contract for difference 117.211,00 117.211,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. In Cash
Ordinary share 814.466,00 814.466,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Physical Delivery
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 14,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,98 % 0,40 %
Voting rights 15,40 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 15,00 % 0,40 %
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=116131


08.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1238232  08.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238232&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
04:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
04:05pQIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
10/07QIAGEN NV : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
10/07QIAGEN NV : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
10/06PRESS RELEASE : BioRiver selects three innovative therapeutic and diagnostic approaches as..
DJ
10/05QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/01QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
EQ
10/01QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..
DJ
09/30QIAGEN N : Receives $3.4 Million Contract From US Government to Boost Production of COVID-..
MT
09/30QIAGEN N : Receives U.S. Department of Defense Contract to Further Expand Production Capac..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 154 M - -
Net income 2021 449 M - -
Net Debt 2021 919 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 606 M 11 606 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
QIAGEN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 51,12 $
Average target price 55,96 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-3.27%11 606
MODERNA, INC.196.12%124 872
LONZA GROUP AG22.50%55 828
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.08%46 719
SEAGEN INC.-7.38%29 512
PHARMARON BEIJING CO., LTD.70.27%25 059