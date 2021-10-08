DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-08 / 22:04 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on October 5, 2021 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 01 oct 2021 Person obliged to notify: BlackRock, Inc. Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V. Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979 Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of Number of voting Capital Voting Manner of disposal Settlement shares rights interest rights Ordinary share 32.266.732,00 34.614.604,00 Real Real Indirectly - BlackRock, Inc. Contract for 117.211,00 117.211,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, In Cash difference Inc. Ordinary share 814.466,00 814.466,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - BlackRock, Physical Inc. Delivery Distribution in percentages Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 14,38 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 13,98 % 0,40 % Voting rights 15,40 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 15,00 % 0,40 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=116131

Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

