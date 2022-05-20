Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 03:56:54 pm EDT
45.27 USD   +1.84%
05/19QIAGEN's Eco-Friendlier Products Earn Prestigious ACT Label
BU
05/16QIAGEN NV : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/16QIAGEN Expands Syndromic Testing Portfolio with the Launch of Higher-Capacity QIAstat-Dx Rise and Enhanced Panels
BU
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/20/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.05.2022 / 22:02
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on May 18, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 12 may 2022
Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The
Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979
Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Ordinary share 795.382,00 795.374,05 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 323.592,00 323.592,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 679.273,00 679.266,21 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Swap 22.456,00 22.456,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash
Ordinary share 4.985,00 4.984,95 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 42,00 42,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery
Swap 210.627,00 210.627,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash
Ordinary share 33.186,00 33.185,67 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Warrant 41.026,00 41.026,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash
Ordinary share 16.092,00 16.091,84 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 3.667,00 3.666,96 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 34.946,00 34.945,65 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery
Call-option 10.700,00 10.700,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery
Ordinary share 26.853,00 26.852,73 Real Real Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery
Convertible bond 520.202,00 520.202,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Physical Delivery
 

 

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 2,85 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,04% 2,82%
Voting rights 2,85 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,04% 2,82%
 

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has
been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:
https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=124600


20.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1355519  20.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
