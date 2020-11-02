Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

11/02/2020 | 06:15am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Form 6-K for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2020 / 12:10
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:

https://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/financial-reports#docs_o=Report

02.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1144516  02.11.2020 

© EQS 2020

