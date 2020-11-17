QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of the share repurchase program of up to USD 100 million originally announced on May 6, 2019.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such share repurchase program in the time period from November 11, 2020 until and including November 13, 2020 amounts to 191,202 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR) 11 November 2020 76,646 39.4614 3,024,558.46 12 November 2020 76,031 39.7805 3,024,551.20 13 November 2020 38,325 39.7569 1,531,634.57 Total 191,202 39.6478 7,580,744.23

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such share repurchase program is 191,202 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 17 November 2020

Managing Board

###

Contacts:

QIAGEN