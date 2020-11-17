Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Qiagen N.V.    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:34am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Repurchase
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

17.11.2020 / 10:32
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated November 11, 2020, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of the share repurchase program of up to USD 100 million originally announced on May 6, 2019.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such share repurchase program in the time period from November 11, 2020 until and including November 13, 2020 amounts to 191,202 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
11 November 2020 76,646 39.4614 3,024,558.46
12 November 2020 76,031 39.7805 3,024,551.20
13 November 2020 38,325 39.7569 1,531,634.57
Total 191,202 39.6478 7,580,744.23
 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such share repurchase program is 191,202 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 17 November 2020

Managing Board

###
Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations   Public Relations  
John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com  

17.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1148658  17.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148658&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
04:34aQIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/16QIAGEN : Launches NeuMoDx Multiplex Test to Complete Range of SARS-CoV-2 Testing..
BU
11/13QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/13QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/11QIAGEN : Launches Portable Digital SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test That Can Accurately A..
BU
11/11QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
11/11QIAGEN N : announces start of share repurchase for up to $100 million
PU
11/11QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/05QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
11/04QIAGEN NV : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 804 M - -
Net income 2020 274 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 582 M 10 582 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales 2021 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Qiagen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 55,58 $
Last Close Price 46,26 $
Spread / Highest target 42,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.36.86%10 582
LONZA GROUP AG71.12%49 158
MODERNA, INC.400.77%35 373
CELLTRION, INC.59.39%34 947
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.12.45%33 347
SEAGEN INC.55.08%31 718
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group