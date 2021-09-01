Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

09/01/2021 | 07:25am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Repurchase QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-01 / 13:24 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 23, 2021 until and including August 27, 2021, amounts to 122,433 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows: 

      Date       Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR) 
23- August -2021          28,010                 45.9675            1,287,549.68 
24- August -2021          14,769                 45.8789             677,585.47 
25- August -2021          35,712                 46.1210            1,647,073.15 
26- August -2021          25,800                 46.4771            1,199,109.18 
27- August -2021          18,142                 46.9216             851,251.67 
     Total                122,433                46.2504            5,662,569.15

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/ investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 27, 2021 amounts to 1,046,740 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 1 September 2021

Managing Board

### Contacts:

QIAGEN 

Investor Relations                      Public Relations 
John Gilardi          +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826 
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com                   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      QIAGEN N.V. 
              Hulsterweg 82 
              5912 PL Venlo 
              Netherlands 
Internet:     www.qiagen.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1230478 2021-09-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 07:24 ET (11:24 GMT)

