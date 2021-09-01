DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Repurchase QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-01 / 13:24 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 23, 2021 until and including August 27, 2021, amounts to 122,433 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR) 23- August -2021 28,010 45.9675 1,287,549.68 24- August -2021 14,769 45.8789 677,585.47 25- August -2021 35,712 46.1210 1,647,073.15 26- August -2021 25,800 46.4771 1,199,109.18 27- August -2021 18,142 46.9216 851,251.67 Total 122,433 46.2504 5,662,569.15

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/ investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 27, 2021 amounts to 1,046,740 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 1 September 2021

Managing Board

