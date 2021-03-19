|
QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.03.2021 / 22:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Elaine R.
|Last name(s):
|Mardis
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|NL0012169213
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|49.0841 USD
|240953.9900 USD
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|49.0841 USD
|240953.9900 USD
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|New York Stock Exchange
|MIC:
|XNYS
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
|Sales 2021
2 264 M
|Net income 2021
495 M
|Net Debt 2021
839 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|22,7x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
10 961 M
10 961 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|5,21x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,17x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 408
|Free-Float
|93,0%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Average target price
58,75 $
|Last Close Price
48,10 $
|Spread / Highest target
49,7%
|Spread / Average Target
22,1%
|Spread / Lowest Target
-14,8%