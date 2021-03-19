Log in
QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
QIAGEN N.V. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/19/2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2021 / 22:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Elaine R.
Last name(s): Mardis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI
54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.0841 USD 240953.9900 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.0841 USD 240953.9900 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: New York Stock Exchange
MIC: XNYS


19.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65067  19.03.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 264 M - -
Net income 2021 495 M - -
Net Debt 2021 839 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 961 M 10 961 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 408
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 58,75 $
Last Close Price 48,10 $
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-8.99%11 182
MODERNA, INC.35.41%57 539
LONZA GROUP AG-4.57%43 600
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.09%36 560
CELLTRION, INC.-20.06%34 789
SEAGEN INC.-17.26%27 477
