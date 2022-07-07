Log in
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
48.40 USD   +0.17%
06:03aQIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2022 and Hold Webcast
BU
04:54aQIAGEN N : Press Release July 27, 2022
PU
04:54aQIAGEN N : Conference Call Presentation July 28, 2022
PU
QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2022 and Hold Webcast

07/07/2022 | 06:03am EDT
QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the second quarter of 2022.

Press release date / time: Wednesday, July 27, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Thursday, July 28, at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection

 

Click here:

Connect Me

 

Service available 15 minutes before call start

Dial-in by phone

 

 

+1 646 828 8075 (U.S.)

+44 (0)330 165 4012 (UK)

+49 (0)69 22222 5197 (GER)

 

To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Conference ID: 3332305

 

Access the audio webcast

 

Click here:

Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556677&tp_key=b55d95ed6e

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 093 M - -
Net income 2022 387 M - -
Net Debt 2022 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 009 M 11 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 98,2%
