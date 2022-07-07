QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q2 2022 and Hold Webcast

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) announced its plans to release results for the second quarter of 2022.

Press release date / time: Wednesday, July 27, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Thursday, July 28, at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection Click here: Connect Me Service available 15 minutes before call start Dial-in by phone +1 646 828 8075 (U.S.) +44 (0)330 165 4012 (UK) +49 (0)69 22222 5197 (GER) To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Conference ID: 3332305 Access the audio webcast Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556677&tp_key=b55d95ed6e

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005323/en/