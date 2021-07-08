Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QIAGEN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QIAGEN N : NeuMoDx™ HAdV Quant Assay Secures CE-IVD Certification for Automated Testing to Detect Human Adenovirus Infections

07/08/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Important expansion of menu for NeuMoDx™ 96 and 288 Molecular Systems marks the 15th assay with a CE-IVD marking, one of the largest menus available for integrated PCR testing
  • Driving greater utilization of non-COVID-19 tests in Europe, U.S. and other markets

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its NeuMoDx™ HAdV Quant Assay for the identification and quantification of human adenovirus (HAdV) DNA has received CE-IVD certification for the European Union and other countries that accept this marking.

This milestone marks the 15th assay available on the NeuMoDx™ 96 and 288 Molecular Systems, which is considered one of the broadest menus available among competitors. The tests can be run in true random access along with Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs). Additional assays planned for CE-IVD launch in 2021 include Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV I/II), Human Herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6) as well as an FDA submission for Chlamydia & Gonorrhea (CT/NG).

Testing for the human adenovirus is critical since it can cause severe respiratory and other diseases in patients with weakened immune systems, a common consequence of organ transplantation.

The new HAdV Quant Assay was developed in partnership with Sentinel Diagnostics, an IVD company engaged in the development and production of diagnostic kits for Clinical Chemistry, Immunochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics. The availability of the HAdV assay strengthens the current NeuMoDx transplant assay menu that already includes CE-marked tests for cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV) and BK Virus (BKV) viral load monitoring for the management of immunocompromised patients, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation.

All of these assays make use of QIAGEN’s automated, three-step NeuMoDx solutions that extract DNA from blood or urine to isolate the target nucleic acids and then conduct a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to target conserved sequences in the HAdV genome.

The NeuMoDx solutions currently offer CE-IVD tests for various viral and bacterial pathogens. Aside from assays for respiratory infections from SARS-CoV-2 to the 4-Plex test for Influenza A and B, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 covering the most common respiratory pathogens, there are tests for blood-borne viruses and post-transplant monitoring for CMV, EBV and BKV. The menu also features assays covering sexual and reproductive health including HPV and Chlamydia trachomatis.

Learn more about the NeuMoDx™ HAdV Quant Assay at https://go.qiagen.com/neumodx

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of March 31, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http://www.qiagen.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN's products, including those products used in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, collaborations markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected adjusted net sales and adjusted diluted earnings results, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with management of growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, regulatory processes and dependence on logistics), variability of operating results and allocations between customer classes, the commercial development of markets for our products to customers in academia, pharma, applied testing and molecular diagnostics; changing relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN's products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers' funding, budgets and other factors); our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors' products; market acceptance of QIAGEN's new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, political or public health crises, including the breadth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in Item 3 of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate


© Business Wire 2021
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
04:23pQIAGEN N  : NeuMoDx™ HAdV Quant Assay Secures CE-IVD Certification for Aut..
BU
07/07QIAGEN N  : launches the Workflow Configurator to help life science researchers ..
BU
07/02QIAGEN N.V.  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/02DGAP-DD  : QIAGEN N.V. english
DJ
07/01QIAGEN N  : Allies with Sysmex for Development, Commercialization of Cancer Comp..
MT
07/01QIAGEN N  : Forms Strategic Alliance With Sysmex Corporation for Global Cancer C..
BU
06/30QIAGEN N  : Signs Commercialization Pact With Verogen
MT
06/29VEROGEN  : Partners with QIAGEN to Deliver Innovative Solutions for Human Identi..
BU
06/29QIAGEN N  : Partners with Verogen to Offer Broadest Portfolio for Human Identifi..
BU
06/25QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 264 M - -
Net income 2021 492 M - -
Net Debt 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 571 M 11 571 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
QIAGEN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 50,66 $
Average target price 57,85 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.-4.14%11 089
MODERNA, INC.112.41%88 312
LONZA GROUP AG19.41%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.41.73%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-14.51%28 525