Qiagen N.V.
Equities
QGEN
NL0015001WM6
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|Pre-market 08:30:13 am
|44.8 USD
|+6.19%
|44.34
|-1.04%
|02:29pm
|QIAGEN NV : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS
|ZD
|02:10pm
|QIAGEN NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
|ZD
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.06%
|9 916 M $
|-6.90%
|39 312 M $
|+24.68%
|38 159 M $
|+0.58%
|38 140 M $
|-9.18%
|29 004 M $
|-6.21%
|21 856 M $
|-10.05%
|21 607 M $
|-6.73%
|11 311 M $
|-12.69%
|10 655 M $
|-2.25%
|10 101 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Qiagen N.V. - Nyse
- News Qiagen N.V.
- QIAGEN NV : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating