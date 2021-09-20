Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QIAGEN N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QGEN   NL0012169213

QIAGEN N.V.

(QGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating

09/20/2021 | 10:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
All news about QIAGEN N.V.
10:37aQIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/17QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/17QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09/14QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/14QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09/14QIAGEN N.V. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/10QIAGEN N : 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate
RE
09/10QIAGEN N : supports White House COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate
RE
09/07QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/07QIAGEN N.V. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 151 M - -
Net income 2021 448 M - -
Net Debt 2021 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 351 M 12 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
QIAGEN N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 54,34 $
Average target price 55,88 $
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.2.82%12 351
MODERNA, INC.311.65%173 588
LONZA GROUP AG32.35%60 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.07%49 116
CELLTRION, INC.-23.26%31 904
SEAGEN INC.-10.81%28 420