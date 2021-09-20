Log in
QIAGEN N.V.
Summary
QGEN
NL0012169213
QIAGEN N.V.
(QGEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
09/20 11:01:16 am
54.21
USD
-0.24%
10:37a
QIAGEN NV
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
09/17
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09/17
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
QIAGEN NV : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
09/20/2021 | 10:37am EDT
DZ Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
09/17
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/17
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
09/14
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/10
QIAGEN N
: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate
RE
09/10
QIAGEN N
: supports White House COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate
RE
09/07
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/07
QIAGEN N.V.
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on QIAGEN N.V.
10:37a
QIAGEN NV
: DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/23
QIAGEN N
: UBS Adjusts Qiagen's Price Target to $55 From $58; Neutral Rating Kep..
MT
07/23
QIAGEN NV
: UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
2 151 M
-
-
Net income 2021
448 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
923 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
27,8x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
12 351 M
12 351 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
6,17x
EV / Sales 2022
6,33x
Nbr of Employees
5 900
Free-Float
98,3%
Chart QIAGEN N.V.
Technical analysis trends QIAGEN N.V.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
54,34 $
Average target price
55,88 $
Spread / Average Target
2,84%
Managers and Directors
Thierry Bernard
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Roland Sackers
Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director
Lawrence A. Rosen
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barthold Piening
Senior Vice President & Head-Global Operations
Metin Colpan
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
QIAGEN N.V.
2.82%
12 351
MODERNA, INC.
311.65%
173 588
LONZA GROUP AG
32.35%
60 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
43.07%
49 116
CELLTRION, INC.
-23.26%
31 904
SEAGEN INC.
-10.81%
28 420
